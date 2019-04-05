This is why Meadowhall Vue cinema was evacuated

Cinema-goers knew they were in for a few shocks when they settled down for a special opening night showing of Pet Sematary.

But audience members in the Vue cinema at Sheffield's Meadowhall shopping centre got more than they bargained for, as the venue was evacuated mid-screening.

Meadowhall

Although customers were offered a full refund, some vented their frustration on social media that no explanation had been given for the Stephen King horror film being cut short.

Meadowhall has now cleared up any confusion, confirming that it was due to a false fire alarm.

A spokeswoman for the shopping centre said: “Just after midnight on Friday April 5, we experienced a false fire alarm activation that led one of our retailers to evacuate its premises. We can only apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.”