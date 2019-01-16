VIDEO: Sheffield's men of steel vow to lift Britain's Strongest Man title at FlyDSA Arena

Steel City strongmen Paul Smith and Phil Roberts are ready to hoist stones, throw kegs, carry cars and lift heavy metal this Saturday (January 19).

And what they want to lift more than anything is the title of Britain's Strongest Man.

They will have family, friends and the rest of the city in their corner with the Giants Live competition and World's Strongest Man qualifier returning for a second year to its new home at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

Just one problem. Or ten to be precise.

They are amongst a dozen elite strongmen taking part - not just the best of British but many who have proven themselves on the world stage.

Retired strongman superstar Eddie 'The Beast' Hall, the 2017 World's Strongest Man and a record five times British champ, is back as a co-host and predicts it will be a close contest for his abdicated crown.

Surrey's super fit Adam Bishop, former European Strongest Man Laurence "Loz" Shahlaei, and Morecambe's nearly man Graham Hicks, are his favourites for first, second and third.

Fifty two-year-old Mark Felix aims to shock everyone and become the oldest ever Britain's Strongest Man, while legend Terry Hollands, four times Scotland's strongest man Luke 'The Highland Oak' Stoltman and his brother, Tom, also have eyes on the trophy.

But the Sheffield duo are out to prove them all wrong at the event to be filmed for TV screening at the end of the year.

Paul Smith, aged 24, can compete with the best of them - he won the U23 World Championship in Canada, was 2016's England Strongest Man and set a new world record at Britain's Strongest Man in last year in the Hammer Hold, a brutal test of endurance in which the athletes must hold at arms length the so-called Thor’s Hammer, weighing 30 Kilos.

He held it for a staggering 62.68 seconds.

“Last year I had a good performance but I made a bit of a mistake in the Yoke. It cost me a podium spot. This year I’m going for the win! It’s gonna be a tight battle, but I’m feeling confident,” said Paul.

Titanium Strength Gym, where Paul coincidently trains, is owned by former South Yorkshire police man and two times England's Strongest Man Phil Roberts, 33, who is also after a spot on the podium.

The 6ft 3ins athlete, weighing over 21 stones, is known for his agility, speed and movement.

He said: “There’s gonna be a good battle for the top. I’m not there just to take part - I am there for the win! We’re all fighting for the top place. It will be the best Britain’s Strongest Man for a long, long, time, I can guarantee you that."

