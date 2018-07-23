What’s On Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see promoted in our What’s On? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Friday, August 3, 2018

GENERAL

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Batik for Beginners, Would you like to learn how to create a Batik textile? Come along to these sessions to play with colour and fabric, making marks, patterns and designs using the ancient textile art of Batik. Apply hot wax onto cotton fabric with a “tjanting” or brush then add a rainbow of colour with cold water fibre reactive dyes. These classes are designed for absolute beginners and those with some experience. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6-8pm, £15 per class or £75 for all 6 sessions (saving £15). Find the full list of dates and book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us tel. 0114 272 3970.

SHU Treasure HuntSheffield Hallam University, City Campus, Monday to Friday only. Our summer-long art-themed treasure hunt will allow you to follow Jarvis the Alien as he explores Sheffield Hallam University in search of ‘arty facts’ to help him graduate - perfect for little explorers aged 4-13 and their families over the school holidays. Complete the treasure hunt and get a free drink and receive Children’s University credits too! No need to book, just turn up!

Exhibition, Love Among the Ruins, An exhibition of photography and film of Sheffield’s Park Hill and Hyde Park estates from the 1960s-1980s. S1 Artspace, 21-24 South Street, Park Hill, Sheffield, S2 5QX.

Exhibition, The T-Shirt: Cult, Culture, Subversion, The Civic Theatre, Barnsley, free admission. www.barnsleycivic.co.uk

Exhibition, Victorian Giants, The Birth of Art Photography, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield.

Exhibition, Art Against War: Peter Kennard and the CND Movement, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield.

Exhibition, Circus! Show of Sows, Weston Park Museum, Sheffield.

Hummingbird Music, pre-school music session, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30 -11.30am, Hannah tel. 07504985983 hannahgkidd@gmail.com. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Toddler Group, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-11.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

Old Masters Art Club, seeking new members all ages and ability, free tuition, water colour, acrylic, pastels, pencil drawings. Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.30-3pm. Gordon, tel. 07910110161.

Drop in Fridays, drop in day & lunch club for senior citizens, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10-3pm. Social event with conversation, games/activities and lunch, all welcome, small fee for lunch, For more info, tel. 0114 2838692 or email deborahfrith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Tots and Toddlers, The Brookfield Centre, Lime Grove, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8TQ, 10-11.30am, tel. 01709 334458.

Feminist Over Fifties Social Group, The Showroom Cafe, Sheffield, meets fortnightly. For details contact Maggie, tel. 0114 2306600, or feministsoverfifty@gmail.com

Friday Feel-Good, come along for a cuppa, a chat and a chill out, swap ideas and advice as well as take part in regular mini-meditation sessions designed to completely de-stress, uplift and prepare you to face the world. Initially designed for my clients who feel they are ready to begin socialising, yet are not ready to jump in at the deep end yet This group is perfect for anyone having experienced low mood wanting to gently ease back into facing the world, make friends and take time out with support. 10-11am. Donations for refreshments and meditation/guest speakers etc please. www.halcyonhypno.com/what-s-on.html

THEATRE

Noodle Performance Arts, Putting children centre stage, Music, singing, dance, drama and lots fo fun, for children from walking to age 16 in Sheffield and Rotherham. Our classes help to improve confidence and encourage creativity and are held in a range of venues across the area, including Beighton, Ecclesall, Ranmoor, Handsworth, Totley, High Green, Stocksbridge, Walkley, Whiston, Herringthorpe, Wickersley and Wath. To book your free taster session, contact Nikki tel. 07984-461711 or email nikki@noodleperformancearts.com. All details on our website at www.noodleperformancearts.com or find us on facebook at www.facebook.com/Noodleperformancearts

Helen O’Grady Drama Academy Classes, St.Andrews Church Hall, Brinsworth, Lower Primary 4.30-5.30pm, Upper Primary 5.30-6.30pm. First class free. Tel. 07393201229. www.helenogrady.co.uk

DANCE

Ballroom Dancing For Beginners, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.30-12.30pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45-1.45pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Line Dance Classes, Frecheville Community Centre, Churchdale Road, Sheffield, S12 4XT. Qualified Line Dance Instruction. Absolute Beginner class, 7-8pm, £2. Improver/Intermediate class, 8-10.30pm, £3.50. Contact Margaret – 0114 247 1880 – www.goin-stompin.co.uk

Adult Acrobatics, open to all,Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, 7.30-8.30pm, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

New dance sessions, for ages 11- 16, Rotherham Youth Dance Network, Swinton Youth Centre, East Avenue, S64 8JW, 6-7pm, £1 per session. For more info: tel. 07790 821181 or info@rotherhamyouthdance.co.uk

Easy Sequence Dancing, Grenoside Community Centre, 7.30-10pm. Tel. 0114 2466609.

HEALTH

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Exercise, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Tai Chi, Chinese Health & Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Chairobics, plus games and social afterwards, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10.30-12pm. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, Heeley, 10.30am. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Ebenezer Church, Greenhow St, Walkley, 5.30pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Tai Chi Session, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, (SRSB), Mappin Street, 2.30-3.30pm. Creative writing workshop, 11-12.30pm. The SRSB also provide a discussion group for those experiencing Phantom Visions as a side effect of sight loss. For details tel. 0114 272 2757.

Fit Mums Fitness Class, Oughtibridge Chapel, Church Street, 10-11am, £5. Children of all ages welcome at the session while you exercise. Toys provided. www.revitalizefitness.co.uk Aimee@revitalizefitness.co.uk

Zagyoga, teaches Iyengar yoga classes, Hagglers Corner, 586 Queens Rd S2, 10am. Please visit www.zagyoga.com for more classes. Tel. 07597129471.

