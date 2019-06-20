This is when Fast and Furious movie spin off movie Hobbs and Shaw, filmed near Doncaster, will be be released
A Fast and Furious spin-off movie starring Dwayne Johnson and Idris Elba which was filmed near Doncaster is to be released later this summer.
Hobbs and Shaw, which features the pair and fellow co-star Jason Statham involved in a series of daredevil stunts, high octane chases and explosive action, is set to debut in UK cinemas on August 2.
The three stars were spotted filming at the disused Eggborough power station north of Doncaster last autumn and during the shoot, Johnson, known as The Rock, stunned fans when he dropped into a gym in Adwick for a workout.
A publicity blurb released to tie in with a trailer announcing the movie said: “After eight films that have amassed almost $5 billion worldwide, the Fast & Furious franchise now features its first stand-alone vehicle as Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham reprise their roles as Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw in Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shaw.
“Ever since hulking lawman Hobbs (Johnson), a loyal agent of America's Diplomatic Security Service, and lawless outcast Shaw (Statham), a former British military elite operative, first faced off in 2015’s Fast & Furious 7, the duo have swapped smack talk and body blows as they’ve tried to take each other down.
“But when cyber-genetically enhanced anarchist Brixton (Idris Elba) gains control of an insidious bio-threat that could alter humanity forever — and bests a brilliant and fearless rogue MI6 agent (The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby), who just happens to be Shaw’s sister — these two sworn enemies will have to partner up to bring down the only guy who might be badder than themselves.”
“Hobbs & Shaw blasts open a new door in the Fast universe as it hurtles action across the globe, from Los Angeles to London and from the toxic wasteland of Chernobyl to the lush beauty of Samoa.”