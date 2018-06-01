VIDEO PREVIEW: Mosfest 2018 with The Pigeon Detectives, Bad Manners and The Christians

Have your say

The Pigeon Detectives, Bad Manners and The Christians and more will thrill thousands of music fans this weekend as headliners at Sheffield's Mosfest 2018.

This family friendly festival is in its seventh year and takes place at Don Valley Bowl, Sheffield, this Saturday, June 2.

This year’s acts also include Twisted Wheel, Ferocious Dog and Tom Hingleys Karpets.

In all 27 bands play over three stages. Tribute bands include The Courtbetweeners, Human League tribute 'Dare', Gimme Abba and Verve tribute 'Lucky Man.

Local SKA favourites Jungle Lion play as well as the best in local bands which include The Wired, Liberty Ship, The Reytons, The Rosadocs, Cellar Door Moon Crow, The Harringtons, The Kicklips, Saint Petersburg, Velcro Teddy Bears, The Kavaliers and The Seamonsters.

Top Manchester outfits The Winachi Tribe and No Hot Ashes are also on the bill.

The Midlands is represented by The Jack Fletcher band and The Assist along with Britpop covers favourites Marquis Drive.

Cash for kids is their 2018 chosen charity.

Past acts include Paul Heaton and Jacqui Abbott, Cast, The Lightning Seeds, Reverend & the Makers, The Farm, The Twang, Selector, From the Jam, Space, Milburn, The Dualers, Doctor and the Medics plus many more.

Doors open on Saturday at 10.45am and close at 10.45pm

Tickets are £25 Adults, £8 Under 16’s, Under 9’s are free. Pay on the day is £30.

For more visit www.mosboroughmusicfestival.co.uk