VIDEO: Charity begins at Home as Kate Rusby donates Meadowhall TV song sales to Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice

Charity really does begin at Home for Yorkshire songbird Kate Rusby.

The folk superstar has teamed up with Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre to give Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice all the proceeds from the sale of her new limited-edition single, called Home.

It follows a huge demand for the song after the mall used it on their new Christmas TV advert.

The £3 single, which is being sold at Meadowhall customer service desks, also features Big Brave Bill Saves Christmas, about a Yorkshire Tea fuelled Barnsley superhero, from her brand new 13-track festive album, Angels and Men.

Singer songwriter Kate, herself known affectionately as the Barnsley Nightingale, met families and staff from the hospice when she launched the charity single with a visit to Meadowhall ahead of a nationwide tour. For dates and latest news visit www.katerusby.com.

Kate, a Mercury Prize nominated star who had a top 10 hit, All Over Again, with Ronan Keating, said: “This is the first time one of my songs has featured in an advert and I’m just blown away by all the positive comments. I’m delighted my music is reaching new audiences and also helping to raise funds for a great cause at the same time," said

Home first appeared on her 2011 Christmas album, While Mortals Sleep and Meadowhall bosses said they were inundated with requests from shopper wanting to buy it after they used the song on their TV ad.

Marketing Director Richard Pinfold said: "It was the perfect accompaniment to our advert and the lyrics worked wonderfully.

“Kate has a beautiful voice and regularly plays to sell-out crowds around the country. Her vocals on our advert really resonated with viewers and as soon as it aired we started to get requests asking who the song was by.

"We decided to ask her if she would continue to work with us a little longer, so we could use the song as a one-off single to help Meadowhall’s chosen charity, Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice. We were delighted when she said yes."

Helen Mower, Head of Fundraising at Bluebell Wood said: “We are really excited about the CD and getting to meet Kate in person to say thank you.

"Home is a beautiful song and really poignant for this time of year when we are all starting to think about being with our families and friends. Bluebell Wood is a home from home for our families, so we’d like to thank Kate and everyone at Meadowhall for helping us make this Christmas so special.