VIDEO PREVIEW: Disney On Ice spectacular Dream Big coming to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Disney On Ice is skating back to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena with a brand new show called Dream Big - featuring Moana, Tangled, Beauty and the Beast and more.

The UK tour will stop off in Sheffield from Wednesday to Sunday, November 14 to 18.

There will be or nine performances - including three each day on the Saturday and Sunday.

Appearing for the first time ever in a Disney On Ice tour in the UK are fearless girl.Moana and demigod Maui.

The characters featured in the 2016 Disney animated musical adventure called Moana, about a strong-willed daughter of a chief of a Polynesian village, who sets out to return the heart of Te Fiti and save her people.

Now fans can join them on an action-packed voyage to restore Te Fiti's stolen heart of live on ice!

This all-new production, produced by Feld Entertainment, assembles a collection of inspiring stories celebrating the courage of Disney’s most adventurous heroines from Frozen, Little Mermaid, Tangled, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin, Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty.

Dream Big focuses on characters who dreamed of more and embarked on adventures across land, sky and sea.

There is also a party before the show, for those who arrive early, where you can help to celebrate the 90th birthday of the most iconic Disney character and Walt Disney’s ultimate dreamer, Mickey Mouse.

The tour will also take in Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Nottingham and London from September 21 to January 6, 2019.

TICKETS: For a complete list of UK tour dates and tickets for all shows visit www.disneyonice.co.uk. Tickets went on sale to UK Feld Entertainment Priority customers today, Tuesday, June 19, at 9am - to become one and to take advantage of the pre‑sale head to www.prioritycustomer.co.uk

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, June 29, at 9am. Full details on the Sheffield FlyDSA Arena web site at www.flydsaarena.co.uk - CLICK HERE.

