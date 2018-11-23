Top things to do in Sheffield this weekend: November 23-26

From choosing and ‘tagging’ your very own Christmas tree, or heading to a festive family fair, to a local ghost hunt, or a heated outdoor winter swim, we’ve know the down-low on the very best things to do in the city this weekend:

- CHOOSE & TAG YOUR TREE:

Take a heated swim at Hathersage pool

It’s that time of year again! The Sheffield Christmas Tree Company, at Cow Gap Farm, is opening its farm gates this weekend for members of the public who want to come and pick their very own Christmas tree. There are thousands to choose from, so don’t worry that the far is going to run out. Simply head on down, pop your tag on one, and reserve it to be delivered closer to the big day. Open 9am to 4pm each Saturday and Sunday before Christmas.

- CHATSWORTH CHRISTMAS MARKET:

Soak up the Christmas market atmosphere as you browse more than 100 stalls offering a wide range of Christmas gifts and decorations at Chatsworth House.

The fantastic annual market is a great place to find those perfect family gifts. As well as the market, be sure to pop into the house to check out the stately home’s magical Christmas experience, the 'Once Upon A Time' themed Christmas display.

Head to Chatsworth's Christmas Market

Visit chatsworth.org for details.

- MAGNA’S BIG FAMILY FAIR

Get into the Christmas spirit with a visit to Magna’s Family Christmas Fayre this Saturday and Sunday. Open from 10am to 4pm, this spectacular festive event will feature a mix of over 60 seasonal craft and gift stalls, festive food and drink, family entertainment and free parking; it really is a fun day out for all the family.

There will also be festive children’s activities, traditional fairground rides, Santa’s reindeers and a visit to meet Father Christmas himself in his grotto.

Ghost hunt at Tapton Hall

Tickets cost £2.50 per adult and includes one free child. Additional children are £1, and fayre admission includes entry to Magna Science Adventure Centre + Sci-Tek Play Park.

Visit www.visitmagna.co.uk for details.

- FESTIVE FUN FOR GEEKS

This is a Christmas market with a difference, as Holiday Inn Sheffield opens its doors for the Yorkshire Cosplay Con Geeky Christmas Market this Sunday.

There will be plenty of geeky 'themed' stalls to browse through, from 12pm to 5pm, with the opportunity to book tickets for the Santa's Grotto, with all profits from the grotto going to Ashgate Hospicecare. Show up and shop for the favourite geeks in your life!

- GUIDED WALK – HEAD TO THE COUNTRYSIDE TO GET TO ‘KNOW YOUR TREES’

Would you like to know more about the trees around us?

Then head to Padley Gorge in Sheffield this Saturday November 24, for a half-day walk led by tree expert and photographer, Fran Halsall. The walk will explore a variety of trees around Surprise View and the stunning Padley Gorge in the beautiful Peak District. There will be plenty of time to ask questions, take notes and enjoy learning more about the beautiful countryside.

Those interested in taking part in the walk should meet at the Grindleford Station Cafe at 10am, with the walk expected to last until 1pm. For tickets, visit Navigation For Women’s Facebook page, and visit their Events. Tickets are £15 if booked in advance, or £20 on the day. Parking is available at the meeting point. Visit fran-halsall.co.uk for details.

- WHIRLOW CHRISTMAS EVENT

Whirlow Hall Farm will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland for all the family this weekend.

The two-day festive event will have an outdoor ice rink, craft and gift stalls, and delicious refreshments – from homemade mince pies to boozy hot chocolate. The event will open at 10am on Saturday.

- SHEFFIELD CHRISTMAS TRAIL

This Christmas, Sheffield BID is bringing a free, festive interactive trail to Sheffield city centre for families to enjoy.

Brearley Bear has been looking forward to Christmas all year but now he’s lost his Christmas list, and he needs the children of Sheffield to help him find it before Christmas is ruined. Starting on November 24, and running until December 24, the trail can be completed by anyone and is completely free.

Visit sheffieldchristmastrail.com

- MONTHLY CLOTHES EXCHANGE

Head to Union St this Saturday to revamp your wardrobe with Common Thread.

Everyone is welcome to this afternoon event – which is local, affordable, ethical and eco-friendly – running from 1pm to 4pm at the Union Street venue. There are items for babies, boys and girls, women and men – everything from clothes to shoes and accessories. Simply bring a bag of clean clothes in good condition, donate them to the exchange, browse the stock and take a 'nearly new' bag of clothes away.

Also, visit the lovely Kath and Jodie at the Repair Station if you need some clothes mending – you might just earn yourself some new skills in mending too. And don’t forget to head to the cafe for some delicious refreshments when you’re ready for a break from shopping.

- GHOST HUNT AT TAPTON HALL

The story of Tapton Hall has been woven into the history of Sheffield since the 18th century, with Florence Nightingale among its regular visitors.

For three centuries this great house has been an integral part of the Sheffield landscape. Its distinguished history has seen it serve as a home to great names and a witness to great events. Explore all of its bumps in the night, and incredible stories, this Saturday night, running from 9pm to 2am. Visit simplyghostnights.co.uk for details.

- THE CHRISTMAS MAKERS FAIR

This excellent fair is a great way to start your festive shopping on Saturday, from 10am to 4pm, at Mary’s Marvellous Market.

Head to St Mary’s Church, Bramall Lane, for this annual event, which will be serving up a dollop of seasonal spirit, with heart-warming food, a nostalgic soundtrack, and a fantastic day out this weekend. Showcasing the very best of Sheffield’s makers, the market is £1 entry for all, with under 16s going free, and all profits supporting the TimeBuilders project.

- DIVE INTO HEATED SWIMMING

For the first time in Hathersage pool’s history, the pool is going to remain open and heated throughout the winter.

The pool will be heating up for three months, throughout November, December and January, at a balmy 28 degrees. The heating bill for the winter opening has been crowd-funded by regular pool users and there’s been a lot of excitement over this. Visit www.hathersageswimmingpool.co.uk for timetable.

-