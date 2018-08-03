VIDEO: Rotherham roars with The Tom Killner Band new album Get Back Up

ROARING out of Rotherham is hotly tipped South Yorkshire R&B outfit The Tom Killner Band who have their sights on the USA with a third album released next month.

Get Back Up, promising a mix of raw rock power, ballads, anthems and slide-guitar reflecting American South rock influences, follows highly acclaimed live appearances across Europe.

They hope the new album, recorded at Edge Recording Studios, in Cheshire, will take them across the pond in 2019. First comes an extensive 2018 UK tour - dates below.

TICKETS & DOWNLOADS: For tickets, song download links and more information visit the band's official website at www.tomkillnerband.co.uk and followe them on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TomKillnerBand.

Frontman Tom, aged 22, the band's singer songwriter, is fast gaining a virtuoso reputation for his formidable guitar skills, mixing soulful blues with rocking funk.

He was recently honoured with Best Original Artist award at the inaugural Rotherham Music Awards, at the Magna Centre.

All in their early 20s, the band also consists of his former Clifton School pals Jake Ashton on drums, Oliver Tallent on bass, plus Wesley Brook on keyboards.

Tom collaborated with lyricist Paul Butcher on many of the tracks for the new album and revealed the title song was written after bad experiences with a previous record company.

He said: "I wanted to say to people, especially musicians, that no matter what anyone throws at you, don't let them knock the music out of you and extinguish the flame. Don't let them change you”

Get Back Up follows their critically acclaimed albums Hard Road and Live. It has been produced by Andy Quinn - producer and manager of Thin Lizzy founder and iconic guitarist, Eric Bell.

Andy said: “Having seen the commitment to innovate that Eric puts into every song, it was a thrill to see the same drive from Tom, another force of nature.

"We knew at the end of the sessions that something very special had been created in the studio."

Fans will get to judge for themselves when the album is released on September 28.

GET BACK UP TOUR DATES 2018:

Aug 18: Buxton Blues Festival

Aug 25: Rory Gallagher Festival Nantwich

Sept 9: Not The Newark Blues Festival

Sept 14: Blues And Ale Festival, Cleethorpes

Sept 23: Tom Killner Acoustic Show At The Trades, Rotherham

Sept 27: Backstage At The Green, Kinross

Sept 28: Riverside inn, Callander.

Sept 29: The big blues house, Darwen.

Oct 12: Blues At The Bay, Yarm

Oct 13: Ilkley Blues Festival

Oct 19:Church House, Sheffield

Nov 3: Woodlands Club, Rotherham

Nov 10: The Harlequin, Sheffield

Nov 11: The Musician, Leicester

Nov 17: Trades, Rotherham

Nov 24: FLYING CIRCUS, Newark-on-trent

Nov 30: Duck and Drake, Leeds

Dec 8: The Tempest Arms, Lincoln

Dec 15: Old School House, Barnsley

Dec 18: The Greystones, Sheffield