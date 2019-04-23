This Sheffield choir performed with Take That on the Steel City leg of their tour

Sheffield choir members have shared their joy at performing with Take That on their UK tour.

Sheffield Community Choir from Handsworth Methodist Church sang with the famous band on the Steel City leg of their tour.

The choir sang Never Forget and Relight My Fire. Picture: JRJ Photography.

Choir director Janine Dyer said: “I was called by somebody to see if my choir could do the backing for the Sheffield tour.

“When I told the choir they were all really excited. Some of our members are very new as we had just had another uptake, so for a few of them it was their first ever gig.”

The group had to keep the news under wraps while preparations were underway.

Janine said: “It was a great opportunity and everyone was really excited- there was a lot of choreography and formation work we had to learn which is something we don’t normally do. “Everyone dug in and worked hard to be ready for the first night.”

The choir performing with Take That. Pic: DAVID FAWBERT PHOTOGRAPHY

The group sang Never Forget and Relight My Fire, during which Lulu took to the stage.

Choir member Lisa Wainwright said: “For me as a new member, it's been really uplifting to be part of the choir family.

“Then to be part of such a momentous gig and to be around the Take That team and fans was just epic.”

Sheffield Community Choir. Picture by JRJ Photography.

The group will also perform with the band on June 4 in Huddersfield.

Janine said: “There were a lot of nerves going around before we got on stage but I spoke to everyone and gave them a bit of a pep talk- I told them we had to smash it now we were representing the choir and Take That.

“Once we got on stage adrenaline just took over and it was amazing. We basically had a party backstage before every show, lots of singing, dancing, laughing and food.

“We got to be very close and say hi to the band. There was two more songs after ours though so we didn’t see much of them - after the show they left straight away. But they’ve been really supportive of us on social media.”

The group is hosting a masterclass with vocalist and director Daniel Thomas on Saturday, April 27 at Handsworth Methodist Church.

The class is suitable for new and experienced singers alike.

Entry is by pre-booked ticket only and numbers are strictly limited. Book via Eventbrite here.