SPORT

Pilsung Taekwondo, CDYST Sports Centre, Coldwell Lane, Crosspool, 7.30pm, all ages and abilities welcome. Andy tel. 07774773355.

Steel City Bowling Club, gents teams, vets’ so players have to be 60 years young or more, to be eligible, bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Saturday, August 4, 2018

GENERAL

Comic & Film Fair, The Showroom, Paternoster Row, Sheffield, 11-3pm, Adm.£2. American & British comics, graphic novels, film, tv, cards & toys for sale. www.goldenorbit.co.uk

Friends of Porter Valley August Walk, led by Ruth Morgan, entitled The Porter Valley’s Woodland Heritage. The walk will start at 10am from the entrance to Bingham Park off Rustlings Road.The many species of tree will be identified from ancient oaks to more recent plantings. Ruth also refers to growth patterns and the properties of the various woods and the uses to which they were put. Details of this and other activities can be found on our website www.fopv.org.uk

Railway Walk, linear walk from Brockholes to Holme, (10 miles), with the Penistone Line Partnership, all welcome. Train departs: Sheffield 08.35, Meadowhall 08.41, Barnsley 09.03 to Brockholes. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

The SToRMSxGWL Picture House Party, Suicide is one of the most enduring taboos in modern society and continues to be shrouded in silence. This stands in stark contrast to the fact that most of us have been or will be affected by suicide in some way during our lives, two local suicide prevention charities will be teaming up to challenge this silence. at the Abbeydale Picture House, 387 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 1FS, 12-8pm, and will feature live music, food, drink, art, a raffle, and much more. Entry is £3 on the door. The families and loved ones behind SToRMS and GWL are united by shared experience, which is the loss of young men to suicide. Their deaths were all preventable. The funds raised as part of this event will be split between each charity, however the fundamental aim is to bring communities together, to remember the many much loved and missed people lost to suicide, and to prevent such losses from happening again. For more information go to the event page on Facebook and search for ‘SToRMSxGWL: The Picture House Party’ or go to: www.facebook.com/events/597342430624082/

Photography Basics Workshop, hands-on photography workshop teaches you all the basic skills you need to get to grips with your cameras’s settings, enabling you to take control of your camera and get the photo results you want. With our easy-to-follow presentation you will understand how your camera works and how to select the settings you need to get the photos you want to create. After this you will cement your understanding with a series of practical exercises. Once you are familiar with how your camera works with the manual settings, we will provide you with several short photo assignments in portrait and landscape photography. On your return to the classroom we will review your images in a group session as we discuss the results confirming your successes and how you could improve your other images. To round off the day the group will take part in a Q&A discussion before bringing the day to a close. Tickets: £75pp. The Art House, Sheffield. For more info. tel. 07981 265183.

Knit & Natter, Knitting & Crocheting Circle, Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Rd, High Green, 12-2pm, free adm. Refreshments available. Friendly group, come along and share your knitting and crocheting skills with others. Wool and tools also available. Tel. 2846868.

Concord AllStars, Sheffield’s triple National Champion junior marching band, learn to play brass and percussion or dance in a friendly and informal setting. Ages 8 to 16 years, no experience required all instruments provided free of charge. Croft House Centre, Garden Street, Sheffield, S1 4BJ, 10-12pm. For more details tel. 0114 2491460 or email: rcs@concord.org.uk

Get to know your Sewing/Overlocking Machine, One off class to get to grips with your machine. This class is for normal machines and computerize machines. For more details contact, Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield S35 4LU or tel. 0114 2846868 or email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

Children’s Craft Classes, learn how to sew and knit. Age group 8 to 12 year old, small class sizes. For more details contact, Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield S35 4LU or tel. 0114 2846868 or email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

Highfield Adventure Playground, free, open & staffed, 2-5pm.

Capoeira, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-12pm. cdoshef@hotmail.co.uk. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Shooting Stars Children’s Drama Classes, run by StandBy Film & Theatre, (ages 5-11), Victoria Hall Methodist church, Sheffield, S1 2JB, 10-12pm, free taster class, then £10 per class, book in advance for free taster class. Info. tel. 07576988292 or standbyenquiries@live.co.uk

THEATRE

Helen O’Grady Drama Academy Classes, Barnsley Academy, Lower Primary 10-11am, Upper Primary 11-12pm. First class free. Tel. 07393201229. www.helenogrady.co.uk

Act One drama class, 6-11, 10-12pm & 2-4pm, 11-16, 12-2pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

DANCE

Childrens Classes, for all ages and abilities, 9-3pm. Childrens Street Dance Class open to all abilities, come and join the BeBop Crew, 3.30-4.30pm, £5. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Helen Taylor School of Dance, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-11.30am, tel. 07794 147315. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

DYDC, learn new dance styles, Bentley My Place, 9-11am, free. Tel. 07849175263 for info.

Liquid Fusion Dance, Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 10.30-11.30am, (DS). Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Modern Sequence Dance, Bramley Parish Hall, Main Street, Bramley, Rotherham, S66 2SA, 7.30-10pm. Adm £2pp inc.refreshments Tel. 01709 701248.

Ballroom & sequence dancing, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, (smart casual dress), 8.30-11.30pm, door. Dtls tel. 2745433.

HEALTH

Weight Watchers, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-10.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 3.30-5pm, free adm. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Weightwatchers, Wickersley library, 286 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, S66 1JJ, 8.30am or 10am. Lisa, tel. 07742 339627.

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Taekwondo, English Institute of Sport (EIS) Sheffield, S9 5DA, 11am. All abilities welcome, for info. Simon tel. 07825553639.

