VIDEO PREVIEW: Superheroes assemble for 2018 Yorkshire Cosplay Con at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

IS it a bird? Is it a plane? No, it's Superman...Batman...Iron Man..and every superhero, comic book, cartoon and fantasy character imaginable returning for Yorkshire Cosplay Con.

Spider-Man, Captain America, Darth Vader, Storm Troopers and even Dr Who's arch enemies the Daleks are heading to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

Thousands of fans, many of them dressed as their favourite heroes and villains in bought and home made outfits, will again assemble for two days of costume role play fun, on Saturday and Sunday, June 2 and 3.

BUY TICKETS: Advanced prices start from only £11.20 for adults and £8.96 for children (including booking fee). Tickets on sale from the FlyDSA Arena Box Office, through the ticket hotline on 0114 256 56 56 or online at www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

Highlights this year include more than 250 exhibition stalls, live stage performances, contests, games areas, TV and film prop photo opportunities, workshops, panels and special guest signers.

TV and film props on show will include a special Star Wars area, Doctor Who's Tardis plus Daleks, a Jurassic Park interactive dinosaur, The Star Throne and a pirate zone - with a Captain Jack Sparrow look-a-like.

International guests will include Billy West (Futurama Voices, Ren & Stimpy & Bugs Bunny) and Josh Grelle (Armin from Attack on Titan & Yuri from Yuri on Ice)..

Social media guests are CDawgVA (Voice Actor / Youtuber), Cauldron Of Mischief Cosplay (Cosplayer and Maker), Jimcredible (Stage Host / Cosplayer)., Jack Storey (Singer) , SuperSorrell (Youtuber / Toy Reviewer), Luna Chan Cosplay (Cosplayer), Northern Dragon Cosplay (Cosplayer / Maker), Xina Hailey (Youtuber / K-Pop Dancer) and Jack Pendragon (Fashion / Cosplayer).

If you a fan of anime, comic books, sci-fi or video games, or an uber-geek who loves it all, then Yorkshire Cosplay is the ultimate fun packed weekend for you, says co-organiser Jon Higson.

But he says dressing up as a character is not obligatory.

He said: "We have had lots of feedback and questions over the past two years from fans who want to come to the show but don’t want to come dressed up or have money for big budget costumes.

"We say come along, enjoy the show and wear what makes you happy and comfortable.

"You don’t have to cosplay, of course. But once you’ve been, you’ll be planning who to come as next year.

"Cosplay, short for ‘Costume Play’, is for everyone; from children in fancy dress, to adults who want to embrace their alter-ego. From professional costumers to handcrafted costumes, you are likely to see a whole array of wonderful characters which wouldn’t be possible anywhere else.

"Our family-friendly convention. gives everyone the opportunity to be who they want to be. It's about having fun."

He dded: "As well as meeting the famous stars of TV shows and movies, our event has a schedule packed with live stage performances, plus a wide range of activities suitable for the entire family, including workshops, card and video gaming events, plus role play games.

"At Yorkshire Cosplay Con we pride ourselves on being the ultimate family day out, so bring along the kids for free face painting and balloon modeling. Children will even get a chance to show off their own outfits in our kids’ cosplay competition.

"Characters from your favourite popular culture niches come to life around you, making for the most amazing photo opportunities with the props and vehicles from favourite shows.

For more details, a full list of activities, guests and stallholders, including general security procedures and details of allowed props, visit www.yorkshirecosplayconvention.co.uk and www.flydsaarena.co.uk

