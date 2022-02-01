Top shows on Netflix: Here's 12 series to watch on Netflix UK in February 2022

There are more than hundreds of great and good Netflix TV shows than we can see. But even with a wide variety of genres for audiences of all ages, new episodes and new series to watch every week, it can be difficult to finally decide and figure out what to watch without getting bored.

Here are 12 handpicked choices of the best series and films to stream right now to help you binge watch on Valentines day or casually without getting bored.

Castlevania (2017)

Top 12 series to binge-watch on Netflix this February

Netflix has enjoyed plenty of success with its fantasy TV offerings in recent times and Castlevania was inspired by the popular video game. This anime series is a full dark and medieval fantasy with spontaneous comedic scenes. It follows the last surviving member of the disgraced and hated Belmont clan, Trevor Belmont, trying to save Eastern Europe from extinction at the hands of Vlad Dracula Tepes, who with his army of vampires prepare to rid the world of humanity's stain. The hero with his comrades must race to find a way to save mankind from the grief-maddened Dracula before it is too late.

It has become a major hit on Netflix with a total of three seasons and an upcoming fourth season. It can take a couple of episodes to get into Castlevania or if it suits your tastes, the first episode. Once you are invested in its story and characters, the lore of Castlevania is a fantasy you can easily get lost in.

F is for Family (2015)

With the recent release of their fifth season, this animated raunchy comedy is inspired by the life of stand-up comic Bill Burr, who is a co-creator and executive producer of the series. Burr also voices the main character, Frank Murphy, a short-tempered father who lives in the suburbs with his wife, Sue and their three children. Frank, who works at an airport, has a strong liking for shouting and profanity-filled rants. The series celebrates all things 1970s, including the lifestyle, the music, and all sorts of other nostalgic details – Perfect if you enjoy watching nostalgic retro shows or travelling to another time.

Castlevania is streaming on NETFLIX

The series is loosely based on Burr's childhood growing up in the 1970s and with a total of five seasons. The series' writers were heavily influenced by Burr's stand-up comedy, as well as some of their own experiences growing up in the '70s.

Love Death + Robots (2019)

If you are into terrifying creatures, wicked surprises and dark-humoured comedies, this short collection of animated stories is just for you. The adult CG animated anthology series, Love Death + Robots includes tales that explore alternate histories, life for robots in a post-apocalyptic city and a plot for world domination by super-intelligent being of yogurt. The science fiction, Netflix series often reminds its viewers of the vibes from the dystopian world-wide hit, Black Mirror.

Netflix announced alongside the season two premiere that the series would continue for another season airing in 2022 with season three is currently planned to consist of eight episodes. The episodes are super short, so you'll fire through this entire series in no time.

F is for Family streaming on NETFLIX

Jane The Virgin (2014)

If your looking to find a romantic drama in honour of idyllic Valentines day, Jane the Virgin is a perfect match. It is about Jane Villanueva, a young, devout Catholic woman who’s life turns upside down after she gets accidentally artificially inseminated. She is in for a greater shock when she discovers that the biological donor is her boss and former crush. Throughout the series there are multiple twists in the story-line but also with Jane’s love-life.

This romance comedy has always been labelled as one of the top series on Netflix and has a total of five seasons with around 20 episodes in each season – a great binge spree to watch with a loved one.

The Haunting Of Hill House (2018)

Love Death + Robots streaming on NETFLIX

If you're a horror fanatic and looking for one of the best Netflix horror TV series, The Haunting of Hill House is ideal.

This modern reimagining of the Shirley Jackson novel follows siblings who as children grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, a sudden misfortune forces them back together in the face of tragedy and the siblings must finally confront the ghosts of their past.

Some of the ghosts still lurk in their minds, while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

The miniseries also has a recent similar series called The Haunting of Bly Manor, which came out mid October last year. So if you enjoy binge-watching Hill House, Bly Manor will always be another option. Though both of the series are not connected, they are both set in the same haunted house, much alike to the dystopian series, American Horror Story.

In total the miniseries has only one season with 10 immersive episodes ranging from 50 to 60 minutes long.

American Horror Story (2011)

Jane The Virgin on NETFLIX

You can only watch classic horror movies and series so many times before you are scrolling through the same horrors once again for hours. But do not fret, American Horror Story is a ‘hypnotic’ anthology series centering on different characters and locations, including a house with a murderous past, an insane asylum, a witch coven, a freak show circus, a haunted hotel, a possessed farmhouse, a cult, the apocalypse, a slasher summer camp, and a bleak beach town and desert valley making it perfect for a spree.

In this horror series each season tells a different story with different characters that embodies true horror in its most unique form.

The first season is about a haunted house with a decomposing family that have newly moved into the house. The second season centers around an insane asylum and a man who is wrongly accused of murdering several women, including his wife.

The third season tells the story of a coven of witches trying to figure out who their new ‘supreme’ is. The fourth season is about a freak show and the lives of its dysfunctional performers.

