WATCH LIVE 6.30PM: WWE legend Rey Mysterio v Yorkshire's Rampage Brown in 5 Star Wrestling showdown at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Yorkshire's own Rampage Brown is promising a homecoming win in the biggest match of his 17-year career tonight when he squares up to masked wrestling legend Rey Mysterio.

It is one of the many highlights on the new weekly 5 Star Wrestling TV show tour which plays out at Sheffield Fly DSA Arena, Thursday, February 15.

WATCH LIVE: Tickets are still available for tonight's show - visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk/whats-on/5-star-wrestling-5548 - and for fans who can't get we are streaming it live on Facebook including The Star's page from 6.30pm at www.facebook.com/sheffieldstar.

The groundbreaking weekly shows are also being aired live to millions of homes from 7pm to 10pm every Thursday night on the new all-sports channel FreeSports.

Rampage, real name Oliver Biney, will also play his home town of Leeds at the First Direct Arena on March 29.

The 34-year old father of one who attended a development camp with WWE, said of his battle with Mysterio: “I've had some big nights but this will be a career highlight.

"I admire Rey but I’m going to beat him in front of the home crowd.”

Rey Mysterio came into the 5 Star Wrestling TV series with a huge target on his back.

The Master of the 619 is the biggest star on the roster, the man many fans come to see, the all-time great everybody is talking about.

This is why Mysterio has been targeted first by 'Liverpool's Number 1' Zack Gibson and then by Rampage Brown last week in Newcastle.

Wrestling legend Rey Mysterio

The Yorkshireman has been quite literally on a Rampage since the first week on live TV in Liverpool, and has twice left the massive Moose lying flat on his back from a withering assault.

The masked hero Mysterio was also a victim of the Rampage last week. But the San Diego man will rebound in Sheffield to show Brown what he's shown so many opponents over the years - that you should never underestimate the ultimate underdog!

Also on the show tonight will be new 5 Star Champion 'The All-American American' Jake Hager will be there

Rob Van Dam, 'Darewolf' PJ Black, 'English Lion' Eddie Ryan, Pure Dead Brilliant, Chris Masters and Carlito - The Masters of Cool, Dave Mastiff and Big Grizzly and more are lined up.

Leeds wrestler Rampage Brown giving Rey Mysterio a piledriver last week

5 Star Tag Team Champions Max Money will defend against The UK Hooligans

'Aussie Pop-Punk Powerhouse' Joey Axl will face 'Mexican Sensation' El Ligero and other names to watch include along The Modcast with Flash Morgan Webster and special guests

5 Star Wrestling is also on FreeSports itonight - Thursday, February 15, 2018 - from 7pm with commentary from Greg Lambert and Joe Hendry.

Watch live on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, Talk Talk TV or BT TV.

Or watch from 6.30pm on Facebook Live across multiple sites including facebook.com/5StarWrestling

Or get tickets to see the show LIVE at https://5starwrestling.co.uk/events/sheffield