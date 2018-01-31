What’s On Guide to Sheffield, Barnsley, Rotherham and Doncaster

Do you have an event you’d like to see promoted in our What’s On? Email the details to whats.on@sheffieldnewspapers.co.uk

Friday, March 9, 2018

GENERAL

Epilepsy Action Sheffield Coffee and Chat, Small informal group chat session where people affected by epilepsy can meet, find mutual support and basic advice about epilepsy. Open to all people affected by or interested in epilepsy. Edison’s Coffee House, 2-4 York Street, Sheffield, S1 2ER, 10.30-11.30am, free, donations welcome, but please do buy something from the coffee shop. Contact: Maureen tel. 0114 2967892, Duncan tel. 0114 2352197, David tel. 0114 2302151 or email info@epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk www.epilepsy-sheffield.org.uk Edison Coffee House tel. 0114 2757273, www.edisonscoffee.co.uk

International Womens Day, Coffee Morning, with a discussion - What do we want for our daughters? Greenhill Library, Hemper Lane S8 7FE, 10.30am. tel. 2377656.

Tickhill Music Society, Concert, Kosmos Ensemble, An Evening of Wild Gypsy Fiddling, Jewish and Greek Music and Hot-Blooded Tango St Mary’s Primary School, St. Mary’s Road, Tickhill, 7pm, tkts £10. Adrian Hattrell tel. 01302 742612. Children under 16 free when accompanied by an adult. Students (16-19) free. www.tickhillmusicsociety.org

Robin Hood vs Fracking Event, Lantern making workshops held at the Civic Centre and St. Paul & St. Peter’s Church Hall, Eckington, 6pm & 7pm. Coal Aston, Dronfield & Marsh Lane, 8pm. www.eventbrite.co.uk

International Womens Day, A display highlighting the achievements inspirational woman from Sheffield, in Greenhill Library, Hemper Lane S8 7FE. tel. 2377656.

Create With Wool, Ecclesall Textile School, Sheffield 11, 12-4pm. Cozy up with wool for an afternoon and create either a scarf or a wool picture using dry needle or nu-nu felting. Have a go with an embellisher (felting machine). £45. Refreshments, all materials, and experienced, friendly tuition provided throughout. Gift vouchers are available. For more information , or to book, email moyeshelen@gmail.com or telephone 07967119591.

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Exhibition, Magic Goat, Exclusive book launch and exhibition by Bob, The Brick Gallery, 329 Abbeydale Road, Sheffield, S7 1FS. www.thebrickgallery.co.uk

Batik for Beginners, Would you like to learn how to create a Batik textile? Come along to these sessions to play with colour and fabric, making marks, patterns and designs using the ancient textile art of Batik. Apply hot wax onto cotton fabric with a “tjanting” or brush then add a rainbow of colour with cold water fibre reactive dyes. These classes are designed for absolute beginners and those with some experience. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6-8pm, £15 per class or £75 for all 6 sessions (saving £15). Find the full list of dates and book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us tel. 0114 272 3970.

Hummingbird Music, pre-school music session, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30 -11.30am, Hannah tel. 07504985983 hannahgkidd@gmail.com. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Toddler Group, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-11.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

Old Masters Art Club, seeking new members all ages and ability, free tuition, water colour, acrylic, pastels, pencil drawings. Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.30-3pm. Gordon, tel. 07910110161.

Drop in Fridays, drop in day & lunch club for senior citizens, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10-3pm. Social event with conversation, games/activities and lunch, all welcome, small fee for lunch, For more info, tel. 0114 2838692 or email deborahfrith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Tots and Toddlers, The Brookfield Centre, Lime Grove, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8TQ, 10-11.30am, tel. 01709 334458.

Feminist Over Fifties Social Group, The Showroom Cafe, Sheffield, meets fortnightly. For details contact Maggie, tel. 0114 2306600, or feministsoverfifty@gmail.com

Friday Feel-Good, come along for a cuppa, a chat and a chill out, swap ideas and advice as well as take part in regular mini-meditation sessions designed to completely de-stress, uplift and prepare you to face the world. Initially designed for my clients who feel they are ready to begin socialising, yet are not ready to jump in at the deep end yet This group is perfect for anyone having experienced low mood wanting to gently ease back into facing the world, make friends and take time out with support. 10-11am. Donations for refreshments and meditation/guest speakers etc please. www.halcyonhypno.com/what-s-on.html

THEATRE

Patience, by Gilbert and Sullivan presented by Meersbrook Park Church Operatic Society, Dronfield Civic Centre, curtain up 7:30pm. Tickets from tel. 0114 2557634. www.meersbrookoperaticsociety.btck.co.uk

Wild Goose Chase, by Derek Benfield, presented by Ecclesfield Priory Players, The EPPiC Theatre, Well Lane, off High Street, Ecclesfield, S35 9TP, 7.30pm. Tickets £8.50, (concessions £7.50 Tues and Wed only), tel. 01142402624 or visit www.ecclesfieldprioryplayers.co.uk or call in to the Saturday coffee morning after 11am in the lounge.

DANCE

Ballroom Dancing For Beginners, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.30-12.30pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45-1.45pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Line Dance Classes, Frecheville Community Centre, Churchdale Road, Sheffield, S12 4XT. Qualified Line Dance Instruction. Absolute Beginner class, 7-8pm, £2. Improver/Intermediate class, 8-10.30pm, £3.50. Contact Margaret – 0114 247 1880 – www.goin-stompin.co.uk

Adult Acrobatics, open to all,Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, 7.30-8.30pm, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

New dance sessions, for ages 11- 16, Rotherham Youth Dance Network, Swinton Youth Centre, East Avenue, S64 8JW, 6-7pm, £1 per session. For more info: tel. 07790 821181 or info@rotherhamyouthdance.co.uk

Easy Sequence Dancing, Grenoside Community Centre, 7.30-10pm. Tel. 0114 2466609.

HEALTH

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Exercise, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Tai Chi, Chinese Health & Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Chairobics, plus games and social afterwards, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10.30-12pm. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, Heeley, 10.30am. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Ebenezer Church, Greenhow St, Walkley, 5.30pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Tai Chi Session, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, (SRSB), Mappin Street, 2.30-3.30pm. Creative writing workshop, 11-12.30pm. The SRSB also provide a discussion group for those experiencing Phantom Visions as a side effect of sight loss. For details tel. 0114 272 2757.

Fit Mums Fitness Class, Oughtibridge Chapel, Church Street, 10-11am, £5. Children of all ages welcome at the session while you exercise. Toys provided. www.revitalizefitness.co.uk Aimee@revitalizefitness.co.uk

Zagyoga, teaches Iyengar yoga classes, Hagglers Corner, 586 Queens Rd S2, 10am. Please visit www.zagyoga.com for more classes. Tel. 07597129471.

SPORT

Pilsung Taekwondo, CDYST Sports Centre, Coldwell Lane, Crosspool, 7.30pm, all ages and abilities welcome. Andy tel. 07774773355.

Steel City Bowling Club, gents teams, vets’ so players have to be 60 years young or more, to be eligible, bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Saturday, March 10, 2018

GENERAL

Spring Fair, Firth Park Academy, Bellhouse Road entrance, S5, 11-2pm, free entry. Bouncy castle, raffle, refreshments, tombola, stalls and entertainment. For information contact Melissa/Gaby tel. 01143491291/01142574027.

Robert Wolfe, in concert on the Compton Cinema Organ at the Astoria Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, S75 1JT, 2.30pm. Pay on the door. Details tel. 07944 566972.

International Womens Day, To mark the 100th anniversary of the vote being given to some women. We are showing the film Suffragette at Greenhill Library, Hemper Lane, S8 7FE, 7pm for refreshment, film starts at 7.30pm. To book tickets tel. 2377656.

Robin Hood vs Fracking Event, Market Street Fayre with Street Theatre, face painting, music and more, Eckington, 12-3pm. Lantern parade from Green Lawns Community Centre with illuminated puppet performance finale, 6pm (gather 5.45pm). www.eventbrite.co.uk

Bradflix, Family film, Captain Underpants, Bradfield Village Hall, 3pm, www.bradflix.co.uk, bar and refreshments.

Organ Concert, Robert Wolfe, playing the Mighty Compton Cinema Organ, The Astoria Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, 2.30pm. To avoid disappointment advanced booking is recommended, tel. 07944 566972.

Sculpture Workshop, with Krishna Alageswaran, In this workshop Krishna will show you how to make a stylised human head/bust. Ideal for new or experienced potters who want to make a sculptural piece, maybe a more abstract piece of work or a figure with your own personal style (without the worry of trying to make a sculpture in the likeness of a model sat in front of you!). The piece will be decorated using slip and then left to for firing/clear glazed. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-3pm, £40. For more information and to book your place tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Life Drawing Day, with Catherine Hutchinson, covering Gesture/initial plotting of the figure. Measuring/proportion, composition, tonal values, some art history. Materials are provided, suitable for all abilities. There will be much individual support and guidance offered. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-3pm, £35. For more information and to book your place tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

International Womens Day, A display highlighting the achievements inspirational woman from Sheffield, in Greenhill Library, Hemper Lane S8 7FE. tel. 2377656.

Concord AllStars, Sheffield’s triple National Champion junior marching band, learn to play brass and percussion or dance in a friendly and informal setting. Ages 8 to 16 years, no experience required all instruments provided free of charge. Croft House Centre, Garden Street, Sheffield, S1 4BJ, 10-12pm. For more details tel. 0114 2491460 or email: rcs@concord.org.uk

Get to know your Sewing/Overlocking Machine, One off class to get to grips with your machine. This class is for normal machines and computerize machines. For more details contact, Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield S35 4LU or tel. 0114 2846868 or email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

Children’s Craft Classes, learn how to sew and knit. Age group 8 to 12 year old, small class sizes. For more details contact, Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield S35 4LU or tel. 0114 2846868 or email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

Highfield Adventure Playground, free, open & staffed, 2-5pm.

Capoeira, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-12pm. cdoshef@hotmail.co.uk. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Shooting Stars Children’s Drama Classes, run by StandBy Film & Theatre, (ages 5-11), Victoria Hall Methodist church, Sheffield, S1 2JB, 10-12pm, free taster class, then £10 per class, book in advance for free taster class. Info. tel. 07576988292 or standbyenquiries@live.co.uk

THEATRE

Wild Goose Chase, by Derek Benfield, presented by Ecclesfield Priory Players, The EPPiC Theatre, Well Lane, off High Street, Ecclesfield, S35 9TP, 7.30pm. Tickets £8.50, tel. 01142402624 or visit www.ecclesfieldprioryplayers.co.uk or call in to the Saturday coffee morning after 11am in the lounge.

Act One drama class, 6-11, 10-12pm & 2-4pm, 11-16, 12-2pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

DANCE

Childrens Classes, for all ages and abilities, 9-3pm. Childrens Street Dance Class open to all abilities, come and join the BeBop Crew, 3.30-4.30pm, £5. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Helen Taylor School of Dance, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-11.30am, tel. 07794 147315. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

DYDC, learn new dance styles, Bentley My Place, 9-11am, free. Tel. 07849175263 for info.

Liquid Fusion Dance, Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 10.30-11.30am, (DS). Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Modern Sequence Dance, Bramley Parish Hall, Main Street, Bramley, Rotherham, S66 2SA, 7.30-10pm. Adm £2pp inc.refreshments Tel. 01709 701248.

Ballroom & sequence dancing, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, (smart casual dress), 8.30-11.30pm, door. Dtls tel. 2745433.

HEALTH

Weight Watchers, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-10.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 3.30-5pm, free adm. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Weightwatchers, Wickersley library, 286 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, S66 1JJ, 8.30am or 10am. Lisa, tel. 07742 339627.

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Taekwondo, English Institute of Sport (EIS) Sheffield, S9 5DA, 11am. All abilities welcome, for info. Simon tel. 07825553639.

Children’s Football Training, age 4-14, boys and girls, all abilities, Tapton School, Crosspool, Sheffield, 9-11am, just turn up , first lesson free. Tel. 0162956503. www.footballlinks.net

Soccer Skills, open age, Hillsborough Arena Hawskley Avenue, 10-11.20am. 5yrs up wards all age related. Level 2 Coaches DBS checked and First Aiders. £2.50 shin pads and a drink please. Followed by Goal Keeper training level 2 Coaches £2.50. Please contact Jonathon Bower 0114 2299458 Mob 07788595596 or email jonathonbower@uwclub.net

Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 9-10am, (MH). Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 3-4.30pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, 10.30-12.30pm, tel. 07958047651.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Sunday, March 11, 2018

GENERAL

Mothering Sunday Service, St Nicholas Church, High Bradfield, 10.30am.

