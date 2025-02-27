A top tourist attraction near Sheffield has issued a statement after visitors destroyed property, left rubbish “all over” and were aggressive to staff.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Thornbridge Estate said children pulled the heads off flowers, smashed planters, climbed on delicate banks and stepped on new shoots - even after being asked not to.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, visitors brought picnics, left rubbish and were aggressive.

Thornbridge Hall owners Emma and Jim Harrison in the gardens of their house at Great Longstone, near Bakewell.

The stately home near Ashford-in-the-Water is owned and run by Emma Harrison and husband Jim.

A Facebook post says: “We don't like having to write a post like this as we love welcoming families to our gardens, but we kindly ask that all children are supervised at all times and that our staff are treated with respect.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Unfortunately, today we've seen children pulling the heads off hellebores, destroying bits of property including smashing planters, climbing on delicate banks, and stepping on new shoots—even after being kindly asked not to by our team.

“We have also had people bringing picnics and leaving rubbish all over, even after being asked not to and being aggressive towards staff.

“Our staff work tirelessly to maintain these beautiful gardens and create events for everyone to enjoy. Please help us keep this space special for all by respecting the plants, the environment, and the people who care for them. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation!”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Responding, Beth Taylor said: “I would honestly just chuck them straight out. There’s enough of your customers that respect the place without needing feral kids and feral parents.”

Janet Houlden added: “You need to have zero tolerance and request people leave when they or their children misbehave. There's absolutely no excuse to disrespect anyone's property or disrespect their staff. Too many people believe themselves "entitled" regardless.”

Anita Dutton said: “Unfortunately many children are not taught to be respectful of anything or anyone - mainly down to lack of parenting. Regarding the rubbish you've only got to glance at the side of every road, by pass, motorway or country lane to see the amount of rubbish obviously thrown out of vehicles. If children see this happen they think it's ok and will copy it as they grow up themselves.”