Try new wines with special Sheffield event 

Forget Dry January, there’s a new movement encouraging people to try their independent pubs instead this month.

And what better way to embrace Tryanuary (not quite as catchy, granted ) then with a wine tasting.

Elm Sheffield, a very independent coffee, natural wine and food specialist in Gibraltar Street just outside the city centre, is hosting the event on Tuesday January 15.

Importers Wines Under The Bonnet and Otros Vinos will guide those who attend through a selection of their portfolios specialising in wines of France and Spain, as well as answering any questions.

“All of the wines are from small scale producers working with minimal intervention and the utmost respect for the land”, says Elm.

Tickets can be booked at elmsheffield.co.uk, and cost £15 each.

The event starts at 7.30pm.