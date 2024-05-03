Watch: See all the stalls selling amazing food on a tour of the international market in Sheffield city centre
The event coincides with the World Snooker finals this bank holiday weekend
Experience the sights and sounds of the international market livening up Pinstone Street in Sheffield city centre for the bank holiday weekend.
Take a tour of the stalls selling delicious-looking cuisines - and imagine the mouth-watering aromas that go with them - while virtually mingling with shoppers in the warm spring sunshine.
The council’s Welcome to Sheffield website states Market Place Europe has returned with another edition of the popular international market, to coincide with the World Snooker Championship Finals weekend 2 -6 May 2024.
