Tin Soldiers host Sheffield party in aid of Weston Park

Sheffield's own 20 piece party band the Tin Soldiers are hosting an EP launch party at Genting Casino on Arundel Gate this Saturday November 17 from 7.30pm, in support of the Weston Park Cancer Charity.

The band are not charging an entrance fee for this evening of entertainment but instead will be having a collection for Weston Park Cancer Charity. The band picked Weston Park as their chosen charity in memory of a sister and band supporter Louise Boot that accessed the fantastic services the charity provides in her time of need.

Tin Soldiers band member and promoter, James Salt, said: “The work that Weston Park do is amazing.

“We are delighted to be able to support the charity on this special evening. The band have had an amazing year from recording our first EP, to headlining the Saturday night Sirens Cove stage at the Ynot Festival.

“We have performed at a staggering 27 gigs including various festivals, weddings, hen parties, community events and playing in support at the 02 Academy.

“Just last month our first music video, ‘Big Noise,’ filmed by Pale Raven Pictures, won second prize (voted for by the grand jury) in the two weeks to make it music video competition hosted by the South Yorkshire Film Network.

“We have a great following which seems to increase with every gig we do. There are not many opportunities to feel the excitement and power of a live 20 piece funky party band that people can sing and dance to. I think that our recent success is down to our uniqueness, although we comprise of 18 brass, electric bass and drums, we are definitely not your typical brass band."

The evening will feature the band play music from their latest EP, as well as party favourites from their wider repertoire. The evening will also include performances from Sam O'Hara (former contestant on the hit TV series The Voice), Lindsay Dracass ( former backing singer for Paul Carrack and UK Eurovison song contest representative), Sheffield University Swing Dance Society and the legendary Sheffield Jazz pianist Ralph Salt.

The band are delighted that the former Human League guitarist Russ Dennett and Lord Major of Sheffield Magid Magid will be in attendance.

You can follow the band and their progress on Facebook, at @tinsoldiersensemble