Bradfield Walkers are Welcome, Great Sheffield Flood Anniversary Walk, meet at Low Bradfield Car Park at 10.30am, walk around Dale Dyke, return around 12.30pm, recommence at 1.30pm to High Bradfield to view flood graves and church, etc, returning around 3.30pm, tel. 2337463.

International Womens Day, A display highlighting the achievements inspirational woman from Sheffield, in Greenhill Library, Hemper Lane S8 7FE. tel. 2377656.

The Salvation Army, meetings at The Tabernacle, Proctor Place, Hillsborough, 6pm, everybody welcome.

Open Circle, 3pm, £1. Divine Service, 6.30pm, donation. Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Ministry of the Light of Christ, New French Church, Challoner Meeting Room, Challoner Green, Westfield, 2-4pm, all welcome. Contact Rev. Jacques Kinsiona tel. 07438212035.

THEATRE

DANCE

Learn How to Dance, Argentinean Tango with Lucas Gastiarena and Melanie Jarman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1. 2.30-3.45pm for beginners/intermediates. 3.45-5pm for improvers/advanced and 5pm we have social dance. £5 per class or £8 for two. Free Admission.

Sunday Sequence Dance, Davy Sports Club, Prince of Wales Road, 7.45-10.30pm. All welcome. For further details tel. 0114 2693071.

Ballroom/Latin Dancing classes, all ages, social dances, private lessons available, Our Lady & St Thomas, Meadowhead, Ann tel. 2748587.

Ballroom & Latin Dance, at Drapers Dance Centre, High St, Beighton, 8-10pm, tel: 2695703.

Social Dancing, popular sequence, ballroom, and latin, Newton Hall, Chapeltown, 7.30-10.30pm. Tel. Barry 01226 291023.

Blitz Modern Jive Dance Classes & Social, begs welcome, no partner required, at Askern Miners Welfare Club, Manor Way, Askern, Nr Doncaster, 7.30-10.30pm, tel: 07808 067601.

HEALTH

Zumba Sundays, Powers Gym, Stannington, 10.30am, tel. 01142 336756.

Sunday Evening Meditation, 24 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, S11 7EA, 6.30-7.30pm. Bkg ess. Sheffield Brahma Kumaris, tel. 0114 2306781. www.bkwsu.org/uk/sheffield

SPORT

No Strings Badminton, turn up, play, have fun, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 10.30-12pm, £2 each, adults and children welcome. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 9-12pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Shaolin Kung Fu, The Fitness Club, Sheffield Rd. Chesterfield, 4-5.30pm, tel. 07960 531968.

Monday, March 12, 2018

GENERAL

Volunteer Work Day; Centenary Riverside, Join Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust at one of their regular volunteer days on site - come along for a whole day, or join in for an hour. Meet at the entrance to the reserve on Riverside Way S60 1DS.

Dinnington & District Horticultural Society, Evening Talk, Ghosts of Chesterfield by Rob Pilmore, Anston Parish Hall, Ryton Road, North Anston, 7.30pm, admission free to members, non-members £2.50. For more information tel. 01909 564494.

Bradfield Walkers are Welcome, Great Sheffield Flood Anniversary Walk up the Loxley Valley, meet at Malin Bridge Supertram Terminus at 10.30am, finish at 1pm, at Damflask Reservoir embankment, tel. 2337463.

TFundraising Fashion Show and Sale, Grenoside Community Centre, Main Street, Grenoside, S35 8PR, doors 6.45pm, show 7.15pm. Designer and High Street brands in sizes 8 to 20, at bargain prices. Tea, coffee and soft drinks available or you are welcome to bring your own drinks if you fancy something stronger. This is a seated event so please buy tickets in advance. Models walk round the tables then if you want to buy, they bring the items to you and you can then try them on. Credit/debit cards are accepted, as well as cash. Tickets £5, tel. 07932 373537. All proceeds from ticket sales, raffle and refreshments to Grenoside Community Association, to help with the upkeep of the community centre.

International Womens Day, A display highlighting the achievements inspirational woman from Sheffield, in Greenhill Library, Hemper Lane S8 7FE. tel. 2377656.

Chapeltown Amateur Gardening Club, Chapeltown Methodist Church, 7.30pm.

CAMRA, Doncaster branch, meet at 8pm, ring for venue details: 01302 563680.

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Art & Watercolours, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 10.30am. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Card Playing Group, invites new players, if you enjoy a game of Solo head to Caroline Court, in Hope, from 7pm onwards. For only £1, you will get a fun evening including refreshments. Beginners and all ages are welcome. If you don’t need to know how to play there’s lots of help if you need it. For further information please call Peter Scanlon tel. 01433 670390 or Pam tel. 01433 652188.

Moo Music, pre-school musical session with signing, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-12am, contact Katie tel. 07837239621. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Youth Club, for 11yrs+, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 6-8pm. Tel. 07799404525.

Art & Watercolour Workshops, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10.30-12pm, £5 per session, beginners welcome, all materials provided, drop in drop out basis. Tel. 0114 2838692 to discuss a course, find out more or to book.

Clock off with Clay, After Work Sessions, come and have fun with our wheel throwing sessions, Bank Street Arts, Sheffield, 5.30-6.30pm, £12, turn up and pay on the day, please arrive 10 minutes early to make payment. Visit our website for more information www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Good Taste, Broomhill, 195 Whitham Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 2SN, for a wide selection of Fair and Ethically Traded goods. There is a unique selection of gifts, jewellery, food and household goods as well as unusual cards for every occasion, including romantic ones. Monday to Saturday, 10-5.30pm. Buses 51, 52 pass the door and there is good metered parking nearby. See www.goodtaste.org.uk; Tel. 0114 438 1428 for more information or just come and browse!

Small Voices, Big Noises. 12.15-1pm. Musical Fun for 0-4s with an adult. Led by Martin Harwood. First session free. Then adult £3, child £1. Library opens to public at 1pm. Story-Time, Walkley Library, South Road, S6 3TD, 2-3pm stories, crafts and singing for 2-4 year olds. Free activity. A thank you to our customers.

Sheffield Amateur Radio Club, what you need to know to get started, training is free in all levels to obtain your amateur radio license, meet at the Transport Club, Meadowhead, Norton, S8 7RH. Fully equipped radio shack/traing room, all welcome. For more info. www.sheffieldarc.org.uk

Sewing Circle, (CR), 5-9pm. Addisons, 11-12pm (badminton MH), Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF. Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Sheffield Writers’ Club, Quaker Meeting House, St James Street, (near Sheffield Cathedral). Meets fortnightly, 2-4pm, open to all, just drop in. £2.50 per session including refreshments. Details tel. 0114 2668641.

Knit & Knatter, Martha’s, 3 Westwick Crescent, Greenhill, 2-4pm, free, all welcome. Tel. 2839759.

Men’s Family Breakdown Support Group, Have or are you experiencing Family/Relationship Breakdown? Do you suddenly feel alone? Too much time with nothing to do? If you’ve ‘been there’ and can lend an ear to help others. Please come along. St. Thomas Moore Church, 1-2.30pm. For further information contact Healthworks tel. 0114 2344445 and ask for Alan or Ben, email Alan at: alanr@healthworks.org.uk or Ben at: BenRose.healthworks@gmail.com

Benefit advice sessions, Longley 4G, 41 Southey Avenue, 10-12.30pm, free. Tel. 0114 2332984.

THEATRE

Stan & Mabel and the Race for Space, Performed by Ensemble 360 and narrated by Resident Animateur Polly Ives, ast, Doncaster, (schools concert), 10.30am & 1.30pm. www.musicintheround.co.uk

Act One drama class, 11-16, 6.30-8.30pm, Act One Youth Group drama class, 16-19, 8.30-10.30pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

Dronfield Light Opera Group, meet at The Civic Hall, Dronfield, 7.30-9.30pm, new members welcome. Alan Powell tel. 01246 415679.

DANCE

Scottish Country Dancing, The Peel Centre, Dronfield, S18 1PY, 7.30-9.30pm. No partner, or special clothes or footwear is needed. Complete beginners are very welcome and will quickly learn to dance reels, jigs and strathspeys under expert and patient guidance. There is much fun and laughter in this friendly group. If you fancy a go but are not sure whether it is right for you, come along- the first 2 sessions are free. For more information please contact Jan tel. 01246 419490 or Mavis tel. 01246 411552.

Line Dancing, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 1.40-1.10pm, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Line Dancing Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 1.20-2.20pm, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Ballroom Dancing For Beginners, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 2.30-3.45pm, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, (RSCDS), friendly and helpful group run classes for experienced and beginners, no partner necessary. Silverdale School, Bents Crescent, Sheffield S11 9QH, 7.30-9.45pm. Cost £4 per evening. Come along and get fit whilst having lots of fun. For information please call Norma tel. 0114 2366723 or Kate tel. 0114 285 4181.

Danace Classes, Junior Contemporary Class, 5.30-6.30pm. Adult Beginner Contemporary, 6-7pm. Adult Advanced Contemporary, 7-8pm. Adult Advanced Ballet, 8-9.30pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Arabic Dancing Class, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley, S6 3TG, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Konny tel. 07971 836910. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Adult Ballet Class, The Lomas Hall, Stannington, 8pm. Mixed ability class. Contact Holly tel. 07707070013 for more details. www.bmmyersdance.com

Wiggle Tots, early years dance and movement classes for boys and girls, age 1-6 years. Come and dance with Disco Duck, play dance and move in a Tiny Movers class or piroette with Sparkles the bear in a ballet class. Based at Wisewood Sports Centre S6. All classes are £4 payable half termly. Try a class for free. Contact Dawn tel. 07779 611862/0114 2330363 or email dawn@wiggletots.co.uk. All info is on the Wiggle Tot website www.wiggletots.co.uk

HEALTH

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Based Exercise, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Tai Chi, Chinese Health & Fitness, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Slimming World, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 9.30am, 11.30am, 5pm & 7pm. Info. Donna, tel. 07917858327. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Zumba Toning, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 7.15pm, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Pop Pilates, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 6pm, £5. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Zumba, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 9.45am, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Healthy & Active, Over 50’s Excercise & Social Group, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 1.30-3pm, drop-in £1, no need to book. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Ecclesfield Support Unit, 4.45pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 7.30-9pm, free adm. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Try Chigung for self healing, for beginners, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Victoria Community Centre S2 2SE, 6.30-8pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Slimming World, Abbeydale Sports Club, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S17 3LJ, 5.30pm or 7.30pm. Jo tel. 07590 545253.

Daisy Active Antenatal Class, Nurture Health Clinic, 8 Campo Lane, S1, 6pm, lasts 1.5 hours. Info. tel. 07518357552. www.thedaisyfoundation.com

Zumba Gold Fitness Class, Oughtibridge Parish Centre, 10-11am, £4. Easy to follow, low impact, latin-inspired dance fitness class. Great for beginners and active older adults. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

Wisewood Gym Laird Road, Mon-Fri 5-9pm, Sat-Sun 9-12pm, pay as you go and no contract monthly membership available. PAYG is £4 and monthly membership is £24 for adults, £20 for juniors (16-18). Teen Gym sessions on a weekend. Contact 0114 2335457 for more info and to book an induction.

Boxfit Class, 6-7pm, £4, suitable for all levels, male or female, non combat, full body work out and great stress buster. Zumba, 10-11am, £4, Taekwondo session, 6-7.30pm, first session free then £4, all ages welcome. Slimming World, 7pm. The Venue, Stocksbridge. Tel. 0114 2838692 for further details or to book.

Barnsley Long Term Exercise Group, fitness sessions, Carlton Pavilion, Barnsley, 9-11am, £2.50. Details Peter Scott tel. 07961061936 or www.barnsleyhealth.com

Meditation Classes For All, Drop-in classes for people new to meditation and those with some experience, Platform 51, 21 Cleveland Street, DN1 3EH, 7-8.30pm. Details Tel. 0114 2661142. www.meditateinsheffield.org.uk

Meditation Classes For All, Drop-in classes for people new to meditation and those with some experience, 685 Ecclesall Road, Hunters Bar, 7.30pm. Details Tel. 0114 2661142. www.meditateinsheffield.org.uk

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Taekwondo, English Institute of Sport (EIS), Sheffield, S9 5DA, 7pm. All abilities welcome, for info. Simon tel. 07825553639.

PJC Strike Soccer Disability Football, Fun football sessions for players with disabilities and additional needs. Forge Valley Sports Centre, Wood Lane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6.20pm-8pm, £4 a session. Friendly group, all ages and abilities welcome. Please contact Paul Crossley tel. 07939 806725.

