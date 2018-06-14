VIDEO: Threads remake starring Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid is a blast - WATCH HERE

Film-maker Richard DeDomenici had a blast remaking iconic Sheffield nuclear attack TV drama Threads - with local extras including the new Lord Mayor Magid Magid.

It got its world premiere at the Leadmill on Saturday but is now available to view online - watch it embedded on our YouTube player below or CLICK HERE.

Filmed in just two days last week during Sheffield Doc/Fest, as a A Live Cinema UK commission to celebrate the documentary festival's 25th anniversary, Threads Redux is just eight minutes long, featuring key scenes from the original with the remake playing out below it.

The iconic original 1984 drama shows the terrifying catastrophic impact of a nuclear strike on the city.

DeDomenici's remakes, filmed in original locations - past work has included Superman and The Matrix - pay homage to iconic films but, made on low-budgets they often go viral for hilarious reasons.

Threads Redux is no exception.

The mushroom cloud nuclear explosion above Sheffield is recreated using a real mushroom and in another scene an over excited protestor's moustache is clearly seen to fall off.

New Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid, wearing his trademark reversed baseball cap and gold chain of office, is also likely to add to the remake's popularity - he pops up as one of the many local extras who volunteered to be in it.

Magid, aged 28, a former Somali refugee who became Sheffield's youngest ever Lord Mayor last month and has been getting world attention because of is unconventional style to the job, landed a 'speaking' part in the film - as the original audio plays he recreates the role of an opportunist, selling tin openers for '£1.50 a go...to save your life'.

DeDomenici, who also made time during his visit to scout out original locations for a possible future remake of Kes, said of Threads Redux: “Even though the original is dated it has some really timely messages and stories in it. Some of the issues in it have become quite topical again, sadly.

“I strive for perfection within very limited means. I shoot on a tiny little camera on a single take and sometimes it looks remarkably similar but other times it looks rubbish.

“Weirdly it is those bits that audiences like those most – the bits where it all goes wrong.

"For the mushroom cloud I found some instructions on YouTube but I consulted a couple of experts and they said it was not safe to do that in Sheffield city centre. So I decided to just hold an actual mushroom very close to the camera.”

Threads Redux is a blast

Low budget special effects in Threads Redux as a real mushroom is used for the nuclear cloud rising above a panic stricken Sheffield

Threads Redux shows the original key scenes above the remake which was filmed in two days during Sheffield Doc/Fest