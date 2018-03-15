VIDEO PREVIEW: Torvill and Dean skate again as Dancing On Ice Live returns to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Dancing On Ice 2018 champ Jake Quickenden was crowned at the weekend but for many fans the highlight of the grand final was the return to the ice of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean

The king and queen of the ice are back - on made in Sheffield steel blades, as they revealed to us in an exclusive chat.

WATCH: Check our Torvill and Dean's Facebook Live chat with Graham Walker - CLICK HERE.

BUY TICKETS: Torvill and Dean will perform on the Dancing On Ice Live 2018 tour which plays Sheffield FyDSA Arena Tuesday to Thursday, March 27 to 29 - tickets £39.20, £50.40 and £69.44, including booking fee. Buy in person, call 0114 256 56 56 or book online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

The Olympic Gold medal winners, now aged 60 and 59 respectively, say they have always used the city's MK Blades - the Nike and Adidas of the skating world.

And they have been working on their comeback routines with secret rehearsals at iceSheffield before an incredible end of series TV show performance of The Impossible Dream.

Joining them on the tour will be champs Jake Quickenden and Vanessa Bauer, Kem Cetinay and Alexandra Murphy, Max Evans and Ale Izquierdo, Alex Beresford and Brianne Delcourt, Cheryl Baker and Dan Whiston, Donna Air and Mark Hanretty, plus two-time former DOI champion Ray Quinn and Alexandra Schauma, along with professional skaters Matt Evers, Sylvain Longchambon and Lukasz Rozycki.

They will skate for the votes of the tour judging panel, which includes Denise Van Outen. The audience also gets to vote by text to produce a different winner each night.

M any of the show's stars also skate on MK Blades. With a factory at Neepsend, the company can trace its business back more than 300 years - it has made skates for King William III, Queen Victoria and Prince Albert.

Now it is making for today's ice royalty.

Torvill and Dean will be back on the ice at Sheffield FlytDSA

Christopher Dean said: "We are skating on Sheffield steel, absolutely, on MK Blades - we always have and most probably always will.

"It's been 34 years sine we won the gold medal in 1984 on February 14 - for everybody else it's Valentine's Day. But we always say it is Bolero Day."

So will they be performing the Bolero on tour?

"The only think we can say is we are going to be skating, presenting and judging - then after that we are going to make the ice and switch the lights off," laughed Chris.

Dancing On Ice Live 2018 celebritry line up

Jayne added: "We're excited to get back on the ice. We've missed it - it's what we've been doing for most of our lives.

"We are going to be in big arenas again with a bigger ice surface than we use on TV - it's amazing to see how fast some of our skaters can actually skate - especially when the pros come on and do their thing. I think people are going to be wowed."

Dancing On Ice 2018 champ Jake Quickenden