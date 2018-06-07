WHAT’S ON: Ten Things to do in Sheffield this weekend - June 7-10

Whether you fancy taking a ramble with Sheffield legend Ron Clayton, a date with the new Lord Mayor, joinin in a superhero run for charity, or indulging in some delicious street food at an artisan market, there’s plenty of fun to get your teeth into in Sheffield this weekend...

1) Looking for something fun to do? How about gallivanting around the city on the arm of Sheffield’s new Lord Mayor, Coun Magid Magid? Mr Magid has tweeted that he wants residents to get in touch if they would like to accompany him on official engagements, saying he would like to take a range of people to official events. Mr Magid invited those interested to DM him on Twitter, saying ‘We’ll pick you up, look after you and then drop you off.’

2) A talk by newsreader and journalist Sir Trevor McDonald, a film portrait of the late fashion designer Alexander McQueen, and a ‘guerilla’ revival of 1984 classic ‘Threads’ are just a few of the many highlights at this year’s Doc/Fest, which opens in the city this Thursday and will run until June 12. Visit sheffdocfest.com for details.

3) ‘Can You Dance’ will be at The English Institute of Sport this Sunday, with masterclasses, competitions, and careers advice for those hoping to go professional.

The touring dance convention will run from 8.30am to 6.15pm and will consist of masterclasses from industry leading choreographers, dancers and teachers, each one bringing their own experience, talent, and energy to the latest cutting-edge choreography. There will also be an interactive exhibition where you take free classes, gain career advice from the UK’s top dance organisations and have fun shopping for the latest dance wear and accessories.There will also be an innovative competition platform. Visit canyoudancelive.com for more details and tickets.

4) Penistone’s X Run will return to the region this gala weekend as participants of all ages are covered in multi-coloured paint to tackle an obstacle course. Those taking part will bouce their way up and over various inflatables, through traditional army assault course challenges, being confronted by hilarious surprises along the way.

The first race starts at 11:30am this Saturday at Penistone Showground as part of the Penistone Gala Weekend. The race is being held alongside a free family music festival, from 12pm to 5pm, and the gala weekend includes a Friday night comedy club, a Saturday night Abba tribute concert, and a musicals-themed parade and gala on Sunday. The race itself includes various categories for all ages. Visit penistonegala.co.uk for tickets and details.

5) Peace in the Park returns to The Ponderosa, on St Stephen’s Walk in Sheffield, this Saturday, for a free, all day festival of music and art that celebrates the love of humanity, the power of peace, and the diversity and achievements of the communities of Sheffield.

From the music stages to the kids zone, Peace in the Park is a day of dancing, music, arts and more that brings the people of Sheffield together, running from 12pm to 8pm.

6) Join Sheffield Manor Lodge on Sunday for their annual battle reenactment with Vikings, Medieval Knights, Civil War Soldiers, Napoleonic Guards and WW1 and WW2 soldiers and ARP warden. As well as the battle grounds their will be living camps and chances to join and have a go, plus a bouncy castle, facepainting, and sandpit for younger visitors, as well as wood fired pizza, and traditional medieval refreshments. Running from 11am to 4pm.

7) Take on the Jessops Superheroes 2018 run this weekend, in support of the heroic men and women that work every day to care for and save the lives of babies in Sheffield. Families from across the city will gather at Graves Park this Sunday to take on the charity walk/run, which kicks off at 10am, and is a buggy friendly 2.5k. Bikes, trikes, and even dads shoulders are welcome, and everyone is encouraged to wear superhero costumes, with a free superhero bib or cape for all taking part.

8) Well-known Sheffield character, author, and provider of Sheffield-based historical walks and talks, Ron Clayton will take locals on a Radical Ramble round Sheffield this Sunday.

Ron said: “Together we’ll discover the people of Sheffield who have stood up for what they believe in and explore Sheffield’s remarkable history that led to the rise of the biggest village in England.” Meet at the Millennium Gallery at 1pm. Visit Eventbrite for tickets, pre-booking is essential.

9) Incredible street food, craft beer and cocktails, contemporary musicians, screen-printed artwork, new records, rare vintage clothing and artisan stalls are all on the menu this weekend at The Culture Quarter Market, in the heart of Sheffield’s cultural industries quarter.

Runnin from 5pm to 11pm on Friday, and 2pm to 11pm on Saturday, there will be plenty of live music, the opportunity to enjoy lunch with the artists, and a terrific line-up of DJs.

10) Join The Leadmill in Sheffield for an amazing night as the ‘Under The Stars’ event comes to the city this Thursday, designed specifically for adults with learning disabilities and their friends.

All of the club’s DJs have a learning disability and will play a fantastic blend of pop music to get everyone dancing. The Leadmill is fully accessible and there are no flashing lights for this event. The evening kicks off at 7pm and tickets can be bought on the door for £5 each.

