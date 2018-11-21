Watch Santa arrive in a helicopter at Clifton Park this Christmas

Can you imagine anything cooler than watching Santa land in the grounds of Clifton Park in a helicopter this Christmas?

Well that’s exactly what’s happening on Sunday December 2, at 11.45am, as the Rotherham park gets its two-day festive fair underway, kicking off at 10am on Saturday, and running until 4pm both days.

Shop for special gifts and thoughtful treats at the stalls, take part in some Christmas crafts, sample delicious food and drinks, visit the Christmas Sleigh Bar area, and soak up lots of live music at the spectacular family weekend.