Tragic ex-Tramlines director Sarah Nulty to be honoured with memorial plaque and top award

Tragic formerTramlines festival director Sarah Nulty - who died aged 36, just weeks before this year's music festival - is to be honoured with a commemorative plaque and top award.

The plaque will be embedded into a wall at the top of Devonshire Green, facing down towards the site of the original main stage.

Sarah, who died after a short battle with cancer, will also be given a posthumous Civic Award from the Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Magid Magid.

Devonshire Green was the original home of Tramlines when it launched in 2009. Festival organisers and council representatives decided it was the most fitting place for a memorial in her name.

Sarah, an inspirational driving force behind the festival, helped to grow it from an urban city centre event to the 10th anniversary festival at the weekend, hailed a "huge success" by organisers and fans, with up to 30,000 people attending its new home in Hillsborough Park..

It was headlined by Stereophonics, Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds and Craig David - with many of Tramlines' 80 acts, and those playing the Fringe at Tramlines in the city centre, dedicating songs and paying their own tributes.

Reverend and the Makers one of the many bands to pay special tribute to Sarah at Tramlines 2018

Sunday headliner Craig David spoke about Sarah during his show and encouraged the audience to sing along with one of his tracks in her honour.

He later posted on Twitter: "Thank you everyone @tramlines festival today you were absolutely amazing! Thank you Sarah Nulty for creating such an amazing festival & may you rest in peace knowing that you’ve brought so many people together and your legacy will live on."

Acts including Reverend and the Makers, Milburn, Universal Tree, Bang Bang Romeo, Everly Pregnant Brothers and many more all paid tribute to Sarah during their performances.

Many musicians and fans also showed support by wearing a special 'Be More Nulty' T-shirt, made in her honour with all profits donated to Weston Park Cancer Charity and Cavendish Cancer Care.

Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid and the Everly Pregnant Brothers wearing Be More Nulty T-shirts on the Tramlines main stage

The T-shirts and bags will remain on sale via the Drop Dead website - visit www.dropdead.co/collections/be-more-nulty.

All guest list charity donations and profits from the backstage ‘Nulty’s’ bar will also go to the charities.

There was also a memorial video presented by Timm Cleasby and shown on big screens from the main stage on Sunday evening with the audience of thousands joining in with a minute’s applause for Sarah.

Sheffield Lord Mayor Magid Magid of the Civic Award: "This is a very special honour. We use Civic Awards to recognise Sheffield heroes who do such valuable work in the city. Sarah was an incredible person who had a hugely positive impact on the city. She is the perfect candidate to receive this award.’

Tramlines fans in their Be More Nulty T-shirts

Timm Cleasby, a founder of the festival and the head of operations said: “It’s very important that there is a permanent tribute to Sarah in recognition of everything she put into the city. She was a massive fan and supporter of Sheffield’s creativity and independence.

"The positioning of the plaque at Devonshire Green is a poignant and fitting tribute. Sarah’s vibrancy and energy made her seem larger than life and it’s brilliant that she will be remembered for years to come. Hopefully her work will serve to inspire others in the future.”

Richard Eyre, Sheffield City Council’s Head of Major Events said: "It was great to see Sarah come on board with the festival when it was first conceived and develop into the role of Director. I was personally inspired by her passion and her vision.

"She had a fantastic calming influence on everyone and never seemed flustered by the issues that arose in the running of a festival. It’s totally fitting that the city pay tribute to Sarah’s work in the local music industry and I look forward to seeing the memorial in place at Devonshire Green."