Steel City Bowling Club, looking for new members, novice or expert, open to ladies, gents & juniors. bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Sharks Basketball Hub Club, Parkwood School, Longley Avenue West, Sheffield, S5 8UF. Details www.sharksbasketball.co.uk

Sharks Basketball Hub Club, Stocksbridge High School, Shay House Lane, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 1FD. Details www.sharksbasketball.co.uk

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Social Badminton, for all ability levels, Shiregreen Sports Badminton Club, Firth Park Community Arts College, Fircroft Avenue, S5 0SD, 7.30-9pm, first session free, then £2.50 per session. Contact Paul Crossley tel. 07939 806725 or Will Stocks at badminton@shiregreensports.org.uk. www.shiregreensports.org.uk

Boxfit, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 6-7pm, £4. Great all body workout for all fitness levels, male or female. Tel. 0114 2838692.

Mini Kickers Fun Football, ages 4-6, walk on session, Tapton School, Darwin Lane, 5-6pm, £4. Tel. 07815307657.

Fun Five-a-Side Session, ages 6+, walk on session, Tapton School, Darwin Lane, 6-7pm, £4. Tel. 07815307657.

Traditional Shito-Ryu Karate, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Wood Lane, Stannington, 7-8pm, £4 per session, ages 8+. Beginners welcome. Please contact Danny Fox at forgevalleykarate@hotmail.com for further details.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Tuesday, March 13, 2018

GENERAL

Riven Valley Conservation Group, John Kirkman will give a presentation on Birds of Prey, (change to the original title Sea Birds), Stephen Hill Methodist Church, 547 Manchester Road, Crosspool, Sheffield, S10 5PL, 7.30pm, entrance fee £2 for members and £2.50 for non-members which includes drinks and biscuits. Non-members are especially welcome.

Sheffield Photographic Society, In the final Members’ Evening of this season two of our newer members, Gareth Morgan and Mike Newman show their work.(PD), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.30pm for 7.50pm, visitors £4.

Chapeltown and Ecclesfield Townswomen’s Guild, meeting at Chapeltown Methodist Church, 2pm. Visitors/New Members always welcome. For further details tel. 01142 458837.

Doncaster Unite the Union Retired Members Association, welcome all new and old members at the Trades and Labour Club, Doncaster. For further info contact the branch secretary, Paul Smillie tel. 07595314613.

Autism Dialogue Programme, ommon Room, The Hubs, Sheffield Hallam University, 1.30-5pm, free. A student-organised, group led programme for all Autistic Students and Staff (from any university). Dialogue is a free exchange of ideas and information without an agenda and provides the opportunity to examine preconceptions and prejudices among peers, by open conversation with active, non-judgemental listening. It is important to note, Dialogue is not a debate or a seminar where people convene with an agenda in place, either individually or collectively. 30 spaces only. Please attend all sessions if you can. No experience necessary. Booking & Further Info http://bit.ly/2zFHM13

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Healing Rooms, Drop in for Prayer for Healing, Hillsborough Arena, S6 4HA, 10.30-12pm, all welcome.

Games & Pastimes, A friendly group meet every Tuesday at Coal Aston Methodist Church, Eckington Rd, between 1.30-3.30pm. (44 bus stops outside). Cards, scrabble, dominoes, rummikub, bridge, chess, canasta etc. or bring your own favourite game or knitting, jigsaws, cross stitch. Cost £1 to include tea/coffee & biscuits. Disabled access. Dementia Friendly. All welcome. Tel. 01246 414847 for more details.

Free Laptop, PC, Tablet/iPad and Smartphone Repairs in Meersbrook: Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for free at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall. 1-3pm. Please book an appointment tel. 0114 399 1070.

Highfield Adventure Playground, free, open & staffed after school, 3.15-6.15pm.

Hooper Dooper, Hula Hooping Jam, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6-7pm. helenaifill@hotmail.com. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Psychic and Mediumship Development Circle, run by experienced medium. Eye-Opening Events, (Epiphany), In the Atrium, SOAR Works Enterprise Centre, Knutton Road, Parson Cross, S5 9NU, 7-9.30pm, £5 waged, £3 unwaged, including refreshments. All welcome. Tel. 07543677250 for details.

Walk-in Healing Therapy Clinic, Therapies available: Reiki, Psychic Surgery, Shiryoku Chiryō (TM ©), Energy Healing, Chakra Balancing. 10-1pm. Cost according to treatment required. Details tel. 07543677250.

Mediumship Demo, Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, 7.30pm, £2, (special £3), all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Lip reading Classes, SRSB, Mappin Street, Sheffield, 2-4pm. Warm, friendly and supportive group. Contact Mandy, tel. 0114 2468031. Text. 07876582494.

Pyjama Drama, Sing, dance, pretend, play where will our imagination take us today? A unique programme of classes and parties from six months to seven years, age differentiated classes which support each developmental stage, encouraging, confidence, co-operation, concentration and creativity. Every week is a new imaginary adventure. Our current Sheffield classes are for toddlers and preschool and are held in Meersbrook church, Chesterfield Road on Tuesdays mornings. Come along for a 3 week trial and see how Pyjama Drama can boost your child’s development. We visit Schools and Nurseries an run parties too! Contact Gemma 01142995227 or email gemma@pyjamadrama.com, please visit www.pyjamadrama.com www.facebook.com/pyjamadramasheffield Tweet @pyjamadramasheff

THEATRE

Allsorts Drama Group, for over 50’s, meet at Victoria Centre, Stafford Road, 10-11.30am, £5, to join please call Grace Stead tel. 07967729699.

Act One drama class, 11-16, 5-7pm, 6-11 5-7pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

DANCE

Sequence Dancing For Beginners, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk 10.20-12.20pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Social Sequence Dance, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk 10.20-12.20pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk 1.30-3pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Sheffield Caledonian Society, Scottish Country Dancing for fitness, fun, and friends, suitable for all ages, no need for a partner, soft shoes required. Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Road, Millhouses, Sheffield, S7 2GY, 7.30pm until 10pm. For more information, Liz tel. 0114 2360917.

Fun, Fitness and Friends, that is what you get with Scottish Country Dancing. Whether you are a beginner or not, everyone is welcome. No need for a partner. All you need are soft soled shoes and enthusiasm. Teaching by qualified teachers. Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Road, Millhouses, S7 2GY, 7.30-10pm, £3.50 per class. For further information tel. 0114 2360917 or tel. 01226 762894.

Adult Beginners Street Dance, Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, 7.30-8.30pm, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Adult Tap Class, for all abilitie, Amanda Holland School of Dance, Gleadless United Reformed Church, 280 Hollinsend Road, S12 2NP, 8-9pm. Tel. 0114 2367906/07778 894860.

Tiny Tots Ballet and Tap class, 3pm. Age 2+. Musical Theatre Class, 4pm, age 6+ singing, dancing and acting. Beginners Adult Tap, for absolute beginners, everyone welcome, 7pm. at the Lomas Hall, Stannington. Contact Holly tel. 07707070013. www.bmmyersdance.com

Ballroom Dancing, Winding Wheel Ballroom, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, £4.85. Box Office tel. 01246 345 222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Ballet Fitness, adults class, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 7.45pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Line Dancing, with Sheffield Cityliners, Walkley Social Club, 10-12pm, MH. Tel. 0114 2750446. www.cityliners@btinternet.com

Line Dancing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 10-12pm. Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

HEALTH

Zhumba, Latin Dance Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk 12.30-1.20pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Slimming World, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 5pm & 7pm. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Philit, Stocksbridge, 6-7pm, £5. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Fitness Classes, for adults with autism and learning disabilities, run by a specialist instructor with experience in supporting people with disabilities. Come along and meet new people and have fun in a friendly, sociable and supportive environment. Ponds Forge, Sheaf Street, Sheffield, S1 2BP, 1.15-2.15pm), £3.75 for first 12, then £6 after. If you would like to find out more contact Kirsty Fields, tel. 07581627651 or email accessfitness@autismplus.co.uk

Pilates, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 5.30-6.30pm, Lorna tel. 07780685367. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Jurys Inn, city centre, 8.30am, 10am, & 11.30am. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Crookes Club, 6pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Pilates Class, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 6-7pm. Tel. 07977621738.

Try Chigung for self healing, for beginners, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Wisewood Methodist Church Hall, S6 4SA, 10-12pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Slimming World, St Oswalds Church, Bannerdale Road, S7 2DL, 9.30am. Ali tel. 0759 2380514.

Yoga, Millennium Hall, Ecclesall Road, 9-9.30pm. Contact Ann, tel. 0114 2361585. mobile 07929736966.

Dance Fit, Inman Pavilion, Moorland Drive, Stocksbridge, S36 1EG, 7.45-8.45pm, £4. Contact Helen McIntosh tel. 07598294919 email helensdanceclasses@hotmail.com

Daisy Active Antenatal Class, Nurture Health Clinic, 8 Campo Lane, S1, 5.30pm and 7.30pm, lasts 1.5 hours. Info. tel. 07518357552. www.thedaisyfoundation.com

Pilates Classes, for all abilities, experienced instructor of 15 years, 9.15am and 8pm, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, contact Adele for more information, tel: 07990 760158, e-mail: kivetonpilates@gmail.com, web: pilatesandfitness.wix.com/Kiveton

Pilates for 55+, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High St, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 10-11am. Contact Karen tel. 07894 307000.Email. Karenfawley@btinternet.com

Pilates Class, Beginners, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 10-11am. Karen Fawley tel. 07894 307000 for further details. www.pilatesinmind.co.uk

Zumba Fitness, with Gill at Oughtibridge Parish Centre, 6.15-7.15pm, £4. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

SPORT

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop In £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Steel City Bowling Club, looking for new members, novice or expert, open to ladies, gents & juniors. bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks U12’s Rugby League training, all abilities, boys from school years 6 & 7, indoor training, Bradfield School Sports Hall, Worrall, Sheffield, 6-7pm. Just turn up or call Nik tel. 07588889195 for more details or to enquire for other age groups.

Circuit/Football, Fitness Training, Chaucer School Sports Hall, (next to Asda), 7-8pm, £4. Paul tel. 07958796131 or John tel. 07545991457.

Football and Multi Sport Taster Sessions, for young people and adults with disabilities/additional needs, age 15-24. delivered by Catch Coaching at Hillsborough Arena Stadium, 6-8pm, £2 per session, No need to book, just turn up. More info. Craig, tel. 07729237561.

Martial Arts and Tai Chi, for beginners, new course, get fit with Lishi, Meersbrook United Reform Church opposite Currys, Chesterfield Rd. 7-8pm, £5/£4. Tel 07973607852. Email Susan smg6161@gmail.com

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Wednesday, March 14, 2018

GENERAL

Wadsley Women’s Institute, Monthly Meeting, Wadsley Church Hall, Worrall Road, S6 4BA, 7.30pm.

Paint Like The Old Masters, with Marcin Szuba. This course will introduce you to the oil painting techniques used by the great artists of the 16th and 17th century. You will be guided through all the stages of the classical way of painting portraits, such as tracing the drawing, imprimatura (under-painting layer) and glazing. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6.30-9pm, (3 weeks), £60. For more information and to book your place tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Beighton WI Meeting, Limes Community Centre, Beighton, 7pm, new members welcome. Come along & enjoy an interesting & varied evening with speakers, events & much more. Tel. 07462942929.

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Informal Prayer for Healing, Costa Coffee, (on Hillsborough tram stop), 4:30-6pm. All welcome.

Mixed Crafts, Crafty Nest Craft Club, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 12.30-2.30pm. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Free CV Advice, in Meersbrook: Friendly confidential 1-2-1 employment advice and CV writing help. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 2pm. To book an appointment please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Free Laptop, PC, Tablet/iPad and Smartphone Repairs in Meersbrook: Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for free at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall. 1-3pm. Please book an appointment tel. 0114 399 1070.

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 10-12pm or 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Bamford whist Group, invites new players, meet at Bamford Village Hall, 7.30pm. entrance fee £1.50 and includes refreshments. Beginners and all ages are welcome. If you don’t need to know how to play there’s lots of help if you need it. For further information please call Peter Scanlon tel. 01433 670390 or Pam tel. 01433 652188.

Parent & Toddler Group, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30-11.30am, drop-in. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Crafty Morning, The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, S18 2XP, 10.30-12.30pm, free event. Get together and out of the house in the cold weather, appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. It’s a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends. https://vintagerosecatering.com/

Craft Club, Crafty Nest, The Venue, 12.30-2.30pm, £5 per session, come along and create a mxture of crafts & mixed media project, drop in drop out basis. Tel. 0114 2838692 to discuss a course, find out more or to book.

