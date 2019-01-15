Tuesday January 15: Here are four things happening in Sheffield today

From film quizzes and community meetings, to choir practices and dementia cafes, here are four things happening in Sheffield today.

Showroom Cinema:

Chorus Choir

Visit the cinema from 8.30pm tonight to test your film knowledge. Do you know your Chaplin from your Carrey? Your James Franco from your James Bond? This quiz features film and music clips and pictures. Free entry for all, no need to book.

Chorus Choir:

Try Before You Buy: Visit Sheffield Springs Academy this evening to see what it’s like to sing with Chorus Choirs, from 7pm.

Community policing:

Community policing meeting

Chat with community officers about local policing and crime issues, at Moss Way Police Station today, from 10am to 2pm.

Dementia Cafe:

Visit The Millennium Gallery today, from 1.30pm, to chat with people living with dementia and their carers. Open to all.