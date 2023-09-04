Tom Jones UK tour dates 2023: When and how to get tickets to 'Ages & Stages' arena tour
With a career spanning over six decades, selling over 100 million records, and amassing 36 Top 40 hits, Tom Jones is widely considered one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time.
Tom Jones has announced his ‘Ages & Stages’ UK arena tour for December this year, including dates in Manchester and Nottingham.
What are the tour dates?
The one-week tour kicks off on Thursday, 14 December.
Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Thursday, December 14, 2023
Resorts World Arena, Birmingham - Saturday, December 16, 2023
The O2, London - Sunday, December 17, 2023
OVO Hydro, Glasgow - Tuesday, December 19 2023
AO Arena, Manchester - Wednesday, December 20, 2023
Manchester, Nottingham and Birmingham are all accessible on direct trains from Sheffield, taking around an hour.
When and where do tickets go on sale?
They are available online on LiveNation's website.
Has Jones ever performed in Sheffield?
Long-time Tom Jones fans might remember his shows at the Gaumont Theatre in 1967, in Barker’s Pool.
More recently, he came to the O2 Academy Sheffield in 2015.