Healing Service, 11-1pm, donation. Open Circle, 1.30pm & 7.30pm, £1. Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Wellbeing Wednesday, drop in day & lunch club for senior citizens, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10-3pm. Social event with conversation, games/activities and lunch, all welcome, small fee for lunch, For more info, tel. 0114 2838692 or email deborahfrith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Poetry Club, with Genevieve Carver, improve your writing skills and discuss different poems every week. No experience necessary. Sharrow Old Junior School, South View Road, (Room 1), 7-8.30pm, £6/£4 concessions. Please book in advance, tel. 07521732324. gevicarver@gmail.com

Blue Sky Singing, come and sing your heart out in our relaxed and friendly group, The Hide, Scotland Street, 12-2pm, £5 per session, first session free. All kinds of music, no talent or experience necessary. Contact Terry tel. 07585 141 068. blueskysinging@outlook.com

Knit and Natter, St. Oswald’s Church, corner of Abbeydale & Bannerdale Roads. S7, 10am, £2.50 per session, includes speciality coffees or teas & posh biscuits or sometimes cake. Contact Sally tel. 0114 2818472.

Your Art, A space, where people can meet in a relaxed environment, and enjoy the pleasure of art. Paint and paper supplied, advice given on request. The group is for beginners and those who are more experienced. A great way to meet new friends. The Hanover Hall, Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Sheffield, 1–4pm, free. Tel. 0114 0252 1155.

Art Group 3, from simple colour mixing to more elaborate techniques our resident retired art teacher will advise you. Parish Hall, Ecclesall Church on Ringinglow Road, 2-4pm. Refreshments, dvd’s and books available. For more information please contact Miriam tel. 01246 414274 or email miriam_currie@tiscali.co.uk

Pyjama Drama. Sing, dance, pretend, play where will our imagination take us today? A unique programme from 6 months to 7 years, age differentiated classes which support each developmental stage, encouraging, confidence, co-operation, concentration and creativity. Every week is a new adventure, Little Feet Nursery, Dronfield. To come along and join us for a 3 week trial for £15 Call Gemma tel. 01142995227 or email gemma@pyjamadrama.com, please visit www.pyjamadrama.com

THEATRE

Chapeltown Amateur Operatic Society, searching for new talent, rehearsals, in High Green, 7.45-10pm, all levels of experience welcome. www.chapeltownoperatic.org or Julia Hughes tel. 0114 2848381.

Adult Act One drama class, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, 8-10pm, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

Musical Theatre class, for ages 4 and over at Wisewood methodist church, 4.30pm. This class is to prepare you for the stage with singing, dancing and acting. Fun and friendly class, so come along. Details Holly tel. 07707070013.

Dronfield Light Opera Group, meet at The Peel centre, Dronfield, 7.30-9.30pm, new members welcome. Alan Powell tel. 01246 415679.

DANCE

Sequence Dancing, Hillsborough Park Bowling Pavilion, 11-1pm, £2, BYO refreshments. For further details tel. 07879428269.

Beginners Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45-1.45pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Easy Sequence Dancing, Brampton Parish Hall, 1-3pm, £2.50 includes tea/coffee @biscuits. Everyone made welcome, Peter tel. 01709 528319.

Afternoon Tea Dance, to the live music of the Compton Cinema organ. at the Astoria Centre, Barnsley, 1-4pm. Pay on door. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Sequence Dance, to live music, with Jon Smith or Jack Vickers on the organ, Woodhouse West End Wmc, Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, 8.30-10.45pm, price £3.

Dance Classes, Fiddlesticks Dance for over 65s, 11-12pm. Open Pilates Class, 7-8pm. Adult Jazz Class, 7-8pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Sequence Dancing, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, Sheffield 8. 8.30-10.30pm. Members free, guests £2. No. 1 and 18a buses pass the door.

Afternoon Tea Dance, to the live music of the Compton Cinema Organ, The Astoria Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, S75 1JT, 1-4pm. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Noodle Street Dance, pre-school, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley, S6 3TG, 4.15-5pm, Nikki tel. 07984 461711. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Junior Performers Dance, for ages 6-11, 5-6pm. Street Dance, for ages 8 and above, 6-7pm. Senior Performers Dance, for ages 12 and above, 7-8pm. Adult Contemporary for beginners, 8-9pm. Amanda Holland School of Dance, Gleadless United Reformed Church, 280 Hollinsend Road, S12 2NP. Tel. 0114 2367906/07778 894860.

DYDC, learn new dance styles, Don Valley Academy, 4-5pm, £1. Tel. 07849175263 for info.

Kids/Teens Street Dance Classes, 10yrs & under, 6-6.45pm, £4. Over 10s & Teens, 6.45-7.30pm, £4, Ecco Dance School, The Nichols Building, Top Floor, Shalesmoor, S3 8UJ. Contact Helen McIntosh tel. 07598294919 email helensdanceclasses@hotmail.com

B M Myers School of Theatre Dance, Wisewood Methodist Church, from age 2+ ballet, tap, street, cheer and theatre craft. Holly for more details tel. 07707070013. www.bmmyersdance.com

Learn to dance modern jive, Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Rd, Crookes, S10 1TD, 7.30-10.30pm. Beginners welcome, no partner required. Tel. 07828669826. www.blitzjive.com

HEALTH

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Based Exercise, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Zhumba, Latin Dance Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.40-12.30pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Zumba Toning, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 9.45am, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Clubbercise, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6-7pm, Rachel tel. 07979126442. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Yoga Tea & Cake, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6.30-8pm, Hilary tel. 07776 167975. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Jurys Inn, city centre, 8.30am, 10.30am & 12pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, 6.15pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Young At Heart, Keep-fit class (50 +), Stocksbridge Christian Centre, Cedar Rd, 10.30-11.30am, £4. Fun, low impact exercise to music. Tel. 07949126312 or email gillyfitness@googlemail.com or just turn up.

Slimming World, Tenants Meeting Hall, Gresley Rd, Lowedges, Sheffield, S8 7HH, 9.30am or 11.30am. Tel Jo tel. 07590 545253.

Pilates, open to all abilities, (adult), Hype Dance Hype Company, 67 Earl Street, Sheffield, S1 4PY, 6-7pm, £6/£5 NUS. Tel. 0114 2706757. www.hypedance.org.uk

New Fit Mums Session, Wisewood Sports Centre, 11.15-12.15pm, £5 per session or £15 per month. Toys provided for kids to play with while you exercise. Tears, toddlers and tantrums welcome. More info aimee@revitalizefitness.co.uk

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Taekwondo, English Institute of Sport (EIS) Sheffield, S9 5DA, 5.30pm. (kids 5-8) & 6.45pm (mixed ages). All abilities welcome, for info. Simon tel. 07825553639.

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop in, £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Steel City Bowling Club, gents teams, vets’ so players have to be 60 years young or more, to be eligible, bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Traditional Shitoryu Karate, Manor Castle Karate Club, Samson Street, S2 5QT. 8-9.30pm. Beginners welcome. Contact Andy tel. 07984912501.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, 7-9pm, tel. 07958047651.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 7.30-9pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Wing Chun Kung Fu, Edward Hall, Maltby, 7.45-9.15pm. Tel. 07584573521.

Thursday, March 15, 2018

GENERAL

Hillsborough & Owlerton Local History Group, Samuel Fox’s Properties, A view of the extensive Fox property empire in Stocksbridqe, speaker Dennis Pindar, Hillsborough Sports Arena, Seminar Room, Middlewood Road, SO 4HA, 7,45pm, £2, free to members, (annual membership fee f15). We are always happy to welcome new faces.

Volunteer Work Day, Blacka Moor, Join Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust at one of their regular volunteer days on site - come along for a whole day, or join in for an hour. Meet at Stony Ridge Car Park, S11 7TW, 10-3pm.

Presentation Evening, Fungi of Greno Woods, Join us for this inspiring evening in the company of experts and hear about the fascinating fungi of Greno Woods from incredible slime moulds to beautiful crust fungi! Experts will summarise the detailed fungi surveys they have been carrying out at Greno Woods in 2017, followed by Greno Woods’ Manager talking about how fungi conservation fits with the wider management of Greno Woods. Online booking essential, see www.wildsheffield.com/whats-on. Trust HQ, 37 Stafford Road, S2 2SF, 6.30-9pm.

Dementia Café, run by the Alzheimer’s Society, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, 10-12pm. A relaxed and friendly meeting place for people with memory problems and dementia, their family and friends giving an opportunity to obtain advice and support from professionals. Further information tel. 0114 2768414.

Art Group, Holmhirst Art Group welcomes new members to join them, at Holmhirst Methodist Church, Holmhirst Road, Woodseats, 2-4pm. All abilities welcome. Contact Peter Elliott, Secretary, tel. 01142 869786.

Organ Concert, featuring Kevin Grunill or guest playing popular music on the Allen Electronic organ. St Andrews Church, Penistone, 1pm. Pay on door. Details, tel. 07944 566972.

Cake Decorating, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 6.30-8.30pm. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Kiveton Park & District Art Group, for the absolute beginner or competent artist, (16+), new members welcome, Kiveton & Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RG, 7-9pm. Annual membership £15 and £2 to attend, includes refreshments. Info. walesartgroup@gmail.com

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 10-12pm or 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Crafty Morning, The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, S18 2XP, 10.30-12.30pm, free event. Get together and out of the house in the cold weather, appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. It’s a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends. https://vintagerosecatering.com/

Knit & Knatter, or Crochet & Crafts, St. Mary’s Church Hall, South Road, Walkley, 12.30-2.30pm, £10 for 5 weeks, (including refreshments). Needles, wool, patterns etc. all available. Further Information, tel. 07960 512206.

Holly Green Art and Craft Club at Frith Road Community Centre, (off Hollinsend Road) 1.30-3.30pm. Followed by Gentle Exercise and Games 3.30-4.30pm. New Members always welcome. For more information please call 0114 2390963.

Mini Movers, The Brookfield Centre, Lime Grove, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8TQ, 10-11.30am, tel. 01709 334458.

Lower Wincobank 50+ Invitation, inviting new members to weekly meeting, Community Centre, Jedburgh Drive 1pm. The group provides a friendly and welcoming environment with the emphasis on health and wellbeing. Refreshments provided. www.sheffield50plus.org.uk

Your Art, A space, where people can meet in a relaxed environment, and enjoy the pleasure of art. Paint and paper supplied, advice given on request. The group is for beginners and those who are more experienced. A great way to meet new friends. The Hanover Hall, Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Sheffield, 1–4pm, free. Tel. 0114 0252 1155.

The Rose Choir, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Play Cafe, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 10-3pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Westfield Disabled Swimming Group, Westfield School, Eckington Road, Sothall, 7.30-8.30pm. New members welcome at the sessions, open to all disabled people plus helper partner or friend. Information Alan Smith (Treasurer) tel. 0114 2394484 or Roger Smith (Chairman) tel. 0114 2393723.

THEATRE

Killamarsh Dreams, DRama Entertainment Art & Music Society, local drama group, St Giles Church Hall, Sheepcote Road, 6-8pm, first week free. If you love to act, dance or sing in a fun friendly environment this is the place for you, previous experience not essential, aimed at young people, scool year 3 or above. Tel. 07518334783. killamarsh.dreams@outlook.com

53 Theatre Group, amateur theatre group meeting, Lansdowne Chapel, Cemetry Road, Sheffield, S11 8FP, 7.30pm. www.53group.org.uk

DANCE

Beginners Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45-1.45pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Dance Classes, Adult Beginner Ballet Class, 7.30-8.30pm. Adult Tap Open to all, 7.30-8.30pm. Adult Advanced Street Dance, 8.30-9.30pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Line Dancing, with tuition, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, Sheffield 8, 8.30-10.15pm. Members £1.20, guests £2.70. No.1 and 18a buses pass the door.

Sequence Dancing, St James Church Hall, Woodhouse, 1-3pm. Tel. 01246 432185.

Walk The Line with Diana, Line Dancing Improvers and Intermediates, Tythe Barn Community Centre, Woodhouse Village, S13, improvers 12-1.30pm, intermediates 12-2.30pm. Tel. 0114 2475644.

Swing Dance Classes, 60-68 Trippet Lane, S1 4EL, 8pm, £5. Beginners welcome. Tel. 01142668101. www.bellabalboa.co.uk

Sequence Dance, Burton Street Foundation, Hillsborough, S62HH, 2-4pm. Tel. 2330543.

