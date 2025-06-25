When done right, theatre can be a joyful, communal experience which seamlessly balances spectacle with substance.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And that is exactly what you get with the sensational production of Kinky Boots, with gutsy direction from Nikolai Foster, which has just proudly strutted onto stage at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre for a five-day run.

Recreating a true story, the high-octane musical tells the story of despairing shoe factory owner Charlie, who has reluctantly taken over the business in the wake of his father’s sudden death but can’t quite seem to make a go of it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pamela Raith

Enter drag queen Lola - played to vivacious yet vulnerable perfection by Strictly Come Dancing’s Johannes Radebe - whose chance meeting with Charlie brings their two disparate worlds together.

The pair strike up a friendship in their joint pursuit to save the factory and create some spectacular, yet durable, boots in the process.

Themes of identity, gender, the importance of community and the seemingly inescapable nature of unmet expectations are all explored in a dazzling flurry.

Johannes Radebe as Lola | Pamela Raith

But it’s the resplendent Lola and her posse of Angels who take centre stage - as well they should - as they delight with euphoric yet precise dance routines to music and lyrics written by Cyndi Lauper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Johannes’ star power really could not shine any brighter than it does in the role of Lola, drawing you in with a phenomenal vocal performance in one moment - along with some incredible dancing, of course - and making you cackle with the flawless timing and delivery of a riposte in the next.

The audience’s devotion to Lola - and Johannes - was palpable. So much so, that every audible reaction to the obstacles Lola traverses was quite literally in surround sound.

The rest of the cast are great too, with an exceptionally talented ensemble, and memorable performances from Courtney Bowman as Lauren, Dan Partridge as Charlie and Joe Caffrey as Don.

Johan Persson

Kinky Boots was inspired by a 1999 BBC2 documentary about a shoe factory in Northampton, which was saved from closure after it started manufacturing styles of shoes, more traditionally associated with women, for men. From there, it was made into a British film in the mid-00s, before being adapted for the stage after the release of a life-affirming book by Tony Award winner, Harvey Fierstein.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s easy to see why audiences have continued to be drawn to this story, particularly in the form of this sparkling musical, over the last quarter of a century.

It just has so much heart, and drives home the importance of taking the time to see, and accept, those who are different to us; which feels particularly prescient and necessary right now.

Kinky Boots runs at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre until Saturday, June 28 | Courtesy of Sheffield Theatres

Kinky Boots really does offer an incredible night out, and I defy anyone who watches it not to be on their feet, dancing and clapping along, by the final song.

It runs at Sheffield’s Lyceum Theatre until Saturday, June 28, 2025.

To book, or for more information, please visit: https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/events/kinky-boots-the-musical-2025