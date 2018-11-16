From visits to Santa, and some festive shopping, to light switch-ons, and the chance to tag your own Christmas tree, there’s all kinds of fun to be had in the city this weekend.

- A WISHMAS WONDERLAND

Tag your Christmas tree

Santa returns to Meadowhall this month, and the public are invited to join him for a one-of-a-kind magical experience.

Let his ‘Wish Gathering’ Elves transport you and your children to a snowy Wishmas Wonderland for an immersive and interactive theatrical experience filled with storytelling, stargazing and enchanted encounters, at a Santa's Grotto like no other. The Wishmas Experience runs from November 21 to December 24. Visit Eventbrite to book tickets.

- PRE-LOVED VINTAGE SALE

Shop through six tonnes of vintage and retro stock by weight, and pay only £15 per kilo, at Cutler’s Hall this Saturday November 17, from 10am to 5pm.

Hathersage swimming

On entry you’ll be given a big bag – and then it’s all down to you. Rummage through the tubs and rails, and once you’ve filled your bag, take it to the pay station where the team will weigh it and let you know what you’ve spent. Stock is replenished throughout the day, so rails will always be fully stocked. Happy shopping!

- YORKSHIRE TEDDY BEAR DAY

The Great Yorkshire Teddy Bear event is coming to Hilton Sheffield, at Victoria Quays, this weekend.

There will be over 50 stands at the venue, on Furnival Road, from 10.30am to 3pm this Sunday November 18, with fantastic returning artists, great new artists, wonderful antique bears, fine collectables, top teddy bear shops, teddy bear jewellery and superb bear making supplies. This popular event will showcase the finest bear artistry from across the UK.

- SHEFFIELD CHRISTMAS MARKET

A truly magical experience awaits you on Fargate, Town Hall Square, and Peace Gardens this week, with the arrival of Sheffield Christmas Market.

This market has grown over the years from a handful of cabins on the city's main shopping area to an entire Christmas experience of over 50 cabins. Santa’s Grotto is at the heart of the event, offering young people the chance to meet the big man himself, take a picture, and get a gift. There will also be the much-loved Sleigh Bar and the traditional German Sausage grill.

The Christmas cabins will offer a host of fantastic Christmas gifts, and lots of seasonal food and drink, running from November 15 to December 24. Visit the big wheel in Fargate for spectacular views.

- CHATSWORTH CHRISTMAS MARKET

What better way to start your Christmas shopping than at Chatsworth Christmas Market?

There will be over 100 market stalls offering a range of gifts and decorations, to help you start your festive preparations. When you’re ready for a break from shopping, enjoy a mulled wine or German beer, and sample some delicious food – from gourmet burgers, to pancakes and churros. Enjoy the live music too, running from November 16 to December 4.

- FOX VALLEY CHRISTMAS LIGHT SWITCH-ON

There will be a packed line-up of entertainment on at Fox Valley's bandstand from 4pm this evening, Friday November 16, as the shopping centre gets ready to switch on its Christmas lights.

There will be choirs singing, Santa arriving on his sleigh, and a performance from Deepcar Brass Band ahead of the countdown and switch-on at 5.30pm. This will be followed by a thrilling fireworks display.

As well as the live entertainment, there will be a festive themed market, candy cane stilt walkers handing out sweet treats, and late night Christmas shopping until 7pm, for those wanting to get a jump on their festive purchases.

All are welcome at this spectacular family event, at the centre on Fox Valley Way.

- FESTIVE 1940’S CHRISTMAS

Mr and Mrs Barnes are back at Sheffield Manor Lodge this Sunday November 18 with their festive wartime celebrations.

There will be vintage bus rides, a ration book Christmas bake, and some festive stalls. Visit Grandma Barnes, who will be making cracker crafts for you to take home, and visit the artist studios, to see some of the city’s best crafts people hard at work making a host of gifts. And don’t forget to drop by and make a wish at the Wishing Tree! From 11am to 4pm.

- SHEFFIELD CHRISTMAS LIGHT SWITCH-ON

It’s that time of year again – Sheffield Christmas lights will be illuminating the city this Sunday November 18, from 5.30pm.

A Santa’s grotto, carolling, live performers, craft activities and fairground rides are all on the agenda when the festivities kick off at 2pm, with the switch-on from the Peace Garden stage.

- GREAT SHEFFIELD ART SHOW

Welcome to The Great Sheffield Art Show, the largest open art exhibition outside of London.

The 2018 show, which marks the show’s 30th anniversary, will open at The Millennium Gallery today, Friday November 16, from 10am, and is aimed at providing a prestigious venue for amateur artists to exhibit their artwork alongside professionals. The exhibition also features the prize winners for The Young Painter of the Year competition organised by the Rotary Club (Abbeydale Division).

- TAG UP YOUR CHRISTMAS TREE

It’s that time of year again!

The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company, at Cow Gap Farm, is opening its farm gates this weekend for members of the public who want to come and pick their very own Christmas tree. There are thousands to choose from, so don’t worry that the far is going to run out. Simply head on down, pop your tag on one, and reserve it to be delivered closer to the big day. Open 9am to 4pm each Saturday and Sunday before Christmas.

- DIVE INTO HEATED SWIMMING

For the first time in Hathersage pool’s history, the pool is going to remain open and heated throughout the winter.

The pool will be heating up for three months, throughout November, December and January, at a balmy 28 degrees. The heating bill for the winter opening has been crowd-funded by regular pool users and there’s been a lot of excitement over this. Visit www.hathersageswimmingpool.co.uk for timetable.