VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: WWE Elimination Chamber star vows brutal night at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena

WWE Elimination Chamber wrestling superstar Baron Corbin today sent a special message to Yorkshire fans as he promised a brutal night of action at Sheffield FlyDSA Arena.

Corbin faces a rematch with Braun Strowman, who he defeated in a no disqualification match at last night's pay-per-view Elimination Chamber event in Texas - one of the highlights on the WWE calendar.

And the 6ft 8ins 20st giant vowed it will be another beating for Strowman when the WWE 2019 Live Tour arrives on Thursday, May 16.

In an exclusive message sent to fans - watch the video above - Corbin said: :"Sheffield, United Kingdom - May 16th at FlyDSA Arena, WWE is coming to town.

"We are bringing all of your favourite superstars and I really can't wait to see the look on your kid's face when I beat them up.

"So, if I was you, I would get your tickets fast because I'm coming to town and it's definitely going to sell out.":

Also scheduled to appear in Sheffield are female wrestlers Bayley and Sasha Banks, the so called The Boss 'N' Hug Connection, who won a women's tag team Elimination Chamber match to write themselves into the history books as the inaugural holders of the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship,

Finn Bálor, who defeated Bobby Lashley and Lio Rush in a 2-on-1 handicap match to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship, is also scheduled to face Lashley in Sheffield.

The bill includes Nia Jax, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

All WWE scheduled line-ups could change - subject to injuries.

The Elimination Chamber main event saw Daniel Bryan retain the WWE Championship by defeating AJ Styles, Samoa Joe, Kofi Kingston, Randy Orton and Jeff Hardy in an Elimination Chamber match.

Ronda Rousey defeated Ruby Riott to retain the WWE Raw Women's Championship.

