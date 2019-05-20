This is when the new series of Love Island starts on ITV
ITV has finally confirmed a start date for the new series of Love Island.
A tweet posted this morning from the official ITV2 account revealed that the dating show is set to return for 2019 on Monday, June 3 – as many fans had previously predicted.
The teaser clip promised that “Day Dot is coming,” in reference to the phrase that islanders often use to refer to their first day in the Love Island villa, and showed host Caroline Flack relaxing on a pink pool float.
Flack revealed last month that filming had begun on the new season, telling fans: “By the end of the week I am going to have potentially seen the cast for this year.
“That is really exciting and mad that it’s come around this quick, so I’ll let you know what happens. It’s going to be a long, hot summer and all that.”
Earlier this year, it was confirmed that contestants will be offered therapy, social media training and financial advice following the deaths of former stars Mike Thalassitis and Sophie Gradon.