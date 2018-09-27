VIDEO PREVIEW: Doctor Who TV time slot revealed as Yorkshire's Jodie Whittaker brings geeky new charm to the role

GRITTY, witty, blunt, resourceful and always there for those in need - the new and first female Doctor Who embodies great Yorkshire qualities and even speaks with the accent.

The 13th Time Lord - who battles aliens in Sheffield - is played by local lass Jodie Whittaker, who has kept her own voice for the iconic role in the new series which launches on BBC One on Sunday, October 7, at 6.45pm.

But the Doctor's connection with God's own county ends right there.

Jodie is quick to point out the Doctor is 'not a Yorkshire character'.

The 36-year-old, from Skelmanthorpe, near Huddersfield and takes over from Peter Capaldi, told us: "I turned up for the audition and was told it was OK to use my own voice. Throughout the entire process it never felt wrong.

"But it's certainly not a Yorkshire character. It's a body with a voice and that voice is mine.

"If I was from London and I had chosen to do a Yorkshire accent it would have a real meaning behind it, in a way that it doesn't, in this instance, because it's me.

"I take my hat off to David Tennant who transformed his voice as well as doing a phenomenal Doctor. I was lucky, I could just use what I've been given."

She was speaking at the world premiere of her first episode which was held at The Light cinema in Sheffield to celebrate the city as home to the new series.

VIPs, lucky fans and competition winners who got a ticket were sworn to secrecy while media guests had to sign non-disclosure forms to keep the story details top secret until it airs next month.

It will get simultaneous screenings around the world.

But what we can reveal is the new series is bigger, bolder, darker and more cinematic than ever - with lots of Sheffield landscape glimpses and references in the first episode, including an iconic landmark finale with Jodie doing all her own incredible stunts.

The Woman Who Fell To Earth, with the title itself paying homage to David Bowie's 1976 sci-fi classic The Man Who Fell to Earth, will see the nation fall for a new star.

Within no time at all we forget the sex of the character was ever an issue as she brings her own geeky charm to the role but remains masterfully in control with all the essence of previous incarnations.

Doctor Who cast on red carpet in Sheffield - Tosin Cole, who plays Ryan, Mandip Gill, who plays Yaz, The Doctor, Jodie Whittaker and Bradley Walsh, who is Graham. Photo: Andrew Roe.

This is unmissable TV, an edge-of-the-seat adventure, though some younger viewers may be left hiding behind the sofa when the first super scary new monster reveals itself - just as fans did more than 50-years ago when the Daleks first landed.

Showrunner Chris Chibnall, a lifelong fan, said the new series is better than he even imagined. He said: "It exceeds what I hoped we could achieve and that's because of a brilliant cast and crew.

"There's fun, monsters, action-adventure, characters and an amazing new Doctor."

The Doctor's three new companions also attended the screening - The Chase game show host and Law And Order UK actor Bradley Walsh, 58, newcomer Tosin Cole, 26 and Leeds girl Mandip Gill, 30.

Gill, previously on TV in Hollyoaks, Cuckoo, Doctors, The Good Karma Hospital and Casualty, says her family is unfazed by her landing the role of Yasmin Khan which is set to make her a household name.

Only a few people have recognised her so far.

Yorkshire's Jodie Whittaker is the new Doctor Who

She said: "A lady was reading the Doctor Who magazine next to me and she offered me chocolate and then said she loved Doctor Who, so I thought she had recognised me. She hadn't. I read the whole article over her shoulder and went and bought it.

"I have had one fan ask for a picture and then no, nothing. I'm waiting for it."

Walsh, who saw his Doctor Who debut for the first time at the premiere, confessed he hadn't watched the iconic series for more than 40-years and revealed his son and wife convinced him to take the part, of Graham O'Brien.

He said: "I remember watching William Hartnell and Pat Troughton - I stopped watching because I was too busy playing football every Saturday. So this is the first whole episode I've watched since.

"And it's fantastic. I'm just thrilled with it, I really am. I'm blown away.

"It's an iconic show, a global phenomenon. It looks sensational and I actually can't wait to see the rest of the series.

"We are lucky because we have a lead actress who is wonderful to be around and leads from the front. She is funny, kind and generous with her performance."

Bigger, bolder, darker and more cinematic than ever - Doctor Who is back on Sunday, October 7, at 6.45pm.