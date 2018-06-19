VIDEO PREVIEW: Disney On Ice Dream Big skating to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena - get pre-sale priority tickets here

Disney On Ice is skating back to Sheffield FlyDSA Arena with a brand new show called Dream Big - featuring Moana, Tangled, Beauty and the Beast and more.

The UK tour will stop off in Sheffield for nine performance over three days, from Wednesday to Sunday, November 14 to 18.

BUY TICKETS: Tickets are on sale now to UK Feld Entertainment priority customers at www.disneyonice.co.uk. To become a priority customer and take advantage of the pre-sale, to get your hands on the best seats, head to www.prioritycustomer.co.uk

Tickets will go on general sale on Friday, June 29, at 9am. Full details on the Sheffield FlyDSA Arena web site at www.flydsaarena.co.uk - CLICK HERE.

Appearing for the first time ever in a Disney On Ice tour in the UK are fearless girl.Moana and demigod Maui.

The characters featured in the 2016 Disney animated musical adventure Moana, about a strong-willed daughter of a chief of a Polynesian village, who sets out to return the heart of Te Fiti and save her people.

Now fans can join them on an action-packed voyage to restore Te Fiti's stolen heart of live on ice.

This all-new production, produced by Feld Entertainment, assembles a collection of inspiring stories connected by a cast of characters with a desire to explore the depths, heights and horizons of their dreams.

Alongside Moana and demigod Maui are eight tales of courage and heart, including Frozen, Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin and Tangled.

Courage leads the way for Disney’s most daring heroines, in this brand-new ice skating spectacular.

Moana and demigod Maui will set sail on the ice at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Travel to the kingdom of Arendelle with Anna, Elsa and Olaf in a dramatic retelling of the sisterly love that saved a kingdom.

Jump into amazing adventures with Aladdin as he seizes his chance to outwit his adversaries in the marketplace of Agrabah.

Discover uncharted worlds with Rapunzel and Jasmine.

Battle the villain Maleficent in the form of a fire-breathing dragon alongside Prince Phillip, igniting the ice in a blazing spectacle.

Disney On Ice show Dream Big skating in at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Dive under the sea with headstrong Ariel as she yearns to explore life above the waves and is willing to risk it all for curiosity and the thrill of adventure.

And find the inner strength that comes from kindness and determination with Belle, Aurora and Cinderella.

Plus, arrive early to celebrate 90 years of Walt Disney’s true original, Mickey Mouse. High-flying jumps, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience your family will never forget.

“Disney On Ice presents Dream Big was created with the intention to inspire everyone to explore their world by highlighting the defining moments of relatable characters who became their own heroes,” says Executive Vice President and Producer Nicole Feld.

“Having both a daughter and son at home, I knew it was important to present a variety of Disney stories as well as show the connection between these stories and illustrate how a journey can unfold in many ways.”

Dream Big captures all the magic and adventure of Disney’s immortal tales through cutting edge figure-skating, eye-catching costumes and stunning set designs, says Feld Entertainment Regional Vice President, Steven Armstrong.

Be our guest as Belle finds inner strength from kindness and determination in Beauty and the Beast

Through innovative lighting and thrilling special effects, audiences are transported to a world of imagination, where heroes of every kind seek to fulfill their dreams. High-flying jumps, breathtaking skating and lovable Disney friends make Disney On Ice presents Dream Big an experience families will never forget, he added.

Mr Armstrong said: “Our greatest wish for our guests is that they will be inspired by these tales of bravery and see that anything is possible if you follow your dreams.

“Many of the stories we’re presenting – like Cinderella and The Little Mermaid - have been around for generations and stand the test of time. Others, like Moana and Frozen, inspire a new generation of young girls through self-reliance and a belief in themselves.”

Disney On Ice presents Dream Big will be skating into Glasgow, Newcastle, Manchester, Birmingham, Sheffield, Nottingham and London from September 21, 2018 to January 6, 2019.

For the complete list of tour dates, head to www.disneyonice.co.uk

LINKS:

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DisneyOnIceUK

Twitter: @DisneyOnIce #DreamBig

YouTube: www.youtube.com/DisneyOnIce

Instagram: @DisneyOnIce

Mickey and Minnie will join other Disney favourites back on the ice