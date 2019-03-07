Tramlines 2019: Want to play on the same bill as Nile Rodgers?

Want to play at Yorkshire's world famous Tramlines music festival on the same bill as Nile Rodgers, Manic Street Preachers and The Courteeners? Here's how!

Budding musicians, bands, and artists from all over the UK can now apply to perform at what organisers are describing as Sheffield’s biggest ever party at Hillsborough Park - which will take place this summer Friday to Sunday, July 19 to 21.

APPLY TO PLAY HERE: For a chance to bag one of several career-changing slots at the 30,000 capacity festival, simply visit the ‘Apply To Play’ tab on the Tramlines website before May 31 - CLICK HERE.

BUY TICKETS: For festival line-up, details and tickets visit www.tramlines.org.uk.

Several winners will be selected to play across four music stages, the Main Stage, T’Other Stage, the Leadmill, and the breaking talent Library Stage.

They will be chosen by Tramlines' judging panel comprised of This Feeling, BBC Introducing, plus organisers of Tramlines and its music-loving audience.

Anyone from the UK can apply to play at Tramlines 2019 from solo folk musicians to multi-piece rock bands. All entrants must have recorded original material that is available for the judging panel to stream via Spotify or Soundcloud.

Despite its ever-growing status, record crowd numbers and bigger-than-ever line ups, Tramlines remains true to its longstanding ethos of supporting grass roots talent, say bosses.

Over the years it has been responsible for booking live acts such as The xx, Alt-J, and Catfish and the Bottlemen before they went on to become headline names selling out arena shows. Tramlines continues to offer a stage to showcase the next-gen of UK talent unearthed through its Apply To Play system.

Timm Cleasby, Operations Director at Tramlines said: “We’ve always championed new and local talent at Tramlines.

"It’s been a highlight for me every year and this year will be no different. We have some great slots across all stages for new artists this year, and it’s open to all. Last year was a massive success with slots being filled by Universal Tree, Little Grace and Saint Petersburg to name a few. I love the excitement of hearing my new favourite band on one of our stages and I can’t wait to see who’s in this year.”

Sitting on the 2019 judging panel are members of the Tramlines organisation team are; Christian Carlisle of BBC Introducing Sheffield, and the club for future rock and roll stars, This Feeling. The Tramlines audience will also be casting their votes.

Last year saw the Apply To Play selections impress crowds at Tramlines. These included, Universal Tree, the new band fronted by legendary Sheffield vocalist, Steve Edwards; Saint Petersburg previously known as The Ratells; Leeds three-piece outfit, Polo; female solo artist, Imi; MTV Iggy Artist of the Week winner, Kadija Kamara, and Little Grace who merged Motown, 80’s synth pop and post-2000’s electronic R&B!

Good Times are promised with disco king Nile Rodgers and his band Chic, chart topping rock superstars Manic Street Preachers and indie rockers The Courteeners headlining the main stage over the weekend.

Human singer Rory Charles Graham, better known as Rag 'n' Bone Man and Madchester scene stars Happy Mondays, featuring Shaun Ryder and Mark "Bez" Berry, will also perform.

Peter Hook and the Light, fronted by the Joy Division and New Order founder, promises a retro treat - playing New Order’s chart-topping album Technique in full, to celebrate its 30th anniversary, plus Joy Division hits.

Miles Kane, formerly of The Rascals and now co-frontman with Artic Monkey's own Alex Turner of the Last Shadow Puppets, will perform a solo set.

Sheffield's own indie chart stars Reverend and The Makers and spoof heroes Everly Pregnant Brothers, whose witty cover versions have made them another Steel City institution, are both back after wowing crowds last year.

Two Door Cinema Club, indie rockers whose last two albums have gone top 10, Doves, Lewis Capaldi, Shame, Casey Lowry, The Rifles, Sea Girls, Sleeper, Clean Cut Kid, Sports Team, Easy Life, WhenYoung, Another Sky, Anteros, Bloxx and Hey Charles are all on the bill.

Hotly tipped local bands to perform include Oddity Road, The Reytons, The Wired, The Seamonsters, Cora Perl, Bedroom High Club, Children Of The State.

* Remaining tickets are from £69.50 plus booking fee for all three days. VIP upgrade tickets are available for an additional £50 with access to private bars, food stalls and toilets. Under 12s go for free. For full ticketing info, visit www.tramlines.org.uk.