Soccer Skills, open age, Hillsborough Arena Hawskley Avenue, 10-11.20am. 5yrs up wards all age related. Level 2 Coaches DBS checked and First Aiders. £2.50 shin pads and a drink please. Followed by Goal Keeper training level 2 Coaches £2.50. Please contact Jonathon Bower 0114 2299458 Mob 07788595596 or email jonathonbower@uwclub.net

Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 9-10am, (MH). Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 3-4.30pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, 10.30-12.30pm, tel. 07958047651.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Sunday, August 5, 2018

GENERAL

The Salvation Army, meetings at The Tabernacle, Proctor Place, Hillsborough, 6pm, everybody welcome.

Open Circle, 3pm, £1. Divine Service, 6.30pm, donation. Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Ministry of the Light of Christ, New French Church, Challoner Meeting Room, Challoner Green, Westfield, 2-4pm, all welcome. Contact Rev. Jacques Kinsiona tel. 07438212035.

THEATRE

Ruddigore, presented by National G&S Opera Company, accompanied by the National Festival Orchestra, Buxton Opera House, 2.30pm, £18-£37. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

The Pirates of Penzance, presented by National G&S Opera Company, accompanied by the National Festival Orchestra, Buxton Opera House, 7.30pm, £18-£37. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

DANCE

Sunday Sequence Dance, Davy Sports Club, Prince of Wales Road, 7.45-10.30pm. All welcome. For further details tel. 0114 2693071.

Ballroom/Latin Dancing classes, all ages, social dances, private lessons available, Our Lady & St Thomas, Meadowhead, Ann tel. 2748587.

Ballroom & Latin Dance, at Drapers Dance Centre, High St, Beighton, 8-10pm, tel: 2695703.

Social Dancing, popular sequence, ballroom, and latin, Newton Hall, Chapeltown, 7.30-10.30pm. Tel. Barry 01226 291023.

Blitz Modern Jive Dance Classes & Social, begs welcome, no partner required, at Askern Miners Welfare Club, Manor Way, Askern, Nr Doncaster, 7.30-10.30pm, tel: 07808 067601.

HEALTH

Zumba Sundays, Powers Gym, Stannington, 10.30am, tel. 01142 336756.

Sunday Evening Meditation, 24 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, S11 7EA, 6.30-7.30pm. Bkg ess. Sheffield Brahma Kumaris, tel. 0114 2306781. www.bkwsu.org/uk/sheffield

SPORT

Whiteley Woods Bowling Club, Bingham Park, S11 offers free taster sessions for all ages and abilities. Drop in for as long or short as you like between 11-4pm. There will be someone present to show you round the club facilities and how to play bowls if you are new to the game. Eric Pye tel. 07938232610.

No Strings Badminton, turn up, play, have fun, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 10.30-12pm, £2 each, adults and children welcome. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 9-12pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Shaolin Kung Fu, The Fitness Club, Sheffield Rd. Chesterfield, 4-5.30pm, tel. 07960 531968.

Monday, August 6, 2018

GENERAL

Bradfield Historical Society, The English Longbow by Pete Lawton, Low Bradfield Village Hall, 7.30pm, tel. 2337463.

Sew Social Sip & Sew or Knit & Natter, Sheffield 11, 6-7.30pm. Bring along your current project in any art or craft, (nothing noisy or very messy please), and enjoy a cuppa. Come along and conquer your unfinished projects, find out what others are working on. £4.50 per session for refreshments. For more info. Helen Moyes tel. 07967119591 moyeshelen@gmail.com

Sheffield Floral Club, floral art demonstrations, The Memorial Hall, City Hall, Sheffield 1, 7-9.30pm. Non-members welcome £6. Memberships available. ​

Community Craft Group, The Unity Centre, St Leonards Road, Rotherham, S65 19D, 10-12pm. Refreshment and snack included, Adults and children are welcome, Cost £3 per session. We look forward to welcoming you soon. If you would like more information please call Zoe tel. 07866401976 or zoegreen06@hotmail.co.uk

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Art & Watercolours, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 10.30am. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Card Playing Group, invites new players, if you enjoy a game of Solo head to Caroline Court, in Hope, from 7pm onwards. For only £1, you will get a fun evening including refreshments. Beginners and all ages are welcome. If you don’t need to know how to play there’s lots of help if you need it. For further information please call Peter Scanlon tel. 01433 670390 or Pam tel. 01433 652188.

Moo Music, pre-school musical session with signing, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-12am, contact Katie tel. 07837239621. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Youth Club, for 11yrs+, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 6-8pm. Tel. 07799404525.

Art & Watercolour Workshops, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10.30-12pm, £5 per session, beginners welcome, all materials provided, drop in drop out basis. Tel. 0114 2838692 to discuss a course, find out more or to book.

Clock off with Clay, After Work Sessions, come and have fun with our wheel throwing sessions, Bank Street Arts, Sheffield, 5.30-6.30pm, £12, turn up and pay on the day, please arrive 10 minutes early to make payment. Visit our website for more information www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Good Taste, Broomhill, 195 Whitham Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 2SN, for a wide selection of Fair and Ethically Traded goods. There is a unique selection of gifts, jewellery, food and household goods as well as unusual cards for every occasion, including romantic ones. Monday to Saturday, 10-5.30pm. Buses 51, 52 pass the door and there is good metered parking nearby. See www.goodtaste.org.uk; Tel. 0114 438 1428 for more information or just come and browse!

Small Voices, Big Noises. 12.15-1pm. Musical Fun for 0-4s with an adult. Led by Martin Harwood. First session free. Then adult £3, child £1. Library opens to public at 1pm. Story-Time, Walkley Library, South Road, S6 3TD, 2-3pm stories, crafts and singing for 2-4 year olds. Free activity. A thank you to our customers.

