VIDEO: Spider-Man to swing in with superhero pals at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena for all new Marvel Universe LIVE!

Spider-Man is set to swing back into Sheffield FlyDSA Arena with his superhero pals including The Guardians of The Galaxy for a brand new action packed live stunt show.

They will be smashing their way out of comic books and off the big screen to battle super villains with the return of Marvel Universe LIVE!

Marvel fans will see the Avengers team up with the Guardians of the Galaxy and Doctor Strange, master of the mystic arts, in a race against time to recover an all powerful Wand of Watoomb.

But fans will have almost a year to wait for the eight city UK tour to arrive, with seven performances over four days in Sheffield, from Thursday to Sunday, October 10 to 13, 2019.

BUY TICKETS: Those wanting to guarantee their seats and after best tickets are being told to book early. Tickets go on pre-sale - at www.prioritycustomer.co.uk - on Tuesday, November 6, then on general sale from Friday, November 16 at www.marveluniverselive.co.uk.

Also buy in person from Sheffield FlyDSA Arena, call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk

Following a successful first tour, Marvel Universe LIVE! - produced by Feld Entertainment - is back on tour with an all new storyline, with some never before seen characters, in an epic battle of good versus evil.

Called on by Doctor Strange, the Guardians of the Galaxy join Marvel Universe LIVE! on an out-of-this-world crusade against the scheming Nebula, who teams up with conniving villains Loki and Green Goblin.

Iron Man, Thor, Black Panther, Hulk and Black Widow will unite in clashes that pit student against mentor, sister against sister and brother against brother.

The show also features cutting-edge special effects, pyrotechnics, and latest state-of-the-art 3D video projection mapping.

With aerial stunts, martial arts and daring motorcycle skills, fans of all ages will be immersed in the Marvel universe in a show unlike anything they’ve ever seen before, say promoters.

“Our tremendously talented creative team and a nearly super human cast, have created a show that brings Marvel to life,” said Juliette Feld, producer of Marvel Universe LIVE!

“The show creates an experience that immerses families in non-stop action, creating movie-style thrills and jaw-dropping stunts that showcase the powers of your favourite Super Heroes right before your eyes.

"Audiences will be left on the edge of their seats as they witness the outrageous stunts and fight sequences in a truly memorable experience that puts fans at the centre of the action."

The show will also be flying into arenas in Nottingham, London, Glasgow, Liverpool, Belfast, Dublin, Newcastle, Manchester and Birmingham from September until December 2019. For full details visit www.marveluniverselive.co.uk.

Marvel Universe LIVE! 2019 UK Tour Dates

Nottingham: Motorpoint Arena: Sept 18-22

London: The O2: Sept 26 – Oct 6

Sheffield: FlyDSA Arena: Oct 10 – 13

Glasgow: SSE Hydro Arena: Oct 24-27

Liverpool: Echo Arena: Oct 31 – Nov 3

Newcastle: Metro Radio Arena: Nov 21-24

Manchester: Manchester Arena: Nov 28 – Dec 1

Birmingham: Arena Birmingham: Dec 5-8

The Incredible Hulk stars in Marvel Universe LIVE at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena from Thursday to Sunday, October 10 to 13, 2019