HEALTH

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Exercise, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Tai Chi, Chinese Health & Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Zhumba, Latin Dance Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.40-12.30pm, £4, tel. 2766747. 11.40 - 12.30

Fitness Classes, for adults with autism and learning disabilities, run by a specialist instructor with experience in supporting people with disabilities. Come along and meet new people and have fun in a friendly, sociable and supportive environment. Ponds Forge, Sheaf Street, Sheffield, S1 2BP, 3.30-4.30pmpm), £3.75 for first 12, then £6 after. If you would like to find out more contact Kirsty Fields, tel. 07581627651 or email accessfitness@autismplus.co.uk

Zumba, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 6pm, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Hatha Yoga, with Steve Avian, Broomhill Methodist Church, 7.30-9pm. Contact Steve, tel. 07792 557 105 for more details or see www.shamayoga.org.uk

Pilates, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 5.45-6.45pm, Lorna tel. 07780685367. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, Heeley, 6.30pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 10-4pm, free adm. drop in anytime. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Try Chigung for self healing, for intermediates, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Victoria Community Centre, S2 2SE, 6-8pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Zumba Gold, (Young at Heart) Class, Grenoside Community Centre, 1.30-2.30pm, £5. Easy to follow, low impact, latin-inspired dance fitness class. Party at your own pace and forget about exercise. Great for beginners and active older adults. Tel. 07949 126312 or email: gillyfitness@googlemail.com or just turn up.

Sheffield T’ai Chi, for relaxation, health, flexibility, circulation and balance, Wesley Hall, Crookes, 7.30-9pm, £6 per session, £4 concessions. Friendly class with experienced teacher. Come and try it out. Tel. 01142517217, 07843390675. www.sheffieldtaichi.co.uk

Swimming Group, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, (SRSB), Mappin Street, 11.30am to head to Upperthorpe Baths. The SRSB also provides a discussion group for those experiencing Phantom Visions as a side effect of sight loss. For details tel. 0114 272 2757.

Pilates Class, Beginners, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 6.15–7.15pm. Karen Fawley tel. 07894 307000 for further details. www.pilatesinmind.co.uk

Piloxing Class, Boxing, Pilates, Dance, Oughtibridge Wesleyan Reform Chapel, 6.30-7.30pm, £4. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

Tai Chi, 11-12pm, (DS). Movement through Dance, 10-11am, (MH). Livewire Drama, 4-5pm, (DS). Karate 6-7pm, (MH). Wales Art Group, 7-9pm, (DS). iveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF. Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Slimming World, Tabernacle Church, Proctor Place, Hillsborough, 10-12pm, 5pm & 7pm. Christine tel. 0114 2817860/07904 864 415. christinebeecroft@msn.com

SPORT

The Richmond Rockets, Walking Football Team, With the support of The Friends of Richmond Park, Meet at the Pavilion, Richmond Park, S13 8LF, 10-11.30am. Buses 7 to Jazzies Crossing Normanton Hill then through the Park. 25 or 40 to St Catherine’s Church then a short walk to the main park entrance. Further info www.forp.me or Facebook - Friends of Richmond Park Sheffield.

Hotshots, Sheffield Hatters beginner basketball session, All Saints Sports Centre, (Goals), 95 Norfolk Park Road, Sheffield, S2 2RU, 5-6.30pm, £3.50.

Taekwondo, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 7-9pm, Ian tel. 07919826522. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop in, £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Hallgate United Reformed Church, Hallgate, Doncaster, 7-9pm. Tel. 07958047651 for info.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Social Badminton, for all ability levels, Shiregreen Sports Badminton Club, Parkwood Academy, Longley Ave West, S5 8UF, 7.30-9pm, first session free, then £2.50 per session. Contact Paul Crossley tel. 07939 806725 or Will Stocks at badminton@shiregreensports.org.uk. www.shiregreensports.org.uk

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 7.30-9pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Mosborough Short Mat Bowling Club, meet at the Joseph Stone Centre, School Road, Mosborough, 1-4pm, admission £2. Beginners and new members welcome. For further details, Eric tel. 0114 2477507.

Martial Arts and Tai Chi, for beginners, discover the amazing fun of Lishi, Heeley Institute, Hartley St, near Heeley City Farm, 7-8pm, £5/£4. tel. 07740870848. Email Paul sheffield@lishi.org

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Friday, March 16, 2018

GENERAL

Volunteer Work Day, Woodhouse Washlands, Help Sheffield & Rotherham Wildlife Trust look after this fantastic nature reserve! It’s a great way to explore the reserve and get involved. For more information contact nature.reserves@wildsheffield.com or 0114 263 4335. Meeting at Furnace Lane Entrance, S13 9XB, 10-3pm.

Music in the Round, Ensemble 360, Emmanuel Church, Barnsley, S75 1DT, 7.30pm. Schumann Adagio and Allegro for Horn and Piano Op.70. Mendelssohn Piano Trio no.2 in C minor Op. 66. Brahms Horn Trio in E flat Op.40. Tickets £13/£6 for under 18s and students and are available in advance and on the door. Tel. 01226 327000 or www.musicintheround.co.uk

A Visual Celebration Of Spring, Paint, Print and Collage with Colette Cameron, Springtime is about growth, renewal, new life and more light. Learn how to capture the elemental essence of spring with a playful exploration of materials and techniques. Imaginative art activities, excellent guidance, and Colette’s favourite techniques will enable your creatively to blossom! Suitable for all: beginners, the more experienced, and also therapists, facilitators and others wanting to bring art skills into their work. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 2-5pm, £20. For more information and to book your place, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Batik for Beginners, Would you like to learn how to create a Batik textile? Come along to these sessions to play with colour and fabric, making marks, patterns and designs using the ancient textile art of Batik. Apply hot wax onto cotton fabric with a “tjanting” or brush then add a rainbow of colour with cold water fibre reactive dyes. These classes are designed for absolute beginners and those with some experience. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 6-8pm, £15 per class or £75 for all 6 sessions (saving £15). Find the full list of dates and book on our website www.arthousesheffield.co.uk or call us tel. 0114 272 3970.

Hummingbird Music, pre-school music session, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30 -11.30am, Hannah tel. 07504985983 hannahgkidd@gmail.com. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Toddler Group, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-11.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

Old Masters Art Club, seeking new members all ages and ability, free tuition, water colour, acrylic, pastels, pencil drawings. Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.30-3pm. Gordon, tel. 07910110161.

Drop in Fridays, drop in day & lunch club for senior citizens, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10-3pm. Social event with conversation, games/activities and lunch, all welcome, small fee for lunch, For more info, tel. 0114 2838692 or email deborahfrith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Tots and Toddlers, The Brookfield Centre, Lime Grove, Swinton, Rotherham, S64 8TQ, 10-11.30am, tel. 01709 334458.

Feminist Over Fifties Social Group, The Showroom Cafe, Sheffield, meets fortnightly. For details contact Maggie, tel. 0114 2306600, or feministsoverfifty@gmail.com

Friday Feel-Good, come along for a cuppa, a chat and a chill out, swap ideas and advice as well as take part in regular mini-meditation sessions designed to completely de-stress, uplift and prepare you to face the world. Initially designed for my clients who feel they are ready to begin socialising, yet are not ready to jump in at the deep end yet This group is perfect for anyone having experienced low mood wanting to gently ease back into facing the world, make friends and take time out with support. 10-11am. Donations for refreshments and meditation/guest speakers etc please. www.halcyonhypno.com/what-s-on.html

THEATRE

DANCE

Ballroom Dancing For Beginners, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.30-12.30pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45-1.45pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Line Dance Classes, Frecheville Community Centre, Churchdale Road, Sheffield, S12 4XT. Qualified Line Dance Instruction. Absolute Beginner class, 7-8pm, £2. Improver/Intermediate class, 8-10.30pm, £3.50. Contact Margaret – 0114 247 1880 – www.goin-stompin.co.uk

Adult Acrobatics, open to all,Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, 7.30-8.30pm, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

New dance sessions, for ages 11- 16, Rotherham Youth Dance Network, Swinton Youth Centre, East Avenue, S64 8JW, 6-7pm, £1 per session. For more info: tel. 07790 821181 or info@rotherhamyouthdance.co.uk

Easy Sequence Dancing, Grenoside Community Centre, 7.30-10pm. Tel. 0114 2466609.

HEALTH

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Exercise, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Tai Chi, Chinese Health & Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Chairobics, plus games and social afterwards, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10.30-12pm. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, Heeley, 10.30am. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Ebenezer Church, Greenhow St, Walkley, 5.30pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Tai Chi Session, Sheffield Royal Society for the Blind, (SRSB), Mappin Street, 2.30-3.30pm. Creative writing workshop, 11-12.30pm. The SRSB also provide a discussion group for those experiencing Phantom Visions as a side effect of sight loss. For details tel. 0114 272 2757.

Fit Mums Fitness Class, Oughtibridge Chapel, Church Street, 10-11am, £5. Children of all ages welcome at the session while you exercise. Toys provided. www.revitalizefitness.co.uk Aimee@revitalizefitness.co.uk

Zagyoga, teaches Iyengar yoga classes, Hagglers Corner, 586 Queens Rd S2, 10am. Please visit www.zagyoga.com for more classes. Tel. 07597129471.

SPORT

Pilsung Taekwondo, CDYST Sports Centre, Coldwell Lane, Crosspool, 7.30pm, all ages and abilities welcome. Andy tel. 07774773355.

Steel City Bowling Club, gents teams, vets’ so players have to be 60 years young or more, to be eligible, bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Saturday, March 17, 2018

GENERAL

Coffee Morning, cakes, bring & buy, Stanwood Methodist Church, Stanwood Drive, S6 5HZ, 10-12pm. My Dyslexic Faith, A three letter word for God!, talk by Susannah Youdan about how she overcomes her dyslexia. Supporting the Charity Emmaus Sheffied.

Indoor Car Boot, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 8.15am. 50 stalls of bargains. Free entry, free parking and cafe slling hot and cold refreshments. Info. tel. 0114 2838692.

Farmer’s Market, Bradfield Village Hall, 9-3pm, tel. 2851227.

Bradflix, Evening Film, Logan Lucky, Bradfield Village Hall, 7pm, www.bradflix.co.uk, bar and refreshments.

Railway Walk, A linear walk from Honley to Berry Brow (10 miles) with the Penistone Line Partnership. All welcome. Train departs: Sheffield 08.36, Meadowhall 08.42 to Honley. Text: 07908- 450444. Website www.penline.co.uk

Overcoming Anger, speaker John McConnel, Norfolk 210 Lecture Theatre, Sheffield Hallam University, Howard Street, Sheffield, S1 1WB, 2-5pm, free event. Tel. 0114 2306781.

Magical Fairy Doors, With Angie Hardwick, Workshops For Families and Children , Design and create your own magical door for fairies and pixies! Children will learn the correct rolling technique for clay, and be taught imprinting and applied detail techniques. The Art House, Backfields, Sheffield, S1 4HJ, 10-12pm, £15. For more information and to book your place, tel. 0114 2723970. www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Concord AllStars, Sheffield’s triple National Champion junior marching band, learn to play brass and percussion or dance in a friendly and informal setting. Ages 8 to 16 years, no experience required all instruments provided free of charge. Croft House Centre, Garden Street, Sheffield, S1 4BJ, 10-12pm. For more details tel. 0114 2491460 or email: rcs@concord.org.uk

Get to know your Sewing/Overlocking Machine, One off class to get to grips with your machine. This class is for normal machines and computerize machines. For more details contact, Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield S35 4LU or tel. 0114 2846868 or email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

Children’s Craft Classes, learn how to sew and knit. Age group 8 to 12 year old, small class sizes. For more details contact, Course Leader Sheila Constance of Dressmakers Workshop, 124 Wortley Road, High Green, Sheffield S35 4LU or tel. 0114 2846868 or email: dressmakersworkshop@hotmail.com

Highfield Adventure Playground, free, open & staffed, 2-5pm.

Capoeira, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-12pm. cdoshef@hotmail.co.uk. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Shooting Stars Children’s Drama Classes, run by StandBy Film & Theatre, (ages 5-11), Victoria Hall Methodist church, Sheffield, S1 2JB, 10-12pm, free taster class, then £10 per class, book in advance for free taster class. Info. tel. 07576988292 or standbyenquiries@live.co.uk

THEATRE

Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour, Opera House, Buxton.

Stan & Mabel and the Race for Space, Performed by Ensemble 360 and narrated by Resident Animateur Polly Ives, Cast, Doncaster, (family concert), 2pm. www.musicintheround.co.uk

Act One drama class, 6-11, 10-12pm & 2-4pm, 11-16, 12-2pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

DANCE

Childrens Classes, for all ages and abilities, 9-3pm. Childrens Street Dance Class open to all abilities, come and join the BeBop Crew, 3.30-4.30pm, £5. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Helen Taylor School of Dance, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-11.30am, tel. 07794 147315. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

DYDC, learn new dance styles, Bentley My Place, 9-11am, free. Tel. 07849175263 for info.

