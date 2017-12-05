VIDEO PREVIEW: Come Back Fighting is knockout new album by Yorkshire's Philippa Hanna

Come Back Fighting is the knockout inspirational new album which packs a real punch for country pop from Yorkshire songbird Philippa Hanna.

It has already hit number one the iTunes UK country chart.

She told us: "I've called it Come Back Fighting after one of the tracks on the album, because I've connected with a lot of people who have had tough times. At some stage we've all felt rejected and disappointed, where things have not gone to plan. Being knocked down is not unusual. It happens to everybody. But to get back up, brush yourself off and carry on, to come back fighting and stronger - that is extraordinary. So I wrote that as a tribute to everybody who is doing that. And also to encourage anyone who might need to do that."

The Sheffield singer songwriter is celebrating a growing fan base helped by high profile support gigs opening for Lionel Richie, Little Mix and most recently Britain's Got Talent winners Collabro.

Now she is headlining her own Christmas shows to promote her sixth studio album, which marks 10 years of making music and more than 1,000 live performances. Full dates below and check out philippahanna.com.

With much of the album written in Nashville, Philippa has brought together a range of pop, country and gospel influences, assembling an impressive collection of musicians.

It features former Manfred Mann frontman and BBC Radio 2 presenter Paul Jones on harmonica, world-champion banjo player John Dowling and members of leading UK gospel choirs.

The album, recorded at Chairworks Studios in Castleford, West Yorkshire,was also made with her long-term collaborators guitarist Roo Walker and manager Andy Baker.

From the acoustic reggae- infused Dorothy to the hard- hitting bluesy title track, Come Back Fighting, listeners are drawn into the storytelling narrative that has put Philippa on the map.

With covers of WIllie Nelson’s classic Always on My Mind and Hank William’s I Saw The Light, the album succeeds in catering for her incredibly broad fan-base.

Off The Wagon kicked off proceedings as the debut single, achieving extensive radio support from BBC Radio 2 Introducing and country stations.

Fans helped to fund the album through Rocket Fuel, the crowdfunding site Philippa helped to launch in 2014.

Since her 2007 debut, she has released studio albums, an EP and a live DVD, and published two autobiographical books.

Born into a musical family, Philippa knew from an early age that that making music was all she wanted to do. Her music frequently draws upon her experiences of a turbulent youth, and the Christian faith she found in 2004.

She aims to offer a positive message for fans: Songs like I Am Amazing and Raggedy Doll have seen Philippa champion self-esteem in young people, and she also works as an advocate for children's charity Compassion International.

She said: "I'm so excited to announce that I have a brand new album out this year and we only started making it a few months ago.

"It might seem like its come out of nowhere and people might be surprised I've been making a new album so soon after Speed Of Light...but I had some really special songs, that I thought would end up on that album ut they just didn't fit the sound. Speed Of Light was more a pop production. But I had these songs that were really personal and special. People kept asking me about songs like Off The Wagon, which I've been singing for a couple of years and Getting On With Life, which really seems to connect with people.

"I had those songs and wrote a bunch more, earlier this year in Nashville that fitted well with these. Organic, rootsy and a bit more like the old Philippa, like something from Through The Woods. We had time and the right people around us, so we did it.

"We recorded it old school with all the band in the studio at the same time. I got completely carried away and we had an amazing time brining these songs to life. It really came together so quickly."

Fans of Philippa can support her music, her mission and her new chapter Stateside through the innovative Rocket Fuel platform, for which she acted as a flagship artist: Pick up music, merchandise, handicrafts and more at rocketfuelhq.com/philippahanna.

2017 Christmas Tour Dates

Thu, Dec 7, 2017, 7pm: Norwegian Church in Cardiff Bay

Fri, Dec 8, 7.30pm: The Heath Methodist Church - Runcorn

Sat, Dec 9, 6pm: Raggedy Doll the Musical - Leatherhead

Tue, Dec 12, 6.30pm: Riverside church - Sleaford

Thu, Dec 14, 7pm: The Vine - Dunfermline

Fri, Dec 15, 7pm: Claremont Parish Church, East Killbride - Glasgow

Mon, Dec 18, 6pm: Dawley Baptist Church - Telford

Tue, Dec 19, 7pm: Lifecentral Church - Halesowen

