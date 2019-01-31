TRAMLINES 2019: Good Times as star-studded line-up includes Nile Rodgers and Chic, Manic Street Preachers, The Courteeners and more

Music legends, rock superstars and chart-topping pop stars have been announced as this year's Tramlines music festival is on track to be the biggest and best yet, say bosses.

BUY TICKETS: Full details below for the three days at Hillsborough Park - Friday to Sunday, July 19 to 21 - and visit www.tramlines.org.uk.

Manic Street Preachers

Good Times are promised with disco king Nile Rodgers bringing his band Chic to get the crowd dancing to hits also including Le Freak, Everybody Dance and I Want Your Love.

The multi-award winning songwriter and producer has worked with artists from David Bowie and Madonna to Lady Gag and Daft Punk on some of the world's biggest hits selling more than 500 million albums and 75 million singles.

Chart topping rock superstars Manic Street Preachers - whose songs include smash hit A Design For Life - and indie rockers The Courteeners will also headline the main stage over the weekend.

Human singer Rory Charles Graham, better known as Rag 'n' Bone Man and Madchester scene stars Happy Mondays, featuring Shaun Ryder and Mark "Bez" Berry, will also perform.

indie rockers The Courteeners

Peter Hook and the Light, fronted by the Joy Division and New Order founder, promises a retro treat - playing New Order’s chart-topping album Technique in full, to celebrate its 30th anniversary, plus Joy Division hits.

Miles Kane, formerly of The Rascals and now co-frontman with Artic Monkey's own Alex Turner of the Last Shadow Puppets, will perform a solo set.

Sheffield's own indie chart stars Reverend and The Makers and spoof heroes Everly Pregnant Brothers, whose witty cover versions have made them another Steel City institution, are both back after wowing crowds last year.

Two Door Cinema Club, indie rockers whose last two albums have gone top 10, Doves, Lewis Capaldi, Shame, Casey Lowry, The Rifles, Sea Girls, Sleeper, Clean Cut Kid, Sports Team, Easy Life, WhenYoung, Another Sky, Anteros, Bloxx and Hey Charles are all on the bill.

Sheffield's own Everly Pregnant Brothers

Hotly tipped local bands to perform include Oddity Road, The Reytons, The Wired, The Seamonsters, Cora Perl, Bedroom High Club, Children Of The State.

With a capacity of 30,000 and a site spanning four stages of music, more names are yet to be announced along with a comedy stage line up.

Tramlines Operations Director, Timm Cleabsy said: “Following on from the amazing party that was our tenth birthday, we’ve been working hard to make the festival even better and to find artists that we’re excited about. I think we have some great artists this year that span generations.

"I hope everyone will join us for Sheffield’s Biggest Party.”

Madchester scene stars Happy Mondays

* Tickets are at £65.50 plus booking fee for all three days. VIP upgrade tickets are available for an additional £50 with access to private bars, food stalls and toilets. Under 12s go for free. For full ticketing info, visit www.tramlines.org.uk.