Liquid Fusion Dance, Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 10.30-11.30am, (DS). Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Modern Sequence Dance, Bramley Parish Hall, Main Street, Bramley, Rotherham, S66 2SA, 7.30-10pm. Adm £2pp inc.refreshments Tel. 01709 701248.

Ballroom & sequence dancing, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, (smart casual dress), 8.30-11.30pm, door. Dtls tel. 2745433.

HEALTH

Weight Watchers, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 9.30-10.30am. Tel. 07799404525.

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 3.30-5pm, free adm. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Weightwatchers, Wickersley library, 286 Bawtry Road, Wickersley, S66 1JJ, 8.30am or 10am. Lisa, tel. 07742 339627.

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Taekwondo, English Institute of Sport (EIS) Sheffield, S9 5DA, 11am. All abilities welcome, for info. Simon tel. 07825553639.

Children’s Football Training, age 4-14, boys and girls, all abilities, Tapton School, Crosspool, Sheffield, 9-11am, just turn up , first lesson free. Tel. 0162956503. www.footballlinks.net

Soccer Skills, open age, Hillsborough Arena Hawskley Avenue, 10-11.20am. 5yrs up wards all age related. Level 2 Coaches DBS checked and First Aiders. £2.50 shin pads and a drink please. Followed by Goal Keeper training level 2 Coaches £2.50. Please contact Jonathon Bower 0114 2299458 Mob 07788595596 or email jonathonbower@uwclub.net

Boxing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 9-10am, (MH). Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 3-4.30pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, 10.30-12.30pm, tel. 07958047651.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Sunday, March 18, 2018

GENERAL

Volunteer Work Day, Wyming Brook and Fox Hagg, Practical volunteer days at Wyming Brook & Fox Hagg. Gloves, tools, and refreshments are provided, but please wear suitable outdoor clothes and boots, and bring some lunch and drinking water if you’re able to join us for the whole day, 10-3pm. The meeting place can vary, so please get in touch before the work day to confirm where we will be starting. For more information contact nature.reserves@wildsheffield.com or tel. 0114 263 4335.

The Ultimate Wedding Fayre Experience, IDO Entertainment Specialists, Holiday Inn Rotherham-Sheffield, Bawtry Road, Rotherham, 11-3pm; off Junction 33, M1. Entertainment & live musicians, Fashion Show, 30 stalls and free prosecco and cupcake for the first 50 couples, free entry and parking.

Exhibition, Conroy/Sanderson: Here I am, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield.

Exhibition, Hope is Strong, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield.

Exhibition, Changing Lives: 200 Years of People and Protest in Sheffield, Weston Park Museum, Sheffield.

The Salvation Army, meetings at The Tabernacle, Proctor Place, Hillsborough, 6pm, everybody welcome.

Open Circle, 3pm, £1. Divine Service, 6.30pm, donation. Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Ministry of the Light of Christ, New French Church, Challoner Meeting Room, Challoner Green, Westfield, 2-4pm, all welcome. Contact Rev. Jacques Kinsiona tel. 07438212035.

THEATRE

DANCE

Learn How to Dance, Argentinean Tango with Lucas Gastiarena and Melanie Jarman, Cubana, Leopold Square, Sheffield, S1. 2.30-3.45pm for beginners/intermediates. 3.45-5pm for improvers/advanced and 5pm we have social dance. £5 per class or £8 for two. Free Admission.

Sunday Sequence Dance, Davy Sports Club, Prince of Wales Road, 7.45-10.30pm. All welcome. For further details tel. 0114 2693071.

Ballroom/Latin Dancing classes, all ages, social dances, private lessons available, Our Lady & St Thomas, Meadowhead, Ann tel. 2748587.

Ballroom & Latin Dance, at Drapers Dance Centre, High St, Beighton, 8-10pm, tel: 2695703.

Social Dancing, popular sequence, ballroom, and latin, Newton Hall, Chapeltown, 7.30-10.30pm. Tel. Barry 01226 291023.

Blitz Modern Jive Dance Classes & Social, begs welcome, no partner required, at Askern Miners Welfare Club, Manor Way, Askern, Nr Doncaster, 7.30-10.30pm, tel: 07808 067601.

HEALTH

Zumba Sundays, Powers Gym, Stannington, 10.30am, tel. 01142 336756.

Sunday Evening Meditation, 24 Oakbrook Road, Sheffield, S11 7EA, 6.30-7.30pm. Bkg ess. Sheffield Brahma Kumaris, tel. 0114 2306781. www.bkwsu.org/uk/sheffield

SPORT

No Strings Badminton, turn up, play, have fun, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 10.30-12pm, £2 each, adults and children welcome. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 9-12pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Shaolin Kung Fu, The Fitness Club, Sheffield Rd. Chesterfield, 4-5.30pm, tel. 07960 531968.

Monday, March 19, 2018

GENERAL

The Grenada Revolution, what really happened? Speaker: Bernard Coard, introduction by Chris Searle, Central United Reform Church, 60 Norfolk Street, Sheffield, S1 2JB, 7pm. Further enquiries contact symorningstar@gmail.com tel. 07851753711.

Robin Hood vs Fracking Event, Lantern making workshops held at the Victoria Methodist Halls 6pm & 7pm. Woodsetts and Harthill, 8pm. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Art & Watercolours, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 10.30am. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Exhibition, Conroy/Sanderson: Here I am, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield.

Exhibition, Hope is Strong, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield.

Exhibition, Changing Lives: 200 Years of People and Protest in Sheffield, Weston Park Museum, Sheffield.

Card Playing Group, invites new players, if you enjoy a game of Solo head to Caroline Court, in Hope, from 7pm onwards. For only £1, you will get a fun evening including refreshments. Beginners and all ages are welcome. If you don’t need to know how to play there’s lots of help if you need it. For further information please call Peter Scanlon tel. 01433 670390 or Pam tel. 01433 652188.

Moo Music, pre-school musical session with signing, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 10-12am, contact Katie tel. 07837239621. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Youth Club, for 11yrs+, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 6-8pm. Tel. 07799404525.

Art & Watercolour Workshops, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10.30-12pm, £5 per session, beginners welcome, all materials provided, drop in drop out basis. Tel. 0114 2838692 to discuss a course, find out more or to book.

Clock off with Clay, After Work Sessions, come and have fun with our wheel throwing sessions, Bank Street Arts, Sheffield, 5.30-6.30pm, £12, turn up and pay on the day, please arrive 10 minutes early to make payment. Visit our website for more information www.arthousesheffield.co.uk

Good Taste, Broomhill, 195 Whitham Road, Broomhill, Sheffield, S10 2SN, for a wide selection of Fair and Ethically Traded goods. There is a unique selection of gifts, jewellery, food and household goods as well as unusual cards for every occasion, including romantic ones. Monday to Saturday, 10-5.30pm. Buses 51, 52 pass the door and there is good metered parking nearby. See www.goodtaste.org.uk; Tel. 0114 438 1428 for more information or just come and browse!

Small Voices, Big Noises. 12.15-1pm. Musical Fun for 0-4s with an adult. Led by Martin Harwood. First session free. Then adult £3, child £1. Library opens to public at 1pm. Story-Time, Walkley Library, South Road, S6 3TD, 2-3pm stories, crafts and singing for 2-4 year olds. Free activity. A thank you to our customers.

Sheffield Amateur Radio Club, what you need to know to get started, training is free in all levels to obtain your amateur radio license, meet at the Transport Club, Meadowhead, Norton, S8 7RH. Fully equipped radio shack/traing room, all welcome. For more info. www.sheffieldarc.org.uk

Sewing Circle, (CR), 5-9pm. Addisons, 11-12pm (badminton MH), Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF. Info 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

Sheffield Writers’ Club, Quaker Meeting House, St James Street, (near Sheffield Cathedral). Meets fortnightly, 2-4pm, open to all, just drop in. £2.50 per session including refreshments. Details tel. 0114 2668641.

Knit & Knatter, Martha’s, 3 Westwick Crescent, Greenhill, 2-4pm, free, all welcome. Tel. 2839759.

Men’s Family Breakdown Support Group, Have or are you experiencing Family/Relationship Breakdown? Do you suddenly feel alone? Too much time with nothing to do? If you’ve ‘been there’ and can lend an ear to help others. Please come along. St. Thomas Moore Church, 1-2.30pm. For further information contact Healthworks tel. 0114 2344445 and ask for Alan or Ben, email Alan at: alanr@healthworks.org.uk or Ben at: BenRose.healthworks@gmail.com

Benefit advice sessions, Longley 4G, 41 Southey Avenue, 10-12.30pm, free. Tel. 0114 2332984.

THEATRE

Act One drama class, 11-16, 6.30-8.30pm, Act One Youth Group drama class, 16-19, 8.30-10.30pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

Dronfield Light Opera Group, meet at The Civic Hall, Dronfield, 7.30-9.30pm, new members welcome. Alan Powell tel. 01246 415679.

DANCE

Scottish Country Dancing, The Peel Centre, Dronfield, S18 1PY, 7.30-9.30pm. No partner, or special clothes or footwear is needed. Complete beginners are very welcome and will quickly learn to dance reels, jigs and strathspeys under expert and patient guidance. There is much fun and laughter in this friendly group. If you fancy a go but are not sure whether it is right for you, come along- the first 2 sessions are free. For more information please contact Jan tel. 01246 419490 or Mavis tel. 01246 411552.

Line Dancing, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 1.40-1.10pm, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Line Dancing Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 1.20-2.20pm, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Ballroom Dancing For Beginners, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 2.30-3.45pm, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Royal Scottish Country Dance Society, (RSCDS), friendly and helpful group run classes for experienced and beginners, no partner necessary. Silverdale School, Bents Crescent, Sheffield S11 9QH, 7.30-9.45pm. Cost £4 per evening. Come along and get fit whilst having lots of fun. For information please call Norma tel. 0114 2366723 or Kate tel. 0114 285 4181.

Danace Classes, Junior Contemporary Class, 5.30-6.30pm. Adult Beginner Contemporary, 6-7pm. Adult Advanced Contemporary, 7-8pm. Adult Advanced Ballet, 8-9.30pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Arabic Dancing Class, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley, S6 3TG, 7.30-8.30pm. Contact Konny tel. 07971 836910. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Adult Ballet Class, The Lomas Hall, Stannington, 8pm. Mixed ability class. Contact Holly tel. 07707070013 for more details. www.bmmyersdance.com

Wiggle Tots, early years dance and movement classes for boys and girls, age 1-6 years. Come and dance with Disco Duck, play dance and move in a Tiny Movers class or piroette with Sparkles the bear in a ballet class. Based at Wisewood Sports Centre S6. All classes are £4 payable half termly. Try a class for free. Contact Dawn tel. 07779 611862/0114 2330363 or email dawn@wiggletots.co.uk. All info is on the Wiggle Tot website www.wiggletots.co.uk

HEALTH

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Based Exercise, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Beginners Tai Chi, Chinese Health & Fitness, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, Age Active, tel. 2766747.

Slimming World, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 9.30am, 11.30am, 5pm & 7pm. Info. Donna, tel. 07917858327. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Zumba Toning, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 7.15pm, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Pop Pilates, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 6pm, £5. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Zumba, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 9.45am, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Healthy & Active, Over 50’s Excercise & Social Group, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 1.30-3pm, drop-in £1, no need to book. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Ecclesfield Support Unit, 4.45pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Sahaja Yoga Meditation, National Meditation Centre, Unit 11, Troutbeck Road, (off Abbeydale Road), Sheffield, S7 2QA, 7.30-9pm, free adm. Details, Patrick tel. 07814741224. www.meetup.com/free-meditation-yoga-yorkshire

Try Chigung for self healing, for beginners, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Victoria Community Centre S2 2SE, 6.30-8pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Slimming World, Abbeydale Sports Club, Abbeydale Road South, Sheffield, S17 3LJ, 5.30pm or 7.30pm. Jo tel. 07590 545253.

Daisy Active Antenatal Class, Nurture Health Clinic, 8 Campo Lane, S1, 6pm, lasts 1.5 hours. Info. tel. 07518357552. www.thedaisyfoundation.com

Zumba Gold Fitness Class, Oughtibridge Parish Centre, 10-11am, £4. Easy to follow, low impact, latin-inspired dance fitness class. Great for beginners and active older adults. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

Wisewood Gym Laird Road, Mon-Fri 5-9pm, Sat-Sun 9-12pm, pay as you go and no contract monthly membership available. PAYG is £4 and monthly membership is £24 for adults, £20 for juniors (16-18). Teen Gym sessions on a weekend. Contact 0114 2335457 for more info and to book an induction.

