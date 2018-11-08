VIDEO PREVIEW: Dream Big as Disney On Ice skates into Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Dream Big and your Disney wishes can come true - just ask iceSheffield trained Adam Miller.

The 20-year-old has skated off with a job touring the world with Disney On Ice.

And he is making his debut with the company in their aptly-named new ice spectacular Dream Big, with nine performances oer fie days at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena from Wednesday to Sunday, November 14 to 18.

BUY TICKETS: Guarantee your tickets. They are priced from £19.80 - buy in person from the Arena box office, call the box office on 0114 256 5656 or visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk.

It will be a special 'homecoming' when he take to the ice with many of his loveable Disney friends including Mickey Mouse - who celebrates his 90th anniversary at the Arena.

Mickey made his first public on screen appearance in Steamboat Willie, one of the world's first sound cartoons, on November 18, 1928.

Fearless Moana and demigod Maui make European ice show debut

And fans who arrive early to join a special 90th anniversary celebration in honour of Mickey Mouse at every performance.

The all-new production, produced by Feld Entertainment, assembles a collection of inspiring stories with eight tales of courage and heart, connected by a cast of characters from Disney classics exploring the depths, heights and horizons of their dreams.

For the first time in Europe, fans will also get to see fearless Moana and 'the greatest demigod that ever lived', Maui, on an action-packed voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti, live on ice.

Other Dream Big highlights include Rapunzel’s hair-raising Tangled quest to see the floating lights, a dramatic retelling of Frozen and the sisterly love that saved a kingdom, with Anna, Elsa and Olaf, plus a celebration of strength, bravery and kindness that inspired generation after generation with Jasmine, Ariel, Aurora, Belle and Cinderella.

iceSheffield trained Disney On Ice skater Adam Miller

It was the high-flying jumps, breath-taking skating and Disney favourites that got ensemble skate Adam hooked as a youngster who remembers dressing up as characters like Woody and Buzz from Toy Story to cheer the skaters on.

Those trips that made him want to join the company and he hopes his story will inspire other Sheffield skaters to Dream Big.

Adam took up skating at the age of 11, training six days a week near his home on Tyneside. But three years ago he got the opportunity to train at iceSheffield and his dream came true after he sent an audition tape to Disney On Ice. He was offered a job a week later.

He said of iceSheffield: “It is one of our main rinks in Britain and my skating took off even more. I transitioned from free skating to ice dance and I started competing at ice dance internationally.

Disney On Ice present Dream Big at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena from Wednesday to Sunday, November 14 to 18

“I worked very hard at the pair numbers and developing my skating to this point."

“I always dreamed of being in a Disney On Ice show so I have worked very hard through the years to get to this position.

"My parents took me to the show every year so I used to be inspired by all the skating and how amazing it looked.

“It’s amazing yo now be part of it all. It is incredible to see the children cheering and smiling and clapping.”

* Tickets are priced from £19.80 - buy in person from the Arena box office, call 0114 256 5656 or visit www.flydsaarena.co.uk..

Fire breathing dragon on the ice in Dream Big

Disney fans will also get to see the likes of Jasmine and Aladdin