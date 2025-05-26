The Tramlines website is advertising ‘final Sunday’ tickets on sale now, with Friday, Saturday and Weekend already sold out.
The cost is £80, plus 10 per cent booking fee and £2 transaction fee.
A VIP Sunday ticket is advertised at £110, but with a 10 per cent booking fee and £2 transaction fee, punters will be paying £123.
This year’s festival at Hillsborough Park is on July 25-27. Headliners are Pulp on Friday, The Reytons on Saturday and Kasabian on Sunday.
Other acts include Spiritualized, Baxter Dury, John Grant, Fat White Family, Hot Chip (DJ) and Lisa O'Neill.
Have a look at our gallery from Sunday at Tramlines last year to see what it’s all about.
1. Tramlines Festival 2024
Tom Grennan takes the main stage by storm in the evening sunshine | Dean Atkins
2. Tramlines 2024 - Best outfits (so far)
These lads managed to wear every colour on the rainbow between each other. | Dean Atkins
3. We'll Always Be Together
Human League brought an unrivaled stage show of white staircases, bell bottoms and keytars that drove their home town wild. "I used to live 200 yards that way," Phillip Oakley told the crowd. | Dean Atkins
4. Example whips up the crowd
Example hit the stage with his unique charm to whip up the crowd. The artist scanned the park between songs, chanting: "Make some noise for... the first aid team! Make some noise for... Cheeky Burger! Shout out to the people cleaning the toilets! Make some noise for yourselves!" | Dean Atkins
