VIDEO: Wentworth Music Festival tickets still available but selling fast

Fans of Scouting For Girls, Go West, Toploader, Liberty X, Right Said Fred and Sheffield’s own Lucy Spraggan were today assured they can still buy tickets to see them at tomorrow's Wentworth Music Festival.

The online box office closed last weekend.

But that was only to ensure tickets could be posted out to fans in time, say organisers, radio presenters Toby Foster and Steve White.

Tickets can still be bought today and tomorrow - the day of the show - but only from The Village Shop in Wentworth, or the Horseshoe Pub in Harley.

"And we'd urge people to get them early as they are selling fast. When those two places sell out you won't be able to get them anywhere else," said Steve, as they put finishing touches to the layout against the backdrop of the spectacular Wentworth Woodhouse stately home on the Rotherham and Barnsley border.

"It's been a buy two days building the main stage, while the BBC have been filming inside the house itself. So we have had to have breaks to keep the noise down. We were a bit behind but it's starting to take shape now and everything will be ready for Saturday."

There will be more than 40 acts for this second Wentworth Music Festival - including platforms for hotly-tipped rising local talent - with four stages during the 10-hour event on Saturday, June 16, 11.30am to 9.30pm.

VIDEO PREVIEW: Scouting For Girls, Go West, Toploader, Liberty X, Right Said Fred and Sheffield’s Lucy Spraggan at Wentworth Music Festival June 16

There will also be comedy this year with a Last Laugh Comedy Stage and appearances by Phoenix Nights funnyman Justin Moorhouse, Live At The Apollo star Jo Caulfield and Jonny Awsum, of Britain’s Got Talent.

Children’s TV icon Timmy Mallett will be host the music main stage.

TICKETS: Tickets are £45 for adults, £10 for children, aged four to 12. Children aged three and under admitted free. Full details at www.wentworthmusicfestival.co.uk.