Sheffield Amateur Radio Club, what you need to know to get started, training is free in all levels to obtain your amateur radio license, meet at the Transport Club, Meadowhead, Norton, S8 7RH. Fully equipped radio shack/traing room, all welcome. For more info. www.sheffieldarc.org.uk

Sewing Circle, (CR), 5-9pm. Addisons, 11-12pm (badminton MH), Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF. Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Sheffield Writers’ Club, Quaker Meeting House, St James Street, (near Sheffield Cathedral). Meets fortnightly, 2-4pm, open to all, just drop in. £2.50 per session including refreshments. Details tel. 0114 2668641.

Knit & Knatter, Martha’s, 3 Westwick Crescent, Greenhill, 2-4pm, free, all welcome. Tel. 2839759.

Men’s Family Breakdown Support Group, Have or are you experiencing Family/Relationship Breakdown? Do you suddenly feel alone? Too much time with nothing to do? If you’ve ‘been there’ and can lend an ear to help others. Please come along. St. Thomas Moore Church, 1-2.30pm. For further information contact Healthworks tel. 0114 2344445 and ask for Alan or Ben, email Alan at: alanr@healthworks.org.uk or Ben at: BenRose.healthworks@gmail.com

Benefit advice sessions, Longley 4G, 41 Southey Avenue, 10-12.30pm, free. Tel. 0114 2332984.

THEATRE

A Very Peppa Pig Trek, Learning and Participation, Buxton Opera House. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Helen O’Grady Drama Academy Classes, Trinity Community Centre, Thorpe Hesley, Lower Primary 4-5pm, Upper Primary 5-6pm. First class free. Tel. 07393201229. www.helenogrady.co.uk

Act One drama class, 11-16, 6.30-8.30pm, Act One Youth Group drama class, 16-19, 8.30-10.30pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

Dronfield Light Opera Group, meet at The Civic Hall, Dronfield, 7.30-9.30pm, new members welcome. Alan Powell tel. 01246 415679.

DANCE

Line Dancing, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 1.40-1.10pm, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Line Dancing Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 1.20-2.20pm, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Ballroom Dancing For Beginners, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 2.30-3.45pm, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, (RSCDS), friendly and helpful group run classes for experienced and beginners, no partner necessary. Silverdale School, Bents Crescent, Sheffield S11 9QH, 7.30-9.45pm. Cost £4 per evening. Come along and get fit whilst having lots of fun. For information please call Norma tel. 0114 2366723 or Kate tel. 0114 285 4181.

Dance Classes, Junior Contemporary Class, 5.30-6.30pm. Adult Beginner Contemporary, 6-7pm. Adult Advanced Contemporary, 7-8pm. Adult Advanced Ballet, 8-9.30pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Arabic Dancing Class, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley, S6 3TG, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Konny tel. 07971 836910. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Adult Ballet Class, The Lomas Hall, Stannington, 8pm. Mixed ability class. Contact Holly tel. 07707070013 for more details. www.bmmyersdance.com

Wiggle Tots, early years dance and movement classes for boys and girls, age 1-6 years. Come and dance with Disco Duck, play dance and move in a Tiny Movers class or piroette with Sparkles the bear in a ballet class. Based at Wisewood Sports Centre S6. All classes are £4 payable half termly. Try a class for free. Contact Dawn tel. 07779 611862/0114 2330363 or email dawn@wiggletots.co.uk. All info is on the Wiggle Tot website www.wiggletots.co.uk

HEALTH

Keep Fit And Have Fun, women only, suitable for all levels of fitness/age. Heeley Institute, S2 3AF, 9.30-10.30am, £10 for 10 weeks or £1 a session. For further info please call Maxine at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 3991070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Based Exercise, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Tai Chi, Chinese Health & Fitness, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Slimming World, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 9.30am, 11.30am, 5pm & 7pm. Info. Donna, tel. 07917858327. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Zumba Toning, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 7.15pm, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Pop Pilates, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 6pm, £5. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Zumba, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 9.45am, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Healthy & Active, Over 50’s Excercise & Social Group, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 1.30-3pm, drop-in £1, no need to book. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Ecclesfield Support Unit, 4.45pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 7.30-9pm, free adm. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Try Chigung for self healing, for beginners, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Victoria Community Centre S2 2SE, 6.30-8pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Slimming World, Abbeydale Sports Club, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S17 3LJ, 5.30pm or 7.30pm. Jo tel. 07590 545253.

Daisy Active Antenatal Class, Nurture Health Clinic, 8 Campo Lane, S1, 6pm, lasts 1.5 hours. Info. tel. 07518357552. www.thedaisyfoundation.com

Zumba Gold Fitness Class, Oughtibridge Parish Centre, 10-11am, £4. Easy to follow, low impact, latin-inspired dance fitness class. Great for beginners and active older adults. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

Wisewood Gym Laird Road, Mon-Fri 5-9pm, Sat-Sun 9-12pm, pay as you go and no contract monthly membership available. PAYG is £4 and monthly membership is £24 for adults, £20 for juniors (16-18). Teen Gym sessions on a weekend. Contact 0114 2335457 for more info and to book an induction.

Boxfit Class, 6-7pm, £4, suitable for all levels, male or female, non combat, full body work out and great stress buster. Zumba, 10-11am, £4, Taekwondo session, 6-7.30pm, first session free then £4, all ages welcome. Slimming World, 7pm. The Venue, Stocksbridge. Tel. 0114 2838692 for further details or to book.

Barnsley Long Term Exercise Group, fitness sessions, Carlton Pavilion, Barnsley, 9-11am, £2.50. Details Peter Scott tel. 07961061936 or www.barnsleyhealth.com

Meditation Classes For All, Drop-in classes for people new to meditation and those with some experience, Platform 51, 21 Cleveland Street, DN1 3EH, 7-8.30pm. Details Tel. 0114 2661142. www.meditateinsheffield.org.uk

Meditation Classes For All, Drop-in classes for people new to meditation and those with some experience, 685 Ecclesall Road, Hunters Bar, 7.30pm. Details Tel. 0114 2661142. www.meditateinsheffield.org.uk

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Taekwondo, English Institute of Sport (EIS), Sheffield, S9 5DA, 7pm. All abilities welcome, for info. Simon tel. 07825553639.

