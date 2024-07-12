Watch: The best places in Sheffield to watch the Euro 2024 final
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
And there are plenty of places in the city to watch the action unfold after kick-off on Sunday, as England take on Spain in what residents hope will see the team win their first major trophy since 1966.
Among those expected to line up for the Three Lions will be Sheffield born and bred Kyle Walker, and Barnsley born John Stones.
The action will be shown at venues all across Sheffield, and we have been to find out about some of the best places where fans can watch here in the city.
Watch our video to find out where people are recommending on Sunday.
The match starts at 8pm.
