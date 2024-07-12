Watch: The best places in Sheffield to watch the Euro 2024 final

David Kessen
By David Kessen

Senior reporter

Published 12th Jul 2024, 08:37 BST
Updated 12th Jul 2024, 08:38 BST
England are heading into their second Euros final in four years - and Sheffield’s football fans are gearing up to watch.

And there are plenty of places in the city to watch the action unfold after kick-off on Sunday, as England take on Spain in what residents hope will see the team win their first major trophy since 1966.

Among those expected to line up for the Three Lions will be Sheffield born and bred Kyle Walker, and Barnsley born John Stones.

The action will be shown at venues all across Sheffield, and we have been to find out about some of the best places where fans can watch here in the city.

Watch our video to find out where people are recommending on Sunday.

The match starts at 8pm.

