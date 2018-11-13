Toddlers Takeover for the day at the city’s Weston Park Museum

Kids in Museums Takeover Day is back.

Each year, this national day of celebration offers younger visitors across the country the chance to find out more about the life of a museum, what goes on behind the scenes, and what it’s like to work there.

At Weston Park Museum this year, Takeover Day – held this Friday November 23 – is all about the city centre venue’s littlest fans. Sign your toddler up for one of the 45 minute ‘Tiny Curator’ sessions and let your children help take care of ‘precious’ museum objects and historic artefacts.

There will be four slots on the day for little explorers, and places will be given on a first come first served basis, at 10.10am, 10.50am, 11.140am, and 12.30pm

This annual event is free, but museum staff have explained that a donation of £2 would be very welcome, and helpful towards costs.

Visit kidsinmuseums.org.uk for more details on events taking place nationally.