PJC Strike Soccer Disability Football, Fun football sessions for players with disabilities and additional needs. Forge Valley Sports Centre, Wood Lane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6.20pm-8pm, £4 a session. Friendly group, all ages and abilities welcome. Please contact Paul Crossley tel. 07939 806725.

Steel City Bowling Club, looking for new members, novice or expert, open to ladies, gents & juniors. bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Sharks Basketball Hub Club, Parkwood School, Longley Avenue West, Sheffield, S5 8UF. Details www.sharksbasketball.co.uk

Sharks Basketball Hub Club, Stocksbridge High School, Shay House Lane, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 1FD. Details www.sharksbasketball.co.uk

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Social Badminton, for all ability levels, Shiregreen Sports Badminton Club, Firth Park Community Arts College, Fircroft Avenue, S5 0SD, 7.30-9pm, first session free, then £2.50 per session. Contact Paul Crossley tel. 07939 806725 or Will Stocks at badminton@shiregreensports.org.uk. www.shiregreensports.org.uk

Boxfit, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 6-7pm, £4. Great all body workout for all fitness levels, male or female. Tel. 0114 2838692.

Mini Kickers Fun Football, ages 4-6, walk on session, Tapton School, Darwin Lane, 5-6pm, £4. Tel. 07815307657.

Fun Five-a-Side Session, ages 6+, walk on session, Tapton School, Darwin Lane, 6-7pm, £4. Tel. 07815307657.

Traditional Shito-Ryu Karate, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Wood Lane, Stannington, 7-8pm, £4 per session, ages 8+. Beginners welcome. Please contact Danny Fox at forgevalleykarate@hotmail.com for further details.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Tuesday, August 7, 2018

GENERAL

Dementia Friendly Cafés, Abbeydale Industrial Hamlet, 1.30–3.30pm, free, just turn up.

Circus! Discovery Days, Amazing Women, Weston Park Museum, 12-3pm. Our popular interactive Discovery Days at Weston Park get a circus makeover this summer – come along each week and find out more about a different part of the circus story, from the performers to the people who worked behind the scenes, and even the audiences they entertained. Pay what you feel, just turn up.

Join the Circus! Troupe, Always wanted to be in the circus? Here’s your chance! Become part of our troupe and join Greentop Circus to learn amazing circus skills for yourself. Have a go at everything from juggling to tossing a diablo, then show off the acrobalance talents you’ve learned in our grand finale (in full costume, of course!) Weston Park Museum, 1-4pm, £3 per person, family tickets available. Booking recommended. Suitable for children aged 5-9, their siblings and their adults. Please be advised that children must be accompanied by a parent/guardian for the duration of this workshop. www.museums-sheffield.org.uk

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting at Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

Sheffield Insight Meditation Group, Central Sheffield, Quaker Meeting House, 7.15pm, all welcome, no cost, contributions to room hire invited. More info. www.sheffieldinsightmeditation.org.uk e-mail sghsg2009@googlemail.com

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Healing Rooms, Drop in for Prayer for Healing, Hillsborough Arena, S6 4HA, 10.30-12pm, all welcome.

Games & Pastimes, A friendly group meet every Tuesday at Coal Aston Methodist Church, Eckington Rd, between 1.30-3.30pm. (44 bus stops outside). Cards, scrabble, dominoes, rummikub, bridge, chess, canasta etc. or bring your own favourite game or knitting, jigsaws, cross stitch. Cost £1 to include tea/coffee & biscuits. Disabled access. Dementia Friendly. All welcome. Tel. 01246 414847 for more details.

Free Computer Classes, Popular computer classes at Meersbrook Hall, 1-4pm. Come along to learn how to be safe online, to search for work, to shop, to obtain health advice and more! A team of tutors will be available to help you. Refreshments provided. Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL. Please book a session by calling Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070. (Brought to you by the Sheffield Digital Inclusion Project - funded by Sheffield City Council and delivered by Heeley Trust). Visit our website at www.sheffieldonline.net

Free Laptop, PC, Tablet/Ipad And Smartphone Repairs, in Meersbrook: Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for free at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall. 1-3pm. Please book an appointment by calling Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 3991070.

Highfield Adventure Playground, free, open & staffed after school, 3.15-6.15pm.

Hooper Dooper, Hula Hooping Jam, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6-7pm. helenaifill@hotmail.com. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Psychic and Mediumship Development Circle, run by experienced medium. Eye-Opening Events, (Epiphany), In the Atrium, SOAR Works Enterprise Centre, Knutton Road, Parson Cross, S5 9NU, 7-9.30pm, £5 waged, £3 unwaged, including refreshments. All welcome. Tel. 07543677250 for details.

Walk-in Healing Therapy Clinic, Therapies available: Reiki, Psychic Surgery, Shiryoku Chiryō (TM ©), Energy Healing, Chakra Balancing. 10-1pm. Cost according to treatment required. Details tel. 07543677250.

Mediumship Demo, Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, 7.30pm, £2, (special £3), all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Lip reading Classes, SRSB, Mappin Street, Sheffield, 2-4pm. Warm, friendly and supportive group. Contact Mandy, tel. 0114 2468031. Text. 07876582494.

