This is how you could party with the stars of Everybody's Talking About Jamie movie in Sheffield

Filming for the big screen version of the musical has been taking place this summer in and around Sheffield, where the West End hit was created and premiered, and it’s nearly done.

But there’s one big party scene left to shoot for the movie, starring Richard E. Grant and being produced by Sheffield’s own Warp Films, and its makers are looking for people to take part.

They want people to join the crew on Deerlands Avenue, in Parson Cross, next week for what they say will be a ‘chance to be in the film and have a great time whilst you're at it’.

John McCrea in the 2017 production of Everybody's Talking About Jamie at The Crucible in Sheffield (pic: Johan Persson)

There will be special guests, music and – of course – a film crew shooting at the bash, where revellers are invited to come and ‘celebrate Sheffield and everything Jamie’.

Advertising the opportunity, the movie’s makers said: “This summer Warp Films have been shooting the feature film adaption of the hit musical Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.

“Shooting in and around Sheffield over the summer months, we are nearing the end of our shoot and want to invite the whole of Sheffield to come together and celebrate with us.

Everybody's Talking about Jamie being filmed in Sheffield on Deerlands Avenue

“Inspired by the true story of Jamie Campbell, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows 16-year-old Jamie New who lives on a council estate in Sheffield. Jamie doesn’t quite fit in. Jamie is terrified about the future. Jamie is going to be a sensation.

“Supported by his brilliant loving mum and surrounded by his friends, Jamie overcomes prejudice, beats the bullies and steps out of the darkness, into the spotlight.

“Recent Academy Award nominee Richard E. Grant plays former drag queen and Jamie’s mentor Hugo, with BAFTA nominee Sharon Horgan as Jamie’s teacher Miss Hedge and BAFTA winner Sarah Lancashire as his mother Margaret. Shobna Gulati, from the original stage cast, will reprise her role of Ray.

“Join us on Deerlands Avenue as we shoot one of the last scenes of our film and celebrate Sheffield and everything Jamie! There will be special guests, music and a film crew shooting! This is your chance to be in the film and have a great time whilst you're at it!

“Bring a picnic, bring your friends and family (but get them to register here!) and spread the word!”

The musical, inspired by the 2011 BBC Three documentary Jamie: Drag Queen at 16, was originally staged at The Crucible in Sheffield in 2017 before moving to London's West End later that year.

Max Harwood, 21, plays the eponymous hero in the big screen adaptation.

Shooting for the party scene will take place on Deerlands Avenue next Friday, August 23, with doors opening at 3pm and the event starting at 6pm.