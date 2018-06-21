WHAT’S ON: Ten Things to do in Sheffield this weekend - June 21-25

Whether you fancy cuddles with cute alpacas, solving a murder mystery, relaxing in a cave with some classic cinema, or soaking up some carnival fun, there’s no shortage of good times to be had in Sheffield this weekend.

1) The ‘Round Sheffield Run’ kicks off this Sunday, taking its participants through some of the best trails and parkland in the city. This original trail-running endurance test is a unique ‘multi-stage’ event, following the beautiful Round Sheffield route, and showcasing everything the city has to offer. The 11 timed stages make up 20km of the 24.5km route, which is followed by a festival atmosphere, with draft ales, tasty food, and a DJ. Runing from 8am to 4pm. Visit roundsheffieldrun.com for tickets.

2) Feed the alpacas, meet the chickens, go pond dipping, and make a scarecrow at Holly Hagg Community Farm, on Long Lane, Ringinglow, this Sunday. Wander around the garden, try your hand at different crafts - like spinning alpaca fleece - watch demonstrations, and visit the kids’ nature trail. Running from 10.30am to 4pm.

3) There’s no Glastonbury this year, and so Caitlin Moran thought she’d put on her own version - but bring it a bit closer to your home, heading out on a UK tour.

The comic will be at Sheffield City Hall next Monday and, just like Glastonbury, it’s a chance to dress up, gather together in a place with like-minded people, and spend a while both laughing your head off, and having deep discussions about how to change the world in the best way possible. Caitlin’s going to be talking about heroes, who the best famous people are - and how to deal with it when they’re ‘problematic’ - why the stone Rihanna keeps gaining and losing is both awesome and normal, why ‘bad boys’ have had their day, the best ways to be sad, and why we’re on the verge of a Lady Revolution. Do a shot every time she says feminism!

4) The Village Screen is returning to the Peak Cavern this weekend, to transform the cave into a unique cinema experience.

The Descent (cert 18+) will be showing on Friday night, and Raiders of the Lost Ark (cert 12+) on Saturday, with doors opening at 7pm and films starting at 9pm both nights.

Alongside the screenings, the car park at the Peak Cavern will be transformed into a street food haven each night, with a bar and live music to keep everyone entertained. Some of the north’s best street food traders will be on hand, including Pie Eyed, Proove Pizza, Dim Sum Su, and Livvy’s Ice Cream.

Eat, drink and enjoy the entertainment before taking your cinema seats inside one of the UK’s most awe-inspiring caves. Visit thevillagegreenevents.co for tickets.

5) Eat, dance and celebrate as Sheffield end its Refugee Week programme with a rhythmic, spirited night of performances and spinning decks, at Theatre Deli Sheffield, Eyre Street.

Following a 7.30pm performance by Arab Puppet Theatre Foundation this Saturday, get involved in this incredibly exciting festival finale: a night of live music and dance performances.

Visit events.ticketsforgood.co.uk for tickets and more details.

6) Norfolk Heritage Park will be transformed this weekend as it becomes home to Sheffield Carnival 2018 - back in the city for the first time this year, as part of the Migration Matters Festival.

This free multi-cultural family event kicks off this Saturday, running from 12pm to 8pm, and will feature a whole host of stalls, a funfair, and a main stage with local music and dance performances. There will also be a parade, so feel free to dress up

7) This is the big one - the potential decider!

England will take on Panama at 1pm this Sunday, while Group H contenders Japan take on Sanes’ Senegal at 4pm, and Poland take on Columbia at 7pm. Abbeydale Picture House, on Abbeydale Road, is throwing open its doors all summer long to screen World Cup 2018 in ultra high-quality definition on the biggest screen in the city. Match days will be accompanied by live music, craft beer, and street food. From 11am to 11pm this Sunday.

8) Head out into Grenoside Woods ancient woodland this Sunday, for Howl Bushcraft’s monthly woodland walk.

The June walk will set off at 6pm, and is due to return by 7.30pm, with all proceeds donated to the Sheffield and Rotherham Wildlife Trust. This month, learn the ancient skill of friction fire lighting in the wild, with a demonstration at the end of the session.

Visit howlbushcraft.com for tickets and details.

9) 20 witnesses, 15 suspects, five possible murder weapons, and one day to solve the case - welcome to Sheffield Murder Mystery Day, hosted by CluedUpp.

The city centre will become an active crime scene this Saturday, as this unique and popular murder mystery event takes over, inviting residents to get their detective hat on. At just £5 per person (kids play free), and running from 10am to 1pm, visit www.cluedupp.com for tickets.

10) Stage Hypnotist David Bolton - as seen on ITV’s Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway - will be at The Montgomery in Sheffield this Saturday, from 7.30pm to 9.30pm.

This comedy stage hypnosis show is suitable for all audiences, and invites willing participants to come along and make themselves the stars of the show.

Tickets for the fun-filled night of laughter and audience participation are available from themontgomery.org.uk