Pyjama Drama, Sing, dance, pretend, play where will our imagination take us today? A unique programme of classes and parties from six months to seven years, age differentiated classes which support each developmental stage, encouraging, confidence, co-operation, concentration and creativity. Every week is a new imaginary adventure. Our current Sheffield classes are for toddlers and preschool and are held in Meersbrook church, Chesterfield Road on Tuesdays mornings. Come along for a 3 week trial and see how Pyjama Drama can boost your child’s development. We visit Schools and Nurseries an run parties too! Contact Gemma 01142995227 or email gemma@pyjamadrama.com, please visit www.pyjamadrama.com www.facebook.com/pyjamadramasheffield Tweet @pyjamadramasheff

THEATRE

Little Women, Chapterhouse Theatre Company, Pavilion Arts Centre, Buxton, 7.30pm, £15, £10 students/children. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

A Very Peppa Pig Trek, Learning and Participation, Buxton Opera House. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Helen O’Grady Drama Academy Classes, Wickersley Methodist Church, Lower Primary 4-5pm, Upper Primary 5-6pm. First class free. Tel. 07393201229. www.helenogrady.co.uk

Allsorts Drama Group, for over 50’s, meet at Victoria Centre, Stafford Road, 10-11.30am, £5, to join please call Grace Stead tel. 07967729699.

Act One drama class, 11-16, 5-7pm, 6-11 5-7pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

DANCE

Sequence Dancing For Beginners, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk 10.20-12.20pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Social Sequence Dance, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk 10.20-12.20pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk 1.30-3pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Sheffield Caledonian Society, Scottish Country Dancing for fitness, fun, and friends, suitable for all ages, no need for a partner, soft shoes required. Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Road, Millhouses, Sheffield, S7 2GY, 7.30pm until 10pm. For more information, Liz tel. 0114 2360917.

Fun, Fitness and Friends, that is what you get with Scottish Country Dancing. Whether you are a beginner or not, everyone is welcome. No need for a partner. All you need are soft soled shoes and enthusiasm. Teaching by qualified teachers. Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Road, Millhouses, S7 2GY, 7.30-10pm, £3.50 per class. For further information tel. 0114 2360917 or tel. 01226 762894.

Adult Beginners Street Dance, Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, 7.30-8.30pm, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Adult Tap Class, for all abilitie, Amanda Holland School of Dance, Gleadless United Reformed Church, 280 Hollinsend Road, S12 2NP, 8-9pm. Tel. 0114 2367906/07778 894860.

Tiny Tots Ballet and Tap class, 3pm. Age 2+. Musical Theatre Class, 4pm, age 6+ singing, dancing and acting. Beginners Adult Tap, for absolute beginners, everyone welcome, 7pm. at the Lomas Hall, Stannington. Contact Holly tel. 07707070013. www.bmmyersdance.com

Ballroom Dancing, Winding Wheel Ballroom, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, £4.85. Box Office tel. 01246 345 222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Ballet Fitness, adults class, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 7.45pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Line Dancing, with Sheffield Cityliners, Walkley Social Club, 10-12pm, MH. Tel. 0114 2750446. www.cityliners@btinternet.com

Line Dancing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 10-12pm. Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

HEALTH

Yoga Fitness, women only, Heeley Institute, S2 3AF, 9.30-10.30am, £10 for 10 weeks or £1 a session. To enrol please call Maxine at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 3991070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Zhumba, Latin Dance Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk 12.30-1.20pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Slimming World, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 5pm & 7pm. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Philit, Stocksbridge, 6-7pm, £5. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Fitness Classes, for adults with autism and learning disabilities, run by a specialist instructor with experience in supporting people with disabilities. Come along and meet new people and have fun in a friendly, sociable and supportive environment. Ponds Forge, Sheaf Street, Sheffield, S1 2BP, 1.15-2.15pm), £3.75 for first 12, then £6 after. If you would like to find out more contact Kirsty Fields, tel. 07581627651 or email accessfitness@autismplus.co.uk

Pilates, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 5.30-6.30pm, Lorna tel. 07780685367. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Jurys Inn, city centre, 8.30am, 10am, & 11.30am. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Crookes Club, 6pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Pilates Class, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 6-7pm. Tel. 07977621738.

Try Chigung for self healing, for beginners, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Wisewood Methodist Church Hall, S6 4SA, 10-12pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Slimming World, St Oswalds Church, Bannerdale Road, S7 2DL, 9.30am. Ali tel. 0759 2380514.

Yoga, Millennium Hall, Ecclesall Road, 9-9.30pm. Contact Ann, tel. 0114 2361585. mobile 07929736966.

Dance Fit, Inman Pavilion, Moorland Drive, Stocksbridge, S36 1EG, 7.45-8.45pm, £4. Contact Helen McIntosh tel. 07598294919 email helensdanceclasses@hotmail.com

Daisy Active Antenatal Class, Nurture Health Clinic, 8 Campo Lane, S1, 5.30pm and 7.30pm, lasts 1.5 hours. Info. tel. 07518357552. www.thedaisyfoundation.com

Pilates Classes, for all abilities, experienced instructor of 15 years, 9.15am and 8pm, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, contact Adele for more information, tel: 07990 760158, e-mail: kivetonpilates@gmail.com, web: pilatesandfitness.wix.com/Kiveton

Pilates for 55+, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High St, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 10-11am. Contact Karen tel. 07894 307000.Email. Karenfawley@btinternet.com

Pilates Class, Beginners, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 10-11am. Karen Fawley tel. 07894 307000 for further details. www.pilatesinmind.co.uk

Zumba Fitness, with Gill at Oughtibridge Parish Centre, 6.15-7.15pm, £4. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

SPORT

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop In £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Steel City Bowling Club, looking for new members, novice or expert, open to ladies, gents & juniors. bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks U12’s Rugby League training, all abilities, boys from school years 6 & 7, indoor training, Bradfield School Sports Hall, Worrall, Sheffield, 6-7pm. Just turn up or call Nik tel. 07588889195 for more details or to enquire for other age groups.

