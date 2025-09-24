Meadowhall: Viral ‘Ibiza final boss’ to headline popular shopping centre's student discount night

By Ciara Healy
Published 24th Sep 2025, 12:42 BST
Meadowhall has announced the return of its annual Student Night, set to take place on Thursday, October 2, from 6pm to 9pm.

The event will feature exclusive discounts, live entertainment and appearances from viral stars as thousands of students return to Sheffield for the new academic year.

Headlining the night will be Jack Kay, better known online as the Ibiza Final Boss.

The Newcastle party-goer went viral last month after a video of him dancing in a club on the Spanish island racked up millions of views.

With his trademark blunt bowl haircut, chunky gold chain and dark sunglasses, Jack has quickly become a cult figure on social media.

Shoppers will be able to meet the Ibiza Final Boss and grab a photo with him outside Dr Martens and Levi’s on the High Street upper level.

Meet-and-greets will run on a first come, first served basis between 6pm and 8pm.

Jack will also judge a special lookalike contest, where students are encouraged to recreate his iconic style with wigs, chains and shades.

Five winners will each receive a £100 Meadowhall voucher.

The centre promises a packed evening of entertainment, with live DJ sets, roaming performers, giveaways and interactive games spread across the shopping centre.

Students will also benefit from hundreds of one-night-only discounts from some of Meadowhall’s most popular stores and restaurants.

These are the discounts on offer at Meadowhall student discount night

Among the standout deals are:

  • Levi’s – 25% off
  • Vans – 25% off
  • Sweaty Betty – 20% off
  • JD Sports – 20% off
  • Footasylum – 20% off
  • North Face – 15% off
  • Mango – 20% off when you spend £50
  • New Look – 20% off
  • Flying Tiger – 15% off
  • Pandora – 10% off
  • Jo Malone in Flannels – free goodie bag with purchase
  • Charlotte Tilbury in Flannels – free deluxe samples when you spend over £50
  • Frankie & Benny’s – 20% off
  • TGI Fridays – 20% off
  • Boost – 2-for-1 on regular smoothies

Darren Pearce, centre director at Meadowhall, said: “We can’t wait to bring the ultimate Student Night back to Meadowhall – and this year, we’re going bigger with the help of the Ibiza Final Boss himself, Jack Kay.

“He’s captured huge attention online, and now students will have the chance to meet him in person and show off their best lookalike outfits.”

Students must bring a valid student ID to access the discounts.

Further details and a full list of offers can be found at www.meadowhall.co.uk/student-event.

