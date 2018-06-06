VIDEO PREVIEW: Scouting For Girls, Go West, Toploader, Liberty X, Right Said Fred and Sheffield’s Lucy Spraggan at Wentworth Music Festival June 16

Chart-toppers Scouting For Girls will headline the second Wentworth Music Festival with an all-star bill also now including Go West, Toploader, Liberty X, Right Said Fred and Sheffield’s Lucy Spraggan.

There will also be comedy this year with a Last Laugh Comedy Stage and appearances by Phoenix Nights funnyman Justin Moorhouse, Live At The Apollo star Jo Caulfield and Jonny Awsum, of Britain’s Got Talent.

Children’s TV icon Timmy Mallett will be host the music main stage.

And there will be more than 40 acts - including platforms for hotly-tipped rising local talent - with four stages during this year's 10-hour festival on Saturday, June 16, 11.30am to 9.30pm.

TICKETS: Tickets are £45 for adults, £10 for children, ged four to 12. Children aged three and under admitted free. The last day to buy online tickets will be Sunday, June 10 - giving time to be delivered. Full details at www.wentworthmusicfestival.co.uk or buy at sivtickets.com.

Tickets can also be bought from The Village Shop in Wentworth, or the Horseshoe Pub in Harley. There will be no box office selling tickets at the event on the day.

Another big name has been added to the bill - organisers have announced a new partnership with Welcome To Yorkshire.

Yorkshire's official tourism agency, which brought he world famous Tour De France to the county and delivers the annual Tour De Yorkshire, is now helping the festival to hit the right notes regionally, nationally and internationally.

Wentworth Woodhouse stately home, on the border of Rotherham and Barnsley, is the spectacular backdrop for the outdoor music and comedy festival.

The largest fronted stately home in Europe and a structure that itself is steeped in history, the house has been used as a backdrop to many huge films and TV productions, most recently ITV’s Victoria and the big screen Oscar winning Winston Churchill bi-opic Darkest Hour.

It follows an inaugural line-up las year headlined by Tony Christie, with support from Heaven 17, T’Pau, Dodgy, and Lemar.

The festival is the brain child of radio presenter pals Toby Foster and Steve White, their aim being to create a fun family day out for their neighbours and friends.

Toby said: "So much more than just a music festival, on the day before Father’s Day we are bringing the biggest party we can, right here to Wentworth. Fantastic headline music acts, a full comedy tent line up that could easily grace the West End stages, a new music arena where some of our finest local bands get to strut their stuff to a friendly crowd and a kids tent with award winning entertainers to make sure that everyone goes home happy.

"We’ve a full fairground, loads of food and drink stalls and a 100 foot long bar to make sure that everyone gets served as quickly as possible! In the beautiful surroundings of Wentworth Woodhouse with the rolling countryside in the background, this is the perfect summer’s afternoon. Bring your chairs, maybe a sandwich or two but most importantly bring a smile."

Headliners Scouting For Girls

“We’re both passionate about Rotherham and indeed about Wentworth Woodhouse, we live in the area so wanted to put on a great day for local people to experience. Knowing Wentworth Woodhouse incredibly well, and its surroundings, we knew this would be the perfect location”

Steve added: “Last year was our first, an absolute belter, so don’t miss out this year. We had an incredible response, more than we anticipated if I’m honest, so there was no doubt about doing it again this year and the aim now, for both us and Wentworth Woodhouse, is to make this an annual family friendly event.”

Sir Gary Verity DL, Chief Executive of Welcome to Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted that Wentworth Music Festival have chosen to partner with Welcome to Yorkshire. The festival is a fantastic family event with music, comedy, food and drink set in the picturesque location of Wentworth Woodhouse which featured in our 2018 Tour de Yorkshire route earlier this month. Millions of people from 190 countries around the world watched the coverage and it was a fantastic opportunity to show off the beautiful location.

“If you saw the coverage and want to visit for yourself, this festival is the perfect opportunity to see the stunning countryside of South Yorkshire!”

As well as the main music and comedy stages there will also be a wealth of fresh talent performing on the New Music Stage as well as a dedicated Kids Entertainment Village, guaranteeing that Wentworth Music Festival really will have something for everyone to enjoy.

Toby added: “We watched the Tour De Yorkshire pass through Wentworth this year and it was amazing, something both the village and Welcome To Yorkshire should be incredibly proud of. We certainly need more of these kind of events that bring people together and just create a feel-good atmosphere for everyone.\

Go West

“We limit the capacity to 6000 people, so everyone is guaranteed enough space to spread out and enjoy the day. And we most certainly include local businesses too, for example whilst we have an online box office we also sell tickets at Wentworth Village Shop – we think there’s something nice and old-fashioned about that, the fact people can pop in and buy a butty from Craig and Zoe at the same time as buying their tickets, it’s great!"

Steve said: “Welcome To Yorkshire do an amazing job of telling not just the rest of the country, but the entire world about how great this county is so for Wentworth Music Festival to be part of that is a huge honour for us. Our festival home is the largest fronted stately home in Europe so if we can attract people to the house for the first time by visiting Wentworth Music Festival then that’s a great achievement.

All star bill at Wentworth Music Festival on Saturday, June 16

Toploader

Liberty X

Wentworth Music Festival partners Welcome To Yorkshire

Right Said Fred