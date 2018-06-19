VIDEO PREVIEW: Made In Motown add matinee show after sell out at Barnsley's Lamproom Theatre

Get ready here they come...again!

Popular tribute band Made In Motown have announced a matinee performance after selling out their forthcoming evening show at Barnsley's Lamproom Theatre on Sunday, July 1.

They are bringing the classic 1960s sounds of Martha Reeves, The Temptations, The Supremes, The Four Tops, Marvin Gaye and many more to the intimate theatre venue, with an extra show at 2.30pm.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets, already selling fast, are £15 each, £13 concessions - buy online at www.barnsleylamproom.com, call 01226 200075, or buy in person in Westgate, Barnsley S70 2DX. The box office is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 2.30pm.

Formed last year, but already taking the live music scene by storm, the band with The Men In Black backing group of experienced musicians perform faithful renditions of some of the most recognisable songs on the planet

Expect to hear the likes of Stevie Wonder's Signed, Sealed, Delivered and Smokey Robinson's The Tears Of A Clown.

It was the beat of a generation and the sound of a nation - the sound that changed America.

They motor through 30 Sixties and Seventies' classics in 90 minutes recreating the sounds of a golden era and an iconic record label.

Made In Motown features Jessica Poole, Hayley Arnold and Anna Shotter on vocals, Graham Alexander on bass, Mark Witty on sax, Steve Reynolds on guitar, Wayne Mitchell keyboard and Simon White drums.

LINKS:

Web site: madeinmotown.co.uk

Facebook: www.facebook.com/Madeinmotown1

Twitter: @MadeInMotown1

YouTube: bit.ly/YouTubeMadeInMotown

Made In Motown add matinee performance after selling out evening show at Barnsley's Lamproom Theatre on Sunday, July 1