Boxfit Class, 6-7pm, £4, suitable for all levels, male or female, non combat, full body work out and great stress buster. Zumba, 10-11am, £4, Taekwondo session, 6-7.30pm, first session free then £4, all ages welcome. Slimming World, 7pm. The Venue, Stocksbridge. Tel. 0114 2838692 for further details or to book.

Barnsley Long Term Exercise Group, fitness sessions, Carlton Pavilion, Barnsley, 9-11am, £2.50. Details Peter Scott tel. 07961061936 or www.barnsleyhealth.com

Meditation Classes For All, Drop-in classes for people new to meditation and those with some experience, Platform 51, 21 Cleveland Street, DN1 3EH, 7-8.30pm. Details Tel. 0114 2661142. www.meditateinsheffield.org.uk

Meditation Classes For All, Drop-in classes for people new to meditation and those with some experience, 685 Ecclesall Road, Hunters Bar, 7.30pm. Details Tel. 0114 2661142. www.meditateinsheffield.org.uk

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Taekwondo, English Institute of Sport (EIS), Sheffield, S9 5DA, 7pm. All abilities welcome, for info. Simon tel. 07825553639.

PJC Strike Soccer Disability Football, Fun football sessions for players with disabilities and additional needs. Forge Valley Sports Centre, Wood Lane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6.20pm-8pm, £4 a session. Friendly group, all ages and abilities welcome. Please contact Paul Crossley tel. 07939 806725.

Steel City Bowling Club, looking for new members, novice or expert, open to ladies, gents & juniors. bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Sharks Basketball Hub Club, Parkwood School, Longley Avenue West, Sheffield, S5 8UF. Details www.sharksbasketball.co.uk

Sharks Basketball Hub Club, Stocksbridge High School, Shay House Lane, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, S36 1FD. Details www.sharksbasketball.co.uk

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Social Badminton, for all ability levels, Shiregreen Sports Badminton Club, Firth Park Community Arts College, Fircroft Avenue, S5 0SD, 7.30-9pm, first session free, then £2.50 per session. Contact Paul Crossley tel. 07939 806725 or Will Stocks at badminton@shiregreensports.org.uk. www.shiregreensports.org.uk

Boxfit, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 6-7pm, £4. Great all body workout for all fitness levels, male or female. Tel. 0114 2838692.

Mini Kickers Fun Football, ages 4-6, walk on session, Tapton School, Darwin Lane, 5-6pm, £4. Tel. 07815307657.

Fun Five-a-Side Session, ages 6+, walk on session, Tapton School, Darwin Lane, 6-7pm, £4. Tel. 07815307657.

Traditional Shito-Ryu Karate, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Wood Lane, Stannington, 7-8pm, £4 per session, ages 8+. Beginners welcome. Please contact Danny Fox at forgevalleykarate@hotmail.com for further details.

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Tuesday, March 20, 2018

GENERAL

Sheffield Photographic Society, The AV Show, The spotlight is on our AV Group in an evening of their Audio Visual presentations.(AV), St Peter’s Church Hall, Reney Avenue, Greenhill, Sheffield, S8 7FN, 7.30pm for 7.50pm, visitors £4.

Robin Hood vs Fracking Event, Lantern making workshops held at the Victoria Methodist Halls 6pm & 7pm. Woodsetts and Harthill, 8pm. www.eventbrite.co.uk

Sheffield Insight Meditation Group, Central Sheffield, Quaker Meeting House, 7.15pm, all welcome, no cost, contributions to room hire invited. More info. www.sheffieldinsightmeditation.org.uk e-mail sghsg2009@googlemail.com

Exhibition, Conroy/Sanderson: Here I am, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield.

Exhibition, Hope is Strong, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield.

Exhibition, Changing Lives: 200 Years of People and Protest in Sheffield, Weston Park Museum, Sheffield.

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Healing Rooms, Drop in for Prayer for Healing, Hillsborough Arena, S6 4HA, 10.30-12pm, all welcome.

Games & Pastimes, A friendly group meet every Tuesday at Coal Aston Methodist Church, Eckington Rd, between 1.30-3.30pm. (44 bus stops outside). Cards, scrabble, dominoes, rummikub, bridge, chess, canasta etc. or bring your own favourite game or knitting, jigsaws, cross stitch. Cost £1 to include tea/coffee & biscuits. Disabled access. Dementia Friendly. All welcome. Tel. 01246 414847 for more details.

Free Laptop, PC, Tablet/iPad and Smartphone Repairs in Meersbrook: Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for free at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall. 1-3pm. Please book an appointment tel. 0114 399 1070.

Highfield Adventure Playground, free, open & staffed after school, 3.15-6.15pm.

Hooper Dooper, Hula Hooping Jam, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6-7pm. helenaifill@hotmail.com. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Psychic and Mediumship Development Circle, run by experienced medium. Eye-Opening Events, (Epiphany), In the Atrium, SOAR Works Enterprise Centre, Knutton Road, Parson Cross, S5 9NU, 7-9.30pm, £5 waged, £3 unwaged, including refreshments. All welcome. Tel. 07543677250 for details.

Walk-in Healing Therapy Clinic, Therapies available: Reiki, Psychic Surgery, Shiryoku Chiryō (TM ©), Energy Healing, Chakra Balancing. 10-1pm. Cost according to treatment required. Details tel. 07543677250.

Mediumship Demo, Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, 7.30pm, £2, (special £3), all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Lip reading Classes, SRSB, Mappin Street, Sheffield, 2-4pm. Warm, friendly and supportive group. Contact Mandy, tel. 0114 2468031. Text. 07876582494.

Pyjama Drama, Sing, dance, pretend, play where will our imagination take us today? A unique programme of classes and parties from six months to seven years, age differentiated classes which support each developmental stage, encouraging, confidence, co-operation, concentration and creativity. Every week is a new imaginary adventure. Our current Sheffield classes are for toddlers and preschool and are held in Meersbrook church, Chesterfield Road on Tuesdays mornings. Come along for a 3 week trial and see how Pyjama Drama can boost your child’s development. We visit Schools and Nurseries an run parties too! Contact Gemma 01142995227 or email gemma@pyjamadrama.com, please visit www.pyjamadrama.com www.facebook.com/pyjamadramasheffield Tweet @pyjamadramasheff

THEATRE

Allsorts Drama Group, for over 50’s, meet at Victoria Centre, Stafford Road, 10-11.30am, £5, to join please call Grace Stead tel. 07967729699.

Act One drama class, 11-16, 5-7pm, 6-11 5-7pm, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

DANCE

Sequence Dancing For Beginners, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk 10.20-12.20pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Social Sequence Dance, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk 10.20-12.20pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk 1.30-3pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Sheffield Caledonian Society, Scottish Country Dancing for fitness, fun, and friends, suitable for all ages, no need for a partner, soft shoes required. Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Road, Millhouses, Sheffield, S7 2GY, 7.30pm until 10pm. For more information, Liz tel. 0114 2360917.

Fun, Fitness and Friends, that is what you get with Scottish Country Dancing. Whether you are a beginner or not, everyone is welcome. No need for a partner. All you need are soft soled shoes and enthusiasm. Teaching by qualified teachers. Holy Trinity Church Hall, Grove Road, Millhouses, S7 2GY, 7.30-10pm, £3.50 per class. For further information tel. 0114 2360917 or tel. 01226 762894.

Adult Beginners Street Dance, Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, 7.30-8.30pm, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Adult Tap Class, for all abilitie, Amanda Holland School of Dance, Gleadless United Reformed Church, 280 Hollinsend Road, S12 2NP, 8-9pm. Tel. 0114 2367906/07778 894860.

Tiny Tots Ballet and Tap class, 3pm. Age 2+. Musical Theatre Class, 4pm, age 6+ singing, dancing and acting. Beginners Adult Tap, for absolute beginners, everyone welcome, 7pm. at the Lomas Hall, Stannington. Contact Holly tel. 07707070013. www.bmmyersdance.com

Ballroom Dancing, Winding Wheel Ballroom, Chesterfield, 7.30pm, £4.85. Box Office tel. 01246 345 222 or www.chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk

Ballet Fitness, adults class, Chesterfield Studios, Rose Hill, Chesterfield, 7.45pm, tel. 01246 271540, www.chesterfieldstudios.co.uk

Line Dancing, with Sheffield Cityliners, Walkley Social Club, 10-12pm, MH. Tel. 0114 2750446. www.cityliners@btinternet.com

Line Dancing, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, Walesmoor Avenue, Kiveton Park, S26 5RF, 10-12pm. Info tel. 01909 770357. www.kpwvillagehall.org.uk

HEALTH

Zhumba, Latin Dance Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk 12.30-1.20pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Slimming World, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 5pm & 7pm. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Philit, Stocksbridge, 6-7pm, £5. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Fitness Classes, for adults with autism and learning disabilities, run by a specialist instructor with experience in supporting people with disabilities. Come along and meet new people and have fun in a friendly, sociable and supportive environment. Ponds Forge, Sheaf Street, Sheffield, S1 2BP, 1.15-2.15pm), £3.75 for first 12, then £6 after. If you would like to find out more contact Kirsty Fields, tel. 07581627651 or email accessfitness@autismplus.co.uk

Pilates, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 5.30-6.30pm, Lorna tel. 07780685367. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Jurys Inn, city centre, 8.30am, 10am, & 11.30am. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Crookes Club, 6pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Pilates Class, Wincobank Village Hall, Newman Road, Sheffield, S9 1LQ, 6-7pm. Tel. 07977621738.

Try Chigung for self healing, for beginners, gentle exercise, improve your mental and physical well being with this ancient Chinese exercise. Wisewood Methodist Church Hall, S6 4SA, 10-12pm, £7. Further details contact Phil info@shiatsusheffield.co.uk

Slimming World, St Oswalds Church, Bannerdale Road, S7 2DL, 9.30am. Ali tel. 0759 2380514.

Yoga, Millennium Hall, Ecclesall Road, 9-9.30pm. Contact Ann, tel. 0114 2361585. mobile 07929736966.

Dance Fit, Inman Pavilion, Moorland Drive, Stocksbridge, S36 1EG, 7.45-8.45pm, £4. Contact Helen McIntosh tel. 07598294919 email helensdanceclasses@hotmail.com

Daisy Active Antenatal Class, Nurture Health Clinic, 8 Campo Lane, S1, 5.30pm and 7.30pm, lasts 1.5 hours. Info. tel. 07518357552. www.thedaisyfoundation.com

Pilates Classes, for all abilities, experienced instructor of 15 years, 9.15am and 8pm, Kiveton Park and Wales Village Hall, contact Adele for more information, tel: 07990 760158, e-mail: kivetonpilates@gmail.com, web: pilatesandfitness.wix.com/Kiveton

Pilates for 55+, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High St, Beighton, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 10-11am. Contact Karen tel. 07894 307000.Email. Karenfawley@btinternet.com

Pilates Class, Beginners, Beighton Welfare Recreation Ground, High Street, Sheffield, S20 1EA, 10-11am. Karen Fawley tel. 07894 307000 for further details. www.pilatesinmind.co.uk

Zumba Fitness, with Gill at Oughtibridge Parish Centre, 6.15-7.15pm, £4. Tel. 07949 126312 or just turn up.

SPORT

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop In £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Steel City Bowling Club, looking for new members, novice or expert, open to ladies, gents & juniors. bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Sheffield Hillsborough Hawks U12’s Rugby League training, all abilities, boys from school years 6 & 7, indoor training, Bradfield School Sports Hall, Worrall, Sheffield, 6-7pm. Just turn up or call Nik tel. 07588889195 for more details or to enquire for other age groups.

Circuit/Football, Fitness Training, Chaucer School Sports Hall, (next to Asda), 7-8pm, £4. Paul tel. 07958796131 or John tel. 07545991457.

Football and Multi Sport Taster Sessions, for young people and adults with disabilities/additional needs, age 15-24. delivered by Catch Coaching at Hillsborough Arena Stadium, 6-8pm, £2 per session, No need to book, just turn up. More info. Craig, tel. 07729237561.

Martial Arts and Tai Chi, for beginners, new course, get fit with Lishi, Meersbrook United Reform Church opposite Currys, Chesterfield Rd. 7-8pm, £5/£4. Tel 07973607852. Email Susan smg6161@gmail.com

K1 Kickboxing, MMA/Multi skilled self defence for all, free kickboxing classes for children, Powers Martial Arts centre, Stannington, 6am-10pm. Tel. 07831763688.

