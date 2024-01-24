Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tramlines is giving six people the opportunity to get free VIP weekend tickets to the festival in July.

Along with the free tickets, worth £780 in total, the group will get a £200 bar tab.

The competition was shared in a post from Tramlines' Facebook page this week.

All people have to do to be in with a shot for almost £1,000 worth of festival freebies is like the post and tag two other people.

This comes ahead of the pre-sale, opening tomorrow (January 25) at midday.

Tramlines said it is expecting pre-sale demand to be "huge", with 25,000 people having signed up.

The crowds at Tramlines, in Hillsborough Park, 2021

You can sign up to the pre-sale online.

If there are any tickets left, they will go on general sale on Friday (January 25) at midday.

"Great value for money considering the prices all these artists charge for a one-off gig!" said one commenter.

Tramlines 2024 line-up.

Headliners for Tramlines 2024 include Paolo Nutini, Tom Grennan, Jamie T, Snow Patrol, The Human League, and Bombay Bicycle Club.

Example, Sophie-Ellis Bextor, and Peace are also performing over the weekend, from July 26 to 28.

Another added: "I think people would be pleasantly surprised if they listened to the acts they've never heard of and might actually like them."