Circuit/Football, Fitness Training, Chaucer School Sports Hall, (next to Asda), 7-8pm, £4. Paul tel. 07958796131 or John tel. 07545991457.

Football and Multi Sport Taster Sessions, for young people and adults with disabilities/additional needs, age 15-24. delivered by Catch Coaching at Hillsborough Arena Stadium, 6-8pm, £2 per session, No need to book, just turn up. More info. Craig, tel. 07729237561.

Martial Arts and Tai Chi, for beginners, new course, get fit with Lishi, Meersbrook United Reform Church opposite Currys, Chesterfield Rd. 7-8pm, £5/£4. Tel 07973607852. Email Susan smg6161@gmail.com

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Wednesday, August 8, 2018

GENERAL

Friends of Wisewood and District, Summer Holiday Fun, Bouncy Castle, tombola, treasure hunt, crafts for children, drinks and refreshments from RIVA, RIVA project, next to Wisewood Sports Centre, 10-1pm.

Bradfield Walkers are Welcome, Local History Morning Round Walk, start 10.30am from Stannington Church Gates, return around 1pm, tel. 2337463.

Wadsley Women’s Institute, Monthly Meeting, Wadsley Church Hall, Worrall Road, S6 4BA, 7.30pm.

Circus! Discovery Days, Amazing Women, Weston Park Museum, 12-3pm. Our popular interactive Discovery Days at Weston Park get a circus makeover this summer – come along each week and find out more about a different part of the circus story, from the performers to the people who worked behind the scenes, and even the audiences they entertained. Pay what you feel, just turn up.

Beighton WI Meeting, Limes Community Centre, Beighton, 7pm, new members welcome. Come along & enjoy an interesting & varied evening with speakers, events & much more. Tel. 07462942929.

Crafty Club, in Meersbrook: Want to learn a new craft or share your skills? Card making, crochet, knitting and jewellery making plus more. Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL, 11-2pm. Please book by calling Maxine at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 3991070.

Firth Park Visually Impaired Support Group, Pavillion Building, The Bowling Green, Firth Park, Firth Park Road, Sheffield, S5 6HH, 10-1pm. There is free refreshments cake friendship and support also information. The group is open to vips carers family and friends. We would be delighted if you can join us on the day. For further information tel. 0114 2722757.

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Informal Prayer for Healing, Costa Coffee, (on Hillsborough tram stop), 4:30-6pm. All welcome.

Mixed Crafts, Crafty Nest Craft Club, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 12.30-2.30pm. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Free Computer Classes, Popular computer classes at Meersbrook Hall, 9-12pm & 1-4pm. Come along to learn how to be safe online, to search for work, to shop, to obtain health advice and more! A team of tutors will be available to help you. Refreshments provided. Meersbrook Hall, Meersbrook Park, Brook Road, S8 9FL. Please book a session by calling Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070. (Brought to you by the Sheffield Digital Inclusion Project - funded by Sheffield City Council and delivered by Heeley Trust). Visit our website at www.sheffieldonline.net

Free Laptop, PC, Tablet/Ipad And Smartphone Repairs, in Meersbrook: Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for free at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall. 1-3pm. Please book an appointment by calling Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070.

Free CV Advice in Meersbrook, Friendly confidential 1-2-1 employment advice and CV writing help with our employability specialist. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 2pm. To book an appointment please call Matthew at Heeley Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 10-12pm or 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Bamford whist Group, invites new players, meet at Bamford Village Hall, 7.30pm. entrance fee £1.50 and includes refreshments. Beginners and all ages are welcome. If you don’t need to know how to play there’s lots of help if you need it. For further information please call Peter Scanlon tel. 01433 670390 or Pam tel. 01433 652188.

Parent & Toddler Group, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30-11.30am, drop-in. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Crafty Morning, The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, S18 2XP, 10.30-12.30pm, free event. Get together and out of the house in the cold weather, appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. It’s a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends. https://vintagerosecatering.com/

Healing Service, 11-1pm, donation. Open Circle, 1.30pm & 7.30pm, £1. Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Wellbeing Wednesday, drop in day & lunch club for senior citizens, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10-3pm. Social event with conversation, games/activities and lunch, all welcome, small fee for lunch, For more info, tel. 0114 2838692 or email deborahfrith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Poetry Club, with Genevieve Carver, improve your writing skills and discuss different poems every week. No experience necessary. Sharrow Old Junior School, South View Road, (Room 1), 7-8.30pm, £6/£4 concessions. Please book in advance, tel. 07521732324. gevicarver@gmail.com

Blue Sky Singing, come and sing your heart out in our relaxed and friendly group, The Hide, Scotland Street, 12-2pm, £5 per session, first session free. All kinds of music, no talent or experience necessary. Contact Terry tel. 07585 141 068. blueskysinging@outlook.com

Knit and Natter, St. Oswald’s Church, corner of Abbeydale & Bannerdale Roads. S7, 10am, £2.50 per session, includes speciality coffees or teas & posh biscuits or sometimes cake. Contact Sally tel. 0114 2818472.

Your Art, A space, where people can meet in a relaxed environment, and enjoy the pleasure of art. Paint and paper supplied, advice given on request. The group is for beginners and those who are more experienced. A great way to meet new friends. The Hanover Hall, Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Sheffield, 1–4pm, free. Tel. 0114 0252 1155.

