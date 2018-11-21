VIDEO PREVIEW: Arenacross motorbike daredevils flying in for two dates at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

Death defying motorbike daredevils are gearing up for fast and furious high octane action as Arenacross returns for two nights of trills at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

A mix of pyrotechnics, lasers and and some of the world’s top AX riders will vroom in on Friday and Saturday, February 15 and 16, 2019.

Arena doors will open at 6pm, with the opening ceremony getting underway at 7.30pm.

The world’s best Arenacross and Freestyle Motocross riders will descend upon The Fly DSA Arena for the final two-date round of the 2019 Arenacross Tour.

With its killer mix of all-action racing and gravity-defying Freestyle Motocross, set to a pumping soundtrack and laser show, this is a non-stop, three-hour white-knuckle ride.

The Arenacross Tour – the UK’s fastest-growing indoor Motocross race contest – takes the spectacular elements of outdoor racing on to purpose-built indoor jump-infested dirt tracks.

Six thousand tonnes of dirt will be trucked into the venue creating one of the most extreme tracks the UK has ever seen as Sheffield plays host to the final round.

The Freestyle Motocross showcase takes place 40 feet above the track with riders hitting purpose-built ramps and then attempting to out-do each other as they whip and back-flip 100kg motorcycles in an amazing display of aerial gymnastics.

Once considered MX mavericks, freestylers are now highly-paid sporting stars who compete in year-round world tour events such as the X Games.

Arenacross new-signing, multiple French Supercross champ, Greg Aranda, will take the prime Pro rider slot within the Team Green Kawasaki camp.

Arenacross Pro champs Fabien Izoird, Cedric Soubeyras, Thomass Ramette return to challenge for the 2019 title.

He will be hoping to snatch the AX Pro title from compatriot Cedric Soubeyras of FRO Systems; a prospect made all the sweeter by the fact that the two French riders are massively competitive, like-minded in their no-holds-barred approach to racing and determined to be the best.

Other big names taking part are set to include multi Aussie champ and former US supercross top runner Dan Reardon, hree-time Arenacross Pro winner Thomas Ramette (SR75 Suzuki), Fabien Izoird (Shocktech Kawasaki), the first-ever Arenacross Pro titleholder Adam Chatfield (Wooldridge Demolition) and German Supercross Champion Nick Thury,Two Brits complete the Team Green Pro grid with AX stalwart Jack Brunell on a KX450, and current Pro Lites champ Joe Clayton, eager to retain his crown, but looking like he’s got quite a battle on his hands.

The Arenacross Tour – a six-round, three-venue championship - starts at The SSE Arena, Belfast, on January 18 and 19, before moving to The Genting Arena, Birmingham, on February 1 and 2.

It has made another original move by becoming the country’s first off-road race series to secure a betting partner.

The recently-launched Pitstop Betting (PSB) enters the AX arena for 2019, delivered via an exclusive App dedicated to motorsports and downloadable through the App Store and Google Play. Its simple mobile interface is not just for placing wagers, but to also provide comprehensive information on the series, the races, the riders and more

Arenacross fans will be able to place a fun bet on incidents between the leading Pro racers

Arenacross 2019 UK Tour:

January 18 – The SSE Arena, Belfast

January 19 – The SSE Arena, Belfast

February 1 – The Genting Arena, Birmingham

February 2 – The Genting Arena, Birmingham

February 15 – The Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield

February 16 – The Fly DSA Arena, Sheffield