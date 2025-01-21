Wentfest 25: Boyzone and Westlife stars set to rock big South Yorkshire music and comedy festival
Songs made famous by both acts will be among the live entertainment on the bill at the forthcoming Wentfest 25 festival, which will be running in June.
Billed as a family fun-filled day of music, comedy, and entertainment, Boyzlife, the supergroup comprised of Boyzone's Keith Duffy and Westlife's Brian McFadden, will be headlining on the main stage, along with The Wanted 2.0, which includes Max George and Siva Kaneswaren in the line-up.
JLS star Aston Merrygold has also been confirmed, along with, top songwriter Eliot Kennedy and His Band; and up and coming band The Rosadoc. Kennedy wrote songs with big names including the Spice Girls and Take That.
More performers are still to be announced for the main stage.
There will also be a New Music stage, featuring fresh talent from across South Yorkshire, spanning various genres; and a Last Laugh Comedy Tent.
The comedy tent will include Britain’s Got Talent finalist Steve Royle, and Nina Gilligan
There will also be a fairground, food stalls, bars, and parking.
The festival site will be at Hooton Lodge Farm, near Kilnhurst, just outside Rotherham, with the event running from 11am until 10pm on Saturday, June 14.
Organisers said in a statement: “Perfect for fans of live performances or families seeking a fun day out, Wentfest '25 promises something for everyone.
“Wentfest '25 is designed to create lasting memories for the whole family.”
Full priced adult tickets cost £55; children’s tickets are £30; and family tickets for two adults two children are £145 at Wentfest.com.