Art Group 3, from simple colour mixing to more elaborate techniques our resident retired art teacher will advise you. Parish Hall, Ecclesall Church on Ringinglow Road, 2-4pm. Refreshments, dvd’s and books available. For more information please contact Miriam tel. 01246 414274 or email miriam_currie@tiscali.co.uk

Pyjama Drama. Sing, dance, pretend, play where will our imagination take us today? A unique programme from 6 months to 7 years, age differentiated classes which support each developmental stage, encouraging, confidence, co-operation, concentration and creativity. Every week is a new adventure, Little Feet Nursery, Dronfield. To come along and join us for a 3 week trial for £15 Call Gemma tel. 01142995227 or email gemma@pyjamadrama.com, please visit www.pyjamadrama.com

THEATRE

A Very Peppa Pig Trek, Learning and Participation, Buxton Opera House. Tel. 01298 72190. www.buxtonoperahouse.org.uk

Helen O’Grady Drama Academy Classes, Emmanuel Church, Barnsley, Lower Primary 4-5pm, Upper Primary 5-6pm. First class free. Tel. 07393201229. www.helenogrady.co.uk

Chapeltown Amateur Operatic Society, searching for new talent, rehearsals, in High Green, 7.45-10pm, all levels of experience welcome. www.chapeltownoperatic.org or Julia Hughes tel. 0114 2848381.

Adult Act One drama class, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, 8-10pm, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

Musical Theatre class, for ages 4 and over at Wisewood methodist church, 4.30pm. This class is to prepare you for the stage with singing, dancing and acting. Fun and friendly class, so come along. Details Holly tel. 07707070013.

Dronfield Light Opera Group, meet at The Peel centre, Dronfield, 7.30-9.30pm, new members welcome. Alan Powell tel. 01246 415679.

DANCE

Beginners Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45-1.45pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Easy Sequence Dancing, Brampton Parish Hall, 1-3pm, £2.50 includes tea/coffee @biscuits. Everyone made welcome, Peter tel. 01709 528319.

Afternoon Tea Dance, to the live music of the Compton Cinema organ. at the Astoria Centre, Barnsley, 1-4pm. Pay on door. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Sequence Dance, to live music, with Jon Smith or Jack Vickers on the organ, Woodhouse West End Wmc, Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, 8.30-10.45pm, price £3.

Dance Classes, Fiddlesticks Dance for over 65s, 11-12pm. Open Pilates Class, 7-8pm. Adult Jazz Class, 7-8pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Sequence Dancing, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, Sheffield 8. 8.30-10.30pm. Members free, guests £2. No. 1 and 18a buses pass the door.

Afternoon Tea Dance, to the live music of the Compton Cinema Organ, The Astoria Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, S75 1JT, 1-4pm. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Noodle Street Dance, pre-school, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley, S6 3TG, 4.15-5pm, Nikki tel. 07984 461711. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Junior Performers Dance, for ages 6-11, 5-6pm. Street Dance, for ages 8 and above, 6-7pm. Senior Performers Dance, for ages 12 and above, 7-8pm. Adult Contemporary for beginners, 8-9pm. Amanda Holland School of Dance, Gleadless United Reformed Church, 280 Hollinsend Road, S12 2NP. Tel. 0114 2367906/07778 894860.

DYDC, learn new dance styles, Don Valley Academy, 4-5pm, £1. Tel. 07849175263 for info.

Kids/Teens Street Dance Classes, 10yrs & under, 6-6.45pm, £4. Over 10s & Teens, 6.45-7.30pm, £4, Ecco Dance School, The Nichols Building, Top Floor, Shalesmoor, S3 8UJ. Contact Helen McIntosh tel. 07598294919 email helensdanceclasses@hotmail.com

B M Myers School of Theatre Dance, Wisewood Methodist Church, from age 2+ ballet, tap, street, cheer and theatre craft. Holly for more details tel. 07707070013. www.bmmyersdance.com

Learn to dance modern jive, Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Rd, Crookes, S10 1TD, 7.30-10.30pm. Beginners welcome, no partner required. Tel. 07828669826. www.blitzjive.com

HEALTH

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Based Exercise, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Zhumba, Latin Dance Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.40-12.30pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Zumba Toning, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 9.45am, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Clubbercise, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6-7pm, Rachel tel. 07979126442. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Yoga Tea & Cake, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6.30-8pm, Hilary tel. 07776 167975. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Jurys Inn, city centre, 8.30am, 10.30am & 12pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, 6.15pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Young At Heart, Keep-fit class (50 +), Stocksbridge Christian Centre, Cedar Rd, 10.30-11.30am, £4. Fun, low impact exercise to music. Tel. 07949126312 or email gillyfitness@googlemail.com or just turn up.

Slimming World, Tenants Meeting Hall, Gresley Rd, Lowedges, Sheffield, S8 7HH, 9.30am or 11.30am. Tel Jo tel. 07590 545253.

Pilates, open to all abilities, (adult), Hype Dance Hype Company, 67 Earl Street, Sheffield, S1 4PY, 6-7pm, £6/£5 NUS. Tel. 0114 2706757. www.hypedance.org.uk

New Fit Mums Session, Wisewood Sports Centre, 11.15-12.15pm, £5 per session or £15 per month. Toys provided for kids to play with while you exercise. Tears, toddlers and tantrums welcome. More info aimee@revitalizefitness.co.uk

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Taekwondo, English Institute of Sport (EIS) Sheffield, S9 5DA, 5.30pm. (kids 5-8) & 6.45pm (mixed ages). All abilities welcome, for info. Simon tel. 07825553639.

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop in, £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Steel City Bowling Club, gents teams, vets’ so players have to be 60 years young or more, to be eligible, bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Traditional Shitoryu Karate, Manor Castle Karate Club, Samson Street, S2 5QT. 8-9.30pm. Beginners welcome. Contact Andy tel. 07984912501.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, 7-9pm, tel. 07958047651.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 7.30-9pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Wing Chun Kung Fu, Edward Hall, Maltby, 7.45-9.15pm. Tel. 07584573521.