The fifth season is about the employees and guests at the Hotel Cortez, a building made as a secret torture chamber in the 1920s. The sixth season is about a farmhouse near Roanoke, North Carolina, that is surrounded by the ghosts of the infamous lost colonists and other strange happenings focusing on the themes of infidelity, sanity, oppression, discrimination, addiction and exploitation.

For those who are worried it may be too dark for them, fear not - there's loads of slapstick dark humour and word play to keep everything balanced and in check.

Currently the series has 10 seasons each with 10 to 13 episodes ranging from 50 to 60 minutes long and if you are already a fan of the show, you’ll be pleased to know that three more seasons have been green-lighted for airing most likely in autumn 2022.

Queen’s Gambit (2020)

This miniseries is the latest great Netflix show and while the subject of chess might not sound as exciting to viewers, The Queen's Gambit manages to strum it together with a tale of self-actualisation, romance and drug abuse.

It shows an orphan trained to play chess by a talented janitor where she challenges the very male-dominated chess scene with her exceptional skills that hide the fact that she's constantly grappling with addiction. Essentially, her talents land her a slightly better life, but not without a price.

Even if you don't know how to play chess, this historical drama has competitive scenes that are thrilling to watch. Together the first season contains seven episodes making it a great Netflix binge watch.

Squid Game (2021)

Squid Game is Netflix's biggest TV show ever, breaking all kinds of records in 2021. This South Korean drama comes from the mind of director Hwang Dong-hyuk, and follows a group of indebted citizens invited to risk their lives in a mysterious survival game.

Throughout the whole of season one, 456 contestants continously duke it out in a series of child-friendly games with deadly twists. This action packed drama show will certainly always keep you on the edge of your seat.

Squid Game currently only has one season with eight episodes which are around 60 minutes long, with a second season currently in production, but this show is nonetheless unique and an exhilarating way to enjoy your evenings.

Bridgerton (2020)

Bridgerton took the world by storm in 2020 with the portrayal in Regency-era England and wealth, lust, and betrayal seen through the eyes of the powerful Bridgerton family. The eight close-knit siblings of the Bridgerton family look for love and happiness in the high society of London.

The show has it all, it is packed with romance, drama, comedy, scandals and offers a lush and soapy escape to viewers. It is a perfect choice for a Valentine’s binge-watch with only one season and the second coming to Netflix on March 25, 2022.

You (2018)

In this psychological romance thriller, a genius male bookstore manager crosses paths with an aspiring female writer. His charming yet awkward crush on her becomes something even more sinister when the writer becomes the manager's obsession. Using social media and the internet, he grasps every tool in his sights to become close to her, even going so far as to remove any distractions, including people, that stands in his way of getting to her.

The show can be very enjoyable, and succeeds in being a social warning, particularly with regard to people being manipulated online. Overall, it continues to be binge worthy, and an impressive take on the genre of modern thrillers, where all characters have grey areas and nobody is as perfect as they seem.

All together the series has four total seasons due to popular demand with 10 episodes each which is perfect for a late night binge spree.

Money Heist (2017)

Money Heist, or La Casa del Papel as it's known in Spanish-speaking countries, is a thrilling heist drama about a group of criminals brought together by an genius called The Professor to rob the Royal Mint of Spain. Money Heist is full of dense characterisation, big twists and gripping performances in an unusual and clever heist show that'll interest you right away. It was a great hit in Spanish countries but recently took a immense audience liking towards the English speaking countries last year.

The show is divided into five parts with a total of three gripping seasons and as the show is based in Spain, the default language the characters speak in is Spanish. But you can also switch to English.

BoJack Horseman (2014)

BoJack Horseman is hilarious. And it has been said it may be the best thing Will Arnett has done since Arrested Development.

It should definetly be the next thing you watch if you are into anthropomorphic comedies and relatable nostalgic shows.

But it’s also an accurate portrayal of depression and mental illnesses. Throughout the show viewers are able to see how broken, self-destructive and self-loathing the main character is and as many share these traits too, Bojack Horseman makes viewers feel less alone.

The series shows a humanoid horse, named BoJack Horseman who lost in a sea of self-loathing and booze and decides it's time for a comeback. Once the star of a '90s sitcom, in which he was the adoptive father of three orphaned kids. The show was the hottest thing around, then suddenly, was canceled. Now 18 years later, BoJack wants to regain his dignity. But Hollywood is vastly different from those days, and getting used to stuff like Twitter may take some time. It is one of the first animated series from Netflix that has plenty of references to sex, drugs, alcohol, depression, trauma, addiction, self-destructive behavior, racism, sexism, sexuality and is not for the younger audience.

Even if your not a fan of animated series, BoJack Horseman is very relatable even with the humanoid creatures. It has a total of 6 seasons with 77 binge worthy episodes and has been awarded as the “greatest animated television series of all time” by GQ magazine.

The Haunting of Hill House on NETFLIX

American Horror Story on NETFLIX

The Queen's Gambit on NETFLIX

Squid Game streaming on NETFLIX

You streaming on NETFLIX

Money Heist streaming on NETFLIX