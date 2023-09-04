With a career spanning over six decades, selling over 100 million records, and amassing 36 Top 40 hits, Tom Jones is widely considered one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time.

Tom Jones has announced his ‘Ages & Stages’ UK arena tour for December this year, including dates in Manchester and Nottingham.

With a career spanning over six decades, selling over 100 million records, and amassing 36 Top 40 hits, Tom Jones is widely considered one of the greatest singers and recording artists of all time. The upcoming tour promises to showcase a range of his hits across the years.

What are the tour dates?

The one-week tour kicks off on Thursday, 14 December.

Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham - Thursday, December 14, 2023

Resorts World Arena, Birmingham - Saturday, December 16, 2023

The O2, London - Sunday, December 17, 2023

OVO Hydro, Glasgow - Tuesday, December 19 2023

AO Arena, Manchester - Wednesday, December 20, 2023

Manchester, Nottingham and Birmingham are all accessible on direct trains from Sheffield, taking around an hour.

When and where do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale this Friday, September 8, at 10am.

They are available online on LiveNation's website.

Has Jones ever performed in Sheffield?

Long-time Tom Jones fans might remember his shows at the Gaumont Theatre in 1967, in Barker’s Pool.