Wednesday, March 21, 2018

GENERAL

Robin Hood vs Fracking Event, Lantern making workshops held at the Victoria Methodist Halls 6pm & 7pm. Woodsetts and Harthill, 8pm. www.eventbrite.co.uk

The Dronfield Probus Club, invites retired men to attend meetings at the Contact Club, Snape Hill Lane, Dronfield, 9.45am for 10am start. Info, David Roe tel. 01246 415084 or visit www.dronfieldprobus.co.uk

Royal Navy Personnel, Ex RN, WRNS, Royal Marines, Stocksbridge & Deepcar branch of the RNA, 8pm. Pete Tel: 01142 887769.

Exhibition, Conroy/Sanderson: Here I am, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield.

Exhibition, Hope is Strong, Millennium Gallery, Sheffield.

Exhibition, Changing Lives: 200 Years of People and Protest in Sheffield, Weston Park Museum, Sheffield.

Stained Glass Classes, Walkley Community Centre, 7A Fir Street, S6 3TG. All equipment provided, covering Tiffany, leaded, fusing, painting and other techniques. All abilities welcome, no previous experience necessary, with 1:1 for beginners. Groups are small, very sociable and refreshments provided. Centre has ample car parking, disabled access and on bus routes 95 and 52. Bespoke day workshops and taster sessions available too. For further information, please contact Natasha tel. 07726963827 or email natashasglassroom@gmail.com

Informal Prayer for Healing, Costa Coffee, (on Hillsborough tram stop), 4:30-6pm. All welcome.

Mixed Crafts, Crafty Nest Craft Club, The Venue, Manchester Road, Stocksbridge, 12.30-2.30pm. To book tel. 0114 2838692.

Free CV Advice, in Meersbrook: Friendly confidential 1-2-1 employment advice and CV writing help. Meersbrook Hall, S8 9FL, 2pm. To book an appointment please call Matthew at Heeley Development Trust tel. 0114 399 1070 or email: learningchampion@heeleydevtrust.com

Free Laptop, PC, Tablet/iPad and Smartphone Repairs in Meersbrook: Is your computer, laptop, tablet or smartphone feeling unwell? Come and get it fixed for free at our Doctor PC clinic at Meersbrook Hall. 1-3pm. Please book an appointment tel. 0114 399 1070.

Cathie’s Creative Sewing Classes, Small friendly classes running throughout the year, during term time. Bring your own projects or I can set you tasks to improve your sewing skills! Classes are held in a fully equipped spacious studio and all skill levels are welcome. 10-12pm or 12.30-2.30pm. £75 for an average half term of six classes (this varies in accordance with the length of each term). Call Cathie, tel. 07905 250826, cathiemccartan@gmail.com, www.cathiescreative.com

Bamford whist Group, invites new players, meet at Bamford Village Hall, 7.30pm. entrance fee £1.50 and includes refreshments. Beginners and all ages are welcome. If you don’t need to know how to play there’s lots of help if you need it. For further information please call Peter Scanlon tel. 01433 670390 or Pam tel. 01433 652188.

Parent & Toddler Group, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 9.30-11.30am, drop-in. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Crafty Morning, The Tearoom in Cliffe Park, Callywhite Lane, Dronfield, S18 2XP, 10.30-12.30pm, free event. Get together and out of the house in the cold weather, appeals to all ages and hope that ladies with babies can join us too. We have highchairs and toys to keep the kids amused. It’s a chance to finish old craft projects, learn new skills, share skills and start new projects and also have a good chat with old and make new friends. https://vintagerosecatering.com/

Healing Service, 11-1pm, donation. Open Circle, 1.30pm & 7.30pm, £1. Whitham Road Spiritualist Church, 109 Whitham Road, Sheffield, S10 2SL, all welcome. Info. tel. 0114 2664025.

Wellbeing Wednesday, drop in day & lunch club for senior citizens, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 10-3pm. Social event with conversation, games/activities and lunch, all welcome, small fee for lunch, For more info, tel. 0114 2838692 or email deborahfrith@thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Poetry Club, with Genevieve Carver, improve your writing skills and discuss different poems every week. No experience necessary. Sharrow Old Junior School, South View Road, (Room 1), 7-8.30pm, £6/£4 concessions. Please book in advance, tel. 07521732324. gevicarver@gmail.com

Blue Sky Singing, come and sing your heart out in our relaxed and friendly group, The Hide, Scotland Street, 12-2pm, £5 per session, first session free. All kinds of music, no talent or experience necessary. Contact Terry tel. 07585 141 068. blueskysinging@outlook.com

Knit and Natter, St. Oswald’s Church, corner of Abbeydale & Bannerdale Roads. S7, 10am, £2.50 per session, includes speciality coffees or teas & posh biscuits or sometimes cake. Contact Sally tel. 0114 2818472.

Your Art, A space, where people can meet in a relaxed environment, and enjoy the pleasure of art. Paint and paper supplied, advice given on request. The group is for beginners and those who are more experienced. A great way to meet new friends. The Hanover Hall, Jesus Centre, 93 Broomspring Lane, Broomhall, Sheffield, 1–4pm, free. Tel. 0114 0252 1155.

Art Group 3, from simple colour mixing to more elaborate techniques our resident retired art teacher will advise you. Parish Hall, Ecclesall Church on Ringinglow Road, 2-4pm. Refreshments, dvd’s and books available. For more information please contact Miriam tel. 01246 414274 or email miriam_currie@tiscali.co.uk

Pyjama Drama. Sing, dance, pretend, play where will our imagination take us today? A unique programme from 6 months to 7 years, age differentiated classes which support each developmental stage, encouraging, confidence, co-operation, concentration and creativity. Every week is a new adventure, Little Feet Nursery, Dronfield. To come along and join us for a 3 week trial for £15 Call Gemma tel. 01142995227 or email gemma@pyjamadrama.com, please visit www.pyjamadrama.com

THEATRE

Chapeltown Amateur Operatic Society, searching for new talent, rehearsals, in High Green, 7.45-10pm, all levels of experience welcome. www.chapeltownoperatic.org or Julia Hughes tel. 0114 2848381.

Adult Act One drama class, Ecclesall Parish Halls, Ringinglow Road, 8-10pm, £9 per class. Clare tel. 07904 339024 to book a place.

Musical Theatre class, for ages 4 and over at Wisewood methodist church, 4.30pm. This class is to prepare you for the stage with singing, dancing and acting. Fun and friendly class, so come along. Details Holly tel. 07707070013.

Dronfield Light Opera Group, meet at The Peel centre, Dronfield, 7.30-9.30pm, new members welcome. Alan Powell tel. 01246 415679.

DANCE

Sequence Dancing, Hillsborough Park Bowling Pavilion, 11-1pm, £2, BYO refreshments. For further details tel. 07879428269.

Beginners Line Dancing, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 12.45-1.45pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Easy Sequence Dancing, Brampton Parish Hall, 1-3pm, £2.50 includes tea/coffee @biscuits. Everyone made welcome, Peter tel. 01709 528319.

Afternoon Tea Dance, to the live music of the Compton Cinema organ. at the Astoria Centre, Barnsley, 1-4pm. Pay on door. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Sequence Dance, to live music, with Jon Smith or Jack Vickers on the organ, Woodhouse West End Wmc, Sheffield Road, Woodhouse, 8.30-10.45pm, price £3.

Dance Classes, Fiddlesticks Dance for over 65s, 11-12pm. Open Pilates Class, 7-8pm. Adult Jazz Class, 7-8pm. Hype Dance Company, 60 Upper Allen Street, Sheffield, S3 7GL, £6. Tel. 0114 2758503.

Sequence Dancing, Norton House Country Club, Norton Lane, Sheffield 8. 8.30-10.30pm. Members free, guests £2. No. 1 and 18a buses pass the door.

Afternoon Tea Dance, to the live music of the Compton Cinema Organ, The Astoria Centre, Barugh Green, Barnsley, S75 1JT, 1-4pm. Details tel. 07944 566972.

Noodle Street Dance, pre-school, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley, S6 3TG, 4.15-5pm, Nikki tel. 07984 461711. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Junior Performers Dance, for ages 6-11, 5-6pm. Street Dance, for ages 8 and above, 6-7pm. Senior Performers Dance, for ages 12 and above, 7-8pm. Adult Contemporary for beginners, 8-9pm. Amanda Holland School of Dance, Gleadless United Reformed Church, 280 Hollinsend Road, S12 2NP. Tel. 0114 2367906/07778 894860.

DYDC, learn new dance styles, Don Valley Academy, 4-5pm, £1. Tel. 07849175263 for info.

Kids/Teens Street Dance Classes, 10yrs & under, 6-6.45pm, £4. Over 10s & Teens, 6.45-7.30pm, £4, Ecco Dance School, The Nichols Building, Top Floor, Shalesmoor, S3 8UJ. Contact Helen McIntosh tel. 07598294919 email helensdanceclasses@hotmail.com

B M Myers School of Theatre Dance, Wisewood Methodist Church, from age 2+ ballet, tap, street, cheer and theatre craft. Holly for more details tel. 07707070013. www.bmmyersdance.com

Learn to dance modern jive, Crookes Social Club, Mulehouse Rd, Crookes, S10 1TD, 7.30-10.30pm. Beginners welcome, no partner required. Tel. 07828669826. www.blitzjive.com

HEALTH

Keep Fit To Music, Dance Based Exercise, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 10.30-11.30am, £4, tel. 2766747.

Zhumba, Latin Dance Fitness, Age Active, Victoria Hall, Chapel Walk, 11.40-12.30pm, £4, tel. 2766747.

Zumba Toning, The Venue, Stocksbridge, 9.45am, £4. www.thevenuestocksbridge.co.uk

Clubbercise, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6-7pm, Rachel tel. 07979126442. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Yoga Tea & Cake, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 6.30-8pm, Hilary tel. 07776 167975. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Weight-Watchers, Jurys Inn, city centre, 8.30am, 10.30am & 12pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Weight-Watchers, Sloans Medical Centre, 6.15pm. Tel. 07849344735. KOxley@weight-watchers.co.uk

Young At Heart, Keep-fit class (50 +), Stocksbridge Christian Centre, Cedar Rd, 10.30-11.30am, £4. Fun, low impact exercise to music. Tel. 07949126312 or email gillyfitness@googlemail.com or just turn up.

Slimming World, Tenants Meeting Hall, Gresley Rd, Lowedges, Sheffield, S8 7HH, 9.30am or 11.30am. Tel Jo tel. 07590 545253.

Pilates, open to all abilities, (adult), Hype Dance Hype Company, 67 Earl Street, Sheffield, S1 4PY, 6-7pm, £6/£5 NUS. Tel. 0114 2706757. www.hypedance.org.uk

New Fit Mums Session, Wisewood Sports Centre, 11.15-12.15pm, £5 per session or £15 per month. Toys provided for kids to play with while you exercise. Tears, toddlers and tantrums welcome. More info aimee@revitalizefitness.co.uk

Ashtanga Yoga, beginners courses and general level classes in Hunters Bar, Sharrow Vale Road. Come join us. Nicola tel. 07739490143. www.yoga-sheffield.com. Email: yogini@yoga-sheffield.com

SPORT

Taekwondo, English Institute of Sport (EIS) Sheffield, S9 5DA, 5.30pm. (kids 5-8) & 6.45pm (mixed ages). All abilities welcome, for info. Simon tel. 07825553639.

Community Snooker, Walkley Community Centre, 7a Fir Street (off South Rd), Walkley S6 3TG, 8-10pm, drop in, £3 per table, non-members welcome. www.walkleycommunitycentre.org for further information.

Steel City Bowling Club, gents teams, vets’ so players have to be 60 years young or more, to be eligible, bowling green, just across the road from Concord Sports Centre, Shiregreen Lane. Info. Gordon Davis tel. 0114 2421441, Peter Stevens tel. 0114 4186334/07805688571.

Traditional Shitoryu Karate, Manor Castle Karate Club, Samson Street, S2 5QT. 8-9.30pm. Beginners welcome. Contact Andy tel. 07984912501.

Wing Chun Kung Fu Class, Vestry Hall, 54 Cemetery Road, Sheffield, 7-9pm, tel. 07958047651.

Gym-Fitness Suite, Forge Valley Sports Centre, Woodlane, Sheffield, S6 5HG, 6pm-9pm. Adult £4, 11-15 years £3 pay as you go. Adult monthly membership £20, 11-15’s 12 week membership £30. Inductions: £15 Adult, £2 11-15’s. Info. Adam Fuller Centre Manager, tel. 07525 824117.

Shaolin FistsKung Fu, The Fitness Club, Surrey St, S1 2LG, 7.30-9pm, one-to-one Kung Fu and/or 5 Elements Qigong lessons by arrangement. Tel. 07960 531968.

Wing Chun Kung Fu, Edward Hall, Maltby, 7.45-9.15pm. Tel. 07584573521.

