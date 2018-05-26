VIDEO PREVIEW: Sneak peek first look as Jurassic Kingdom robotic dinosaurs roar at Sheffield Norfolk Park

MONSTER sized family fun roared into Sheffield today with Norfolk Heritage Park transformed into Jurassic Kingdom - home to more than 30 life size dinosaurs.

The huge stars of the show include a giant T-rex and a 16m long Diplodocus.

And many of these life-like prehistoric beasts roar, snarl, snap their jaws. move their eyes and sway their tails as they are robotically brought back to life using state-of-the-art animatronics.

BUY TICKETS: Jurassic Kingdom, offering an education and fun day out for all the family, runs for a fortnight during the half term break, from May 26 to June 10, 2018. Ticket available on site or visit www.jurassickingdom.uk.

The jaw-dropping technology helps to transport visitors back in time 65 million years to see first hand what these magnificent creatures look like up close and personal - some fighting, others entertainingly trying to smash their way out of cages, with baby dinos hatching in front of you.

South Yorkshire's own Internationally renowned, multi award-winning palaeontologist, Dean Lomax, from Doncaster, has advised on the UK touring exhibition, provided input into each of the dinosaurs and other prehistoric reptile models.

The exhibition actually features full-sized dinosaur replicas from Jurassic, Triassic and Cretaceous periods on a trail through the park,

Younger fans can also try their hand at digging for bones in an excavation area and learn more about how dinosaurs lived in an educational marquee on site.

But despite the big roars, it is very much a family-friendly exhibition says Naz Kabir, event director at Weli Creative, multi-media experts who have been thrilling thrilled tens of thousands of dino fans with their exhibition.

He said: "People of all ages will love it.

“It’s a fantastic, interactive exhibition with lifelike dinosaurs of all shapes and sizes, roaring and moving as our visitors approach them.

“Our awe-inspiring dinosaurs give people the chance to experience the sheer size and scale of these fascinating creatures.

“We basically transport people back in time more than 65 million years. It's educational and fun.

"As well as experiencing the thrill of being in the midst of these impressive and incredibly lifelike creatures, visitors can also learn about how the dinosaurs lived, millions of years ago.

Roar-some sight is this tar of the show...this huge animatronic T-Rex

“It’s a unique chance for families and school visitors to enjoy an entertaining and educational day out, and get some truly unforgettable photos along the way.

“There’s been a great buzz of excitement about this coming to Sheffield since we announced it, so we can’t wait to welcome families to experience the excitement for themselves."

The walking tour lasts around an hour - depending on how fast you can run, laughed Naz.

He said: “I think almost everyone loves dinosaurs, you just have to look at everything from kids’ books to Hollywood films to see how popular they are.

"They remain one of the great mysteries of history however, so while we may never be able to bring any back to life, we can do the next best thing. That’s what JurassicKingdom is all about – fun, adventure, excitement and education.

“The UK tour has been a huge success with visitors old and young loving the chance to get up close to creatures that have been extinct for millions of years. "We are looking forward to bringing the dinosaurs to Sheffield and to another fantastic setting, which really adds to the overall experience.”

Sheffield Norfolk Heritage Parktransformed into Jurassic Kingdom until June 10, 2018

Dinosaur expert Dean Lomax said: “What we’ve been able to do is add the very latest information on the interpretation boards with regards to these particular dinosaurs based on recent research and statistics.

"That means when families come to visit, children can enjoy learning something new and exciting based on the latest research around these magnificent creatures from the past."

* Jurassic Kingdom is in Sheffield from Saturday, May 26 to Sunday, June 10, closed June 4, 5 and 6. It opens 10am to 6pm, last entry at 5pm.

Tickets are from £11.50 for adults, £10.50 concessions, £9.50 for children, and £38 for a family ticket, plus standard booking fees. Free entry for children aged two and under. For details and to book visit www.jurassickingdom.uk.

Battling dinosaurs come to life with robotic wizardry

Run for it...these Raptors are breaking out of their cage