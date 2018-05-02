VIDEO PREVIEW: WWE arch rivals The Miz and Daniel Bryan to clash at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

WWE arch rivals The Miz and Daniel Bryan are about to give wrestling fans the match they have been waiting for - in an action packed night of live entertainment at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets, priced £28 - £78.40, are available online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk, via the ticket hotline on 0114 256 5656 or in person from the venue box office,

For almost two years the two former WWE champs have been at one another's throats.

The Miz went off on Bryan after being called a coward for his wrestling style.

But they've not clashed in the ring, until now.

WWE have announced a shake-up of their rosters and The MIz, also known as The A-Lister, has joined Smackdown Live - with Bryan, a man he long riled up, waiting for him there.

Bosses have now confirmed The Miz and former SmackDown general manager Bryan will grapple with unfinished business on the forthcoming WWE LIVE UK tour this month.

Daniel Bryan vs The Miz is on at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena on Friday, May 18.

Fans will be able to see many of their other favourite WWE TV superstars live in action all under one roof.

The main event is a WWE Championship Match with AJ Styles vs Shinsuke Nakamura.

United States Championship Match action will see Jeff Hardy vs Rusev w/ Aiden English.

A SmackDown Tag Team Championship Match is scheduled between The New Day vs The Usos vs The Bludgeon Brothers

And the SmackDown Women’s Championship Match will feature Charlotte Flair - daughter of two time Hall of Famer Ric Flair - against Carmella.

Others on the line up are Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs The Bar, Tye Dillinger vs Big Cass, Asuka, Becky Lynch and Naomi vs Absolution and Lana, Sin Cara vs Andrade Cien Almas w/ Zelina Vega, NXT Championship Match Aleister Black vs Alexander Wolfe, plus Tyler Bate, Trent Seven and Wolfgang vs Joseph Conners, James Drake and Sam Gradwell.

WWE LIVE is unique blend of sport and entertainment, combining in-ring match action with dramatic entertainment.

Bursting with all the drama and energy of a rock concert, in a fun, lively and exciting environment, WWE Live is the ultimate in family entertainment.

WWE Live will also visit Bournemouth, London, Birmingham, Liverpool and Newcastle.